How a tight tie-dye glove helps Dominic Smith improve his defense

ANAHEIM, Calif. — When the Washington Nationals take the field for defensive drills before a game, Dominic Smith’s glove stands out among the others. The tie-dye pattern on the glove is enough to catch the eye, but there’s also something special about it that is not immediately obvious. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Smith puts the glove on, it barely fits. It squeezes his hand. His palm sticks out of the bottom. This wasn’t a manufacturing error. Smith bought a smaller infield practice glove to challenge himself.

It forces Smith to stay low to the ground and watch the ball all the way into his glove instead of popping up too soon. It makes him use his hands properly, positioning himself to field the ball each rep. It helps push him to get his feet in position to make accurate throws.

It’s a form of practice that he started before he was a professional baseball player. Still, Smith will miss a groundball here or there and yell in disappointment. Sure, with a bigger first baseman’s glove, that might not have happened. But Smith doesn’t want to establish bad habits.

“With the small glove, you have a smaller margin for error,” Smith said recently. “I think that just helps me focus on locking in so when I do use my first base glove, it’s easier for me to make tougher plays and be a little more quick.”

The Mets selected Smith in the first round of the 2013 draft and he came up through New York’s system as a first baseman. But after debuting in 2017 and playing first base, the Mets started splitting Smith between his natural position and outfield.

Smith, 27, entered this season with an opportunity to see the field every day, a chance he hasn’t had the past few years. At his best, he hit .316 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI with the Mets in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But Smith saw less playing time amid the emergence of Pete Alonso. At one point last season, he was sent down to New York’s Class AAA team. By November, Smith had been non-tendered by the team he played with for parts of six seasons.

And when the Nationals signed Smith to a one-year deal this offseason, it wasn’t immediately clear where he would play. But Smith offered clarity in his first news conference, when he told reporters the Nationals signed him to play first base. Smith said playing there brought him a sense of comfort, a feeling that would allow him to think less both in the field and at the plate.

“I want to take every hit,” Smith said. “I feel like there’s ways to win ballgames on the defensive side and I want to be that guy who guys don’t want to hit the ball to. I take a lot of pride into it. We’re going have games where it comes down to us making a play out there and that’s what you want. You want your pitcher to depend on that. You want your team to trust in that. That’s winning baseball.”

Smith presents an interesting dilemma for the Nationals. If he performs well, he could be traded at this year’s deadline and could net a higher return because he has an extra year of team control. Or Washington could opt to keep him as a veteran presence in the clubhouse if they deem he’s worth the price.

On Monday night, after the Nationals held the Los Angeles Angels in check, Smith stood in the clubhouse and stressed the importance of doing the small things to establish a winning culture. Smith had two hits, raising his batting average to .314. He scored an insurance run by going from second to home on a defensive lapse by the Angels in the seventh.

But when he was asked postgame about defense, Smith lit up with excitement. Corey Dickerson walked next to him at his locker and laughed as he talked. Smith said that Washington wants to become a team that makes it difficult for the opposing team.

Last season, the Nationals were anything but. They finished with 104 errors, good for 29th in the majors. But heading into this season, Manager Dave Martinez was adamant that the defense would be better. CJ Abrams and Luis García both needed to take steps forward, but the team also had faith that Jeimer Candelario and Smith would improve the team’s infield defense.

“It helps a lot,” Abrams said about Smith. “Being able to just throw the ball over there and not have to think about anything. I mean everything I throw, I feel like he’s gonna catch it.”

Early in the season, the Nationals defense has shown signs of improvement. Washington has six errors, three came from Abrams on Opening Day.

The Nationals have a smaller margin for error with a younger team in a strong division. But the Nationals feel confident that Smith’s steady presence at first will help.

“It matters a lot having a really good first baseman for the rest of the guys because he’s gonna save some errors, he’s gonna save some bad throws,” bench coach Tim Bogar said. “And what that does is it breeds confidence for the other three guys out there … I know first base in the National League there’s a list this long of guys, but you gotta put Dom up there. He can pick it.”

