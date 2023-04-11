Kliff Kingsbury joins USC staff three months after firing by Cardinals

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three months after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury is back in the college ranks as an assistant to Southern California Coach Lincoln Riley. Kingsbury, 43, is set to serve as a senior offensive analyst for the Trojans, the program announced Tuesday. After overseeing the development of quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel, Kingsbury will now have an opportunity to work with Caleb Williams, the USC quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore last season.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program,” Riley said in a statement.

Kingsbury is coming off a four-year run as coach of the Cardinals, who he guided to a record of 28-37-1, plus a loss in a playoff game that followed the 2021 season. The Cardinals slumped to 4-13 last season, but Kingsbury could point to multiple injury-related absences for quarterback Kyler Murray. The coach and signal-caller both arrived in Arizona in 2019, Murray as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and Kingsbury with a reputation as a forward-thinking offensive mastermind.

Advertisement

When Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals, he had spent barely a month as USC’s new offensive coordinator under then-Trojans coach Clay Helton. Shortly before joining USC, Kingsbury had been fired as coach at Texas Tech after six seasons and a 35-40 record.

With the Red Raiders, Kingsbury was never able to improve upon his 8-5 inaugural season in 2013, but his teams ranked in the top 10 in passing yards every season. Texas Tech’s 2015 and 2016 squads, which featured Mahomes, finished second and first, respectively, in the nation in total offense.

Kingsbury himself was a quarterback at Texas Tech from 1999 to 2002, and in his final three seasons there he played under a renowned offensive mind in then-coach Mike Leach. After a few years in the NFL and other professional leagues, Kingsbury began his coaching career at the University of Houston, where he helped quarterback Case Keenum finish seventh in the 2011 Heisman voting. When Kingsbury served as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M in 2012, Manziel won the Heisman.

Advertisement

At USC, Kingsbury joins forces with a coach known in his own right for molding quarterbacks. While at Oklahoma, Riley coached Murray to a Heisman in 2018, just one year after Riley did the same for Baker Mayfield. Williams, who was recruited to Oklahoma by Riley, followed the coach to Los Angeles last year.

The connection between Riley and Kingsbury dates back more than 20 years, after the former walked on at Texas Tech in 2002 and was a backup quarterback behind Kingsbury. In addition to Williams, the two coaches also have on USC’s depth chart well-regarded young quarterbacks in redshirt sophomore Miller Moss and freshman Malachi Nelson, a five-star recruit.

“He’s going to be invaluable to have on the staff,” Riley said of Kingsbury on Tuesday to ESPN. “It was the right fit for him and us. He knows a number of the staff guys, there’s a familiarity and a comfort level there.”

GiftOutline Gift Article