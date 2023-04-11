With help from ex-Capitals, Bruins set NHL points record in 5-2 win

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Exactly two months after the Washington Capitals began the second half of the season with an improbable win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, they returned Tuesday night as a shell of their former selves. Five of their leading veterans, including captain Alex Ovechkin, didn’t make the final road trip of the season because of injury. Long gone was the optimism the Capitals harbored in this building back in February. It was replaced with dejection after a 5-2 loss in which they became a historical footnote as the Bruins set the NHL record for points in a season.

The home crowd was still celebrating that mark — 133 points, surpassing the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (132) for the most of all time — as the Capitals returned to the dressing room. The Bruins could be heard hollering down the hallway. Part of that group were defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway, former Capitals who were traded ahead of the deadline as part of Washington’s plans to retool the roster around Ovechkin. Just two nights earlier, Orlov and Hathaway had helped the Bruins set the league mark for wins in a season with 63. They now have 64.

“It’s a tough building to come into. They’re obviously having a great season. It’s weird seeing two familiar faces over there,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “There’s no friends. We were battling out there. … We’re weren’t too focused on them or the point record. We were trying to do our job and just didn’t get it done.”

Advertisement

Ovechkin was sitting for a third consecutive game with an upper-body injury, and his status for Thursday’s season finale against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena remains unclear. The Capitals had played three consecutive games with just 17 skaters before adding an 18th on Tuesday — they called up Henrik Borgstrom from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. — and Washington was able to put the clamps on the Bruins over the first period and a half with tight defense and stellar goaltending from Charlie Lindgren.

But the Capitals committed two costly penalties in the second period, and the Bruins cashed in with power-play goals from Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi. Washington cut its deficit in half when defenseman Nick Jensen scored at 15:27.

Lindgren was sensational to begin the third period. In one sequence, he stopped two shots from his stomach and, after losing his glove during a scramble, denied another puck just above his bare hand on the wrist. But there was nothing he could do when Boston’s Tomas Nosek found himself wide open in the slot a few moments later. Nosek rifled a wrister past Lindgren to make it 3-1 at 4:13. Lindgren was injured later in the period after twisting his body awkwardly to make a save with his legs; he was replaced by Darcy Kuemper and was being evaluated after the game.

Advertisement

“He was amazing tonight. ... He kept us in that game,” Jensen said. “It was tough to see him go down like that with how well he was playing.”

Washington pulled within 3-2 on a power-play goal by Wilson at 7:13. But just 36 seconds later, Hathaway revved past the Capitals’ defense and waited for a saucer pass from Nosek in front of the net. It wasn’t far from the spot he had scored the game-winner in the Capitals’ win back in February, when he trolled the TD Garden crowd by twirling his hands in the air after a hit put him on his back. Now he was one of them. After he scored to push the lead back to two, he raised his arms. The home crowd chanted, “We want the Cup!” Then Hathaway skated past the Capitals’ bench and didn’t look back.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Veterans stay home

Beyond Ovechkin, Washington also was without center Nic Dowd (upper body), defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body), forward Anthony Mantha (lower body) and forward T.J. Oshie (upper body), who was shut down for the season earlier in the week.

Advertisement

“A lot of guys coming in, stepping up, taking on a role. Last minute, got guys busing in, flying in, emergency call-ups. ... We’re trying to stick together,” Wilson said.

Borgstrom debuts

Tuesday’s game was the Washington debut for Borgstrom, a 2016 first-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers. Borgstrom was the third player to be called up from Hershey this week, joining fellow forwards Beck Malenstyn and Joe Snively.

“It feels good. It was a thing I wasn’t exactly expecting,” Borgstrom said after skating 8:10. “I think I could have made a couple more plays out there — just make a little something happen. That’s what we all want to do.”

GiftOutline Gift Article