The strange history of beer — ‘that wicked brew’ — and Washington baseball

After 13 thirsty years of Prohibition, the new president had a pint of good news for baseball fans hoping to enjoy a beer in the new season. In his first month in the White House, Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill allowing the sale of beer and wine with up to 3.2 percent alcohol.

On April 6, 1933, FDR hosted Washington Senators owner Clark Griffith and National League President John Heydler on the eve of the baseball season, and asked them if beer would be available for sale at their ballparks.

“Griffith cast a malevolent parch over the throats of local fandom by stating that inasmuch as beer never had been sold in his park, it would not now,” The Washington Post reported, sadly.

Talk about a buzzkill.

The paper noted that “the pertinent and timely question of beer came up at the White House conference, and was brought up by the man who kept his campaign promises and made the amber nectar possible.” Heydler said that National League parks all had permission to have bars, but that wasn’t much consolation for Washingtonians.

Griffith and Heydler were at the White House to present FDR with season passes to both leagues and invite the new president to throw out the first pitch at the Senators’ April 12 opener. So six days later — 90 years ago Wednesday — Roosevelt was at bone-dry Griffith Stadium.

As Westbrook Pegler observed in the Chicago Tribune: “They were selling none of that wicked brew in the Washington ballyard, because, for one thing, old Clark Griffith, the local proprietor, looked upon his last beer many years ago and decided that there was nothing but grief and repining in the ale-crock.”

Prohibition was still on the books, but the new law allowed people to at least enjoy a pretty tame drink — with less alcohol than today’s standard domestic light lagers.

Griffith’s teetotaling ways might have been mainstream in the 1920s, but following Prohibition’s repeal in December 1933, they made him an anachronism among baseball owners. That year would also be the last time the Senators made the World Series, and pretty much marked the end of contending Washington baseball teams in the 20th century (with the exception of 1945, when many of the game’s best players were fighting in World War II).

Griffith was already at a financial disadvantage against wealthy owners who had large businesses to subsidize their teams — including the sport’s most successful team, the New York Yankees, who were owned by brewery heir and United States Brewers Association President Jacob Ruppert, no less. The Senators owner, a prohibitionist through and through, made things harder on himself by subsisting without a source of revenue that other teams availed themselves of.

“Beer and baseball don’t go together,” Griffith often said, which would strike today’s fans as sacrilege. By the early 1930s, fans were already bristling at that philosophy. At the 1931 World Series, the crowd in Philadelphia booed President Herbert Hoover and chanted, “We want beer!” Six years later, at the 1937 All-Star Game at Griffith Stadium, frustrated Senators fans reprised the slogan. As The Post reported at the time, “someone cried ‘We want beer!’ and the cry was taken up in all sections and became a mighty roar.”

But they didn’t get any. Prohibition would remain the Senators’ policy until Griffith’s death in 1955.

‘All pennant winners drink beer and smoke’

From the earliest days of organized professional baseball, the sport has gone hot and cold when it comes to fans chugging a cold one. In 1880, the National League kicked out the Cincinnati team for violating rules banning beer and Sunday baseball. That team joined with others to form the American Association, which NL owners and fans mocked as the “Beer and Whiskey League.”

But by the early 20th century, beer was entrenched in the national pastime. “All Pennant Winners Drink Beer and Smoke” blared a Los Angeles Times headline previewing the 1912 World Series. At the time, Griffith, a former pitcher, was wrapping up his first season as manager of the Senators, and his anti-beer attitude hadn’t yet taken shape. During spring training, he had told his players that after a game, “one beer is a grand institution, two beers, if you want them, but that’s the limit,” according to the L.A. Times story.

When Prohibition turned the taps off in 1920, some fans asserted that the lack of alcohol was turning players soft. A letter to the editor in The Post captured the “back-in-my-day” vibe, headlined, “Does Prohibition Make Mollycoddles of Baseball Players? Old Fan Deplores the Loss of Stamina.”

“The baseball heroes of the beerful pre-Volstead days were seldom missing from the line-up, as any old-time fan will tell you, while the fans of these piping times of prohibition are often disappointed by the absence of some ailing star,” wrote the 1930 letter signed by “OLD FAN.”

“Going away back to the days when there was a flourishing bar next door to the box office or under the grandstand itself, who ever heard of Charlie Comiskey, or old Pop Anson or Dan Brouthers laying off to have his arm rubbed or toenails extracted?” The fan ended the letter by listing great players of yore, such as Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, and yes, Clark Griffith: “They never needed chiropractors in the good old wet days.”

Griffith’s objection to selling alcohol didn’t prevent him from accepting money from beer companies, leading to a giant National Bohemian beer bottle that protruded from the scoreboard at Griffith Stadium. In 1951, he inked a TV sponsorship deal with Heurich Brewing Company, which had The Post’s Shirley Povich shaking his head in grudging admiration at the owner’s chutzpah.

“Clark Griffith is about to pull the century’s neatest trick in salesmanship,” Povich wrote shortly before the contract was announced. “This week he will sell the television rights to 21 of the Nats’ home games to a beer firm for $50,000 despite the stipulation that the sponsor’s product cannot be sold in his ballpark.”

And when the Browns moved to Baltimore from St. Louis before the 1954 season, they helped persuade Griffith to waive his territorial rights to the region by agreeing to have National Brewing Co., owned by one of the new ownership’s partners, sponsor Senators TV and radio games.

A quick beer reversal

Calvin Griffith didn’t share Clark Griffith’s views on alcohol, and installed a beer garden at the ballpark that bore their name in August, 1956. “We did it for revenue,” he told biographer Jon Kerr. “We wanted to sell beer out there to stay in baseball. We had to do something different.” The change left stadiums and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh as the major league parks abstaining from beer.

As The Post wrote in a beer garden curtain-raiser on Aug. 10, “Griffith Stadium, an island of prohibition for more than half a century, tonight enters a new phase as a licensed beer garden, Washington’s largest.” Beer sales were limited to the new section.

But there were some rules. A local law on the books at the time required fans to be sitting when consuming beer, and the team sold it in paper cups “in deference to the proximity of the athletes to field-side imbibers who might be tempted to throw bottles,” The Post reported.

“The paper cup rule made a lot of sense. The bottles were missiles,” recalled longtime Senators fan Kevin Dowd, who was around 11 when the beer garden opened.

“It certainly made the stadium look different,” he added. “Griffith Stadium was all bleachers in left field, wooden seats. The beer garden looked like a picnic area. It seated around 150 to 170 people.”

“In those days if you had a coupon from the back of a cereal box, you could get in for 50 cents to the bleachers,” Dowd said. “And we always sat in the bleachers, looking down on the beer garden starting in late 1956. We saw people wandering around there. It was like standing at the door of a bar and looking in — you were always fascinated by forbidden fruit.”

Young fans weren’t the only ones captivated by that scene, according to Yankees great Mickey Mantle.

“There were so many good fights in the left field bleachers in the beer garden — or women sunbathing about naked — that several times I was watching that when I’d hear the crack of the bat and I’d have to spin around to see which direction everybody was runnin',” he wrote in his memoir, “The Mick.”

Three years after the garden opened, the Senators extended beer sales throughout the stadium, starting with a May 7, 1959 game, and fans responded by consuming 600 to 700 cases. As the Washington Evening Star reported, “the Senators drove them to drink” in a 10-1 shellacking at the hands of the Orioles. After the 1960 season, the Senators relocated to Minnesota to become the Twins. A new Washington Senators franchise took their place, and removed the beer garden for the ’61 season.

A decade later, that ballclub also left town, to become the Texas Rangers. And when team owner Bob Short returned to the region for a Rangers game in Baltimore in 1972, beer became the weapon of choice for an angry Senators fan to extract revenge. The young woman poured a beer on his head.

