Hayfield and Patriot baseball pick up where hoops squads left off; Broadneck lacrosse stays unbeaten

“It’s one of those old-time things, where you look forward to going to a certain school when you’re a kid,” Patriot baseball coach Nick Grove said. “Over time, there’s been a lot of [athletic] success here.”

While basketball players do not appear on their rosters, throughlines exist for Hayfield (10-0) and Patriot (6-0).

Both felt slightly ahead of schedule last season. Both have higher aspirations this year and have fulfilled them thus far. Both baseball coaches believe they have the road map for a deep postseason run built on tenets observed by their basketball counterparts; namely, emphasizing open communication, and stressing the importance of “team over self.”

“With [Hayfield basketball coach Carlos Poindexter] and his players, it’s always a two-way street,” Hawks baseball coach Mike Shore said. “I try to emulate that.”

They’ve kept the good times rolling — in impressive fashion. In late March, Patriot senior starter Jordan Capuano no-hit defending Class 6 state champion Freedom-South Riding. Hayfield, with a senior-laden roster that includes ace Kenny Michaels and brothers Palmer and Nicholas Griffin (the latter of whom is the reigning National District player of the year) enters the second half of its season having won all of its games by at least three runs, and most by many more.

Tennis

Gonzaga junior Jack Sherner is undefeated at first singles this season, but he’s seeking improvement — specifically on his serves.

Coming off spring break and a dominant win against the Heights, Sherner wants to find the right balance between power and precision.

“Lots of times people think the faster and stronger the serve, the better, but that makes it harder to consistently make,” Sherner said. “Sometimes if I’m struggling, I’ll just take off a little pace, maybe add some spin. … But you don’t necessarily just need to blast it as hard as you can. I usually focus more on placement rather than power.”

Sherner, whom Tennis Recruiting ranks 11th among juniors who live in Virginia, also plays first doubles for Gonzaga with junior Lee White. With tough nonleague matchups against Sidwell Friends and St. Albans this week, Sherner says he’s focused on consistency to keep his undefeated streak alive.

As a team, the Eagles’ two losses this season came during a trip to Florida last month against Berkeley Prep and Tampa Jesuit. Sherner said the higher level of competition forced him to raise the bar.

“We definitely learned a lot,” Sherner said. “We changed up some doubles pairings and some spots in the lineup just to see what worked better, and playing more challenging opponents helped us realize spots that we needed to improve.”

Seeking out tougher opponents is all part of a strategy of stress testing the team, and it’ll come in handy as the Eagles gear up to defend their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.

Lacrosse

Broadneck Coach Jeff McGuire said there was never a “pit in my stomach” when the Bruins trailed Catonsville, 7-6, at halftime on Thursday. He noticed his players embracing the challenge and remaining calm, just as they did in a March 30 matchup against Kent Island.

Those ended up being the closest victories for the Bruins (7-0), who have won their games by an average of 11.3 goals. In addition to senior midfielder Jake Chambers, fellow captain Ryan Salazar often addresses the team in every huddle to explain what he is seeing from the field. Senior attackman Jackson Shaw establishes his presence on offense, calling out plays when the ball is in his stick.

“Yes, we’ve had some dominant performances, but we’ve also had some more emotional games,” McGuire said. “Really looking around, there was no panic.”

Last year’s Class 4A runner-up, Broadneck, which hosts DeMatha on Wednesday, boasts eight seniors who represent McGuire’s first four-year class. In addition to the three captains, senior attackman Ryan Della and junior midfielders Tyler Hicks and Tanner Boone key parts of a strong offensive unit.

Led by three-year goalie Colin Gray, senior defenseman Nick White, junior defensemen Braden McCassie and Spalding transfer Jed Pellicano, the Bruins have limited their opposition to single-digit scoring in every game.

Soccer

It doesn’t take much to halt a soccer team’s momentum. Even a canceled practice has the power to throw a winning team off-balance. But in Northern Virginia, teams have learned to prepare for the inevitable, momentum-halting pause of spring break.

The Osbourn Eagles are off to a 6-0-0 start this year, building on the momentum of a 17-1-4 campaign last spring. But now they are in the midst of a 12-day break between games. Coach Brandon Calandra is trying to see the positives in that pause.

“Some seasons it is a pain because you’re in a groove and you don’t want to take that pause,” he said. “But other times, and especially for us, it’s nice to take a moment and get guys healthier and give them some time to rest.”

Last year’s lone loss came in the state quarterfinals, a penalty kick heartbreaker against Landstown. The program returned 14 players from that group, and they’re already feeling the effects of that run.

“I would say they’re probably even hungrier than they were last year,” Calandra said. “Just to know they were so close to reaching the goal at the end of their season. So they’re trying to take that moment and learn from their mistakes.”

Golf

The St. Albans golf team took advantage of the long holiday weekend, traveling to Chambersburg Country Club in Scotland, Pa., for an 18-hole stroke play match against Mercersburg Academy on Saturday.

Despite nursing a sore back to open the season, Grant Lester led the Bulldogs by shooting a 3-over-par 76, and his team prevailed 318 strokes to 336. The Columbia University commit made school history last summer as the first St. Albans golfer to qualify for the U.S. junior amateur tournament, which took place at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.

Lester finished third in stroke play before falling to 2021 champion Nicholas Dunlap in the round of 32 of that late-July competition.

It’s unclear whether Lester will attempt to qualify for the tournament this summer, and for now he’s focused on his final high school season. The Bulldogs will take on Bullis in their second Interstate Athletic Conference match this week.

