Live updates Nationals set to meet Shohei Ohtani and the Angels

The Washington Nationals return to face the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, fresh off a late night (for this time zone, anyway) win in California on Monday. Tuesday’s game in Anaheim, Calif., will see two-way star Shohei Ohtani start opposite Josiah Gray, Washington’s 25-year-old right-hander. Gray, who finished the 2022 season with a 5.02 ERA and yielded an MLB-worst 38 homers, is making his third start of the season for the Nationals (4-7). Follow along for live updates.