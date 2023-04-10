S. Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Maryland’s Diamond Miller go 1-2 in WNBA draft

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — South Carolina four-year standout Aliyah Boston was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in Monday’s WNBA draft. Boston going first overall was hardly a surprise. She led the Gamecocks to the 2022 national championship as a junior and took them back to the Final Four as a senior. The 6-foot-5 center was named player of the year by the Associated Press and Naismith defensive player of the year after her junior season, then followed that with another defensive player of the year honor this season while being the runner-up for AP player of the year (to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who does not meet the WNBA’s age limit to enter the draft — a matter of some debate).

As expected, Maryland guard Diamond Miller went No. 2 to Minnesota. Lynx Coach and President Cheryl Reeve was a regular in College Park this season to watch one of the most versatile players in the nation. The 6-3 Miller is long with strong dribbling skills and the ability to attack and finish around the rim.

“Number two, wow, that’s very impressive,” Miller said. “I don’t give myself a lot of credit, but I’m proud of myself right now.”

Miller averaged a career-high 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks as a senior, leading the Terrapins to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015.

“Diamond Miller is just a pro in every sense of the word,” ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson said. “It starts, literally, with her mentality, relentless, always on the attack, a lot of maturity about her game in terms of her approach and her preparation.

“Then I just go to her physical attributes, and at 6-3, [she] can play multiple positions, wingspan, quickness. These are a lot of things that when it comes to that translating from college to the WNBA that become even more important.”

The unknown part of the draft began at No. 3, where Dallas took Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, the nation’s top scorer.

As No. 4, the Mystics shook things up. Washington selected Iowa State center Stephanie Soares, but she wasn’t a Mystic long enough to walk to the lectern for her first news conference as a professional. Soares was quickly moved to Dallas for a pair of draft picks — a first-rounder in 2025 and a second-rounder in 2024.

This was the second consecutive year Washington traded a first-round pick. The team had the No. 1 pick in 2022 but traded with the Atlanta Dream to move back to No. 3 and add the option to swap 2024 first-round picks. That third overall pick last season became Shakira Austin.

A number of draft-eligible players who could have been in play for the Mystics decided to return to college as the combination of an extra year from the NCAA amid the coronavirus pandemic and the financial benefits gained from name, image and likeness changes have players weighing their options.

“For sure, a surprise. … It happened so fast,” Soares said. “I’m just ready to get to Dallas and start getting to work.”

Among the notable picks after the Mystics trade was Maryland standout Abby Meyers, who went to Dallas at No. 11. Meyers, the Ivy League player of the year as a junior at Princeton, was a key part of the Terps’ run to the Elite Eight.

That run ended with a loss to Boston and the Gamecocks. At 6-5, Boston was a model of consistency for four years, averaging 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 54.6 percent. The native of the Virgin Islands was dominant on the collegiate level, but she is expected to have a bigger impact in the WNBA.

“I’ve watched her play very closely this year,” Fever GM Lin Dunn said. “Her size, her basketball IQ, her character, her leadership skills — she just brings an enormous amount to the table, and I really think she’s going to have … an immediate impact on this league. I’m just thankful … that she opted to come into the draft and didn’t use her fifth covid year.”

Miller was a 2023 second-team all-American and first-team all-Big Ten. Her 19.7 points were the highest average for a Maryland player since Brionna Jones during the 2016-17 season. The biggest question mark about her game is her perimeter shooting; she shot a career-low 22.0 percent from three-point range last season. She hit a career-high 35.5 percent of her threes as a sophomore.

