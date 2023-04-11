Live updates Nationals set to meet Shohei Ohtani and the Angels

The Washington Nationals return to face the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, fresh off a late night (for this time zone, anyway) win in California on Monday. Tuesday’s game in Anaheim, Calif., will see two-way star Shohei Ohtani start opposite Josiah Gray, Washington’s 25-year-old right-hander. Gray, who finished the 2022 season with a 5.02 ERA and yielded an MLB-worst 38 homers, is making his third start of the season for the Nationals (4-7). Follow along for live updates.
Here’s what to know
You can find Tuesday night’s game on MASN2 or 106.7 The Fan on the radio. An early reminder that Washington’s game on Wednesday starts at 4:07 p.m. Eastern, which is much nicer for the elder millennial who is setting up this live file, if anyone at MLB is looking for feedback.
Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was ill Monday and missed Washington’s win over the Angels. Bench coach Tim Bogar filled in for Martinez.
MacKenzie Gore gets the start Wednesday for the Nationals, who will be back at Nationals Park on Friday to face the Cleveland Guardians. The 24-year-old left-hander has a 2.38 ERA over 11⅓ innings so far this season. Gore (2-0) arrived in Washington as part of the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade and is a key part of the team’s rebuild.
