Premier League preseason matches coming to FedEx Field

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Premier League is coming to FedEx Field in Landover this summer for a pair of preseason friendlies as part of a U.S. tour involving six clubs and five venues. Aston Villa will play Brentford before Chelsea faces Fulham in a July 30 afternoon doubleheader as part of the Premier League Summer Series, organizers announced Tuesday.

Brighton and Newcastle are also participating. The other venues are Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Exploria Stadium in Orlando and Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. Tickets will go on sale April 25.

With seven weeks left in the 2022-23 season, all six clubs are in the top 11 of the 20-team league, led by No. 3 Newcastle and No. 6 Aston Villa. The U.S. national team is represented by attacker Christian Pulisic and goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea) and defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson (Fulham), though Pulisic might leave the Blues during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement

The matches at FedEx Field will take place 11 days after Premier League leader Arsenal visits D.C.'s Audi Field to play the MLS all-stars.

For years, Premier League clubs and other well-known European teams have worked individually with promoters to visit the United States for preseason games and training camps. FedEx Field has hosted several matches involving high-end clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

This event, though, has the backing of the English circuit, which is collaborating with NBC Sports, the U.S. broadcast rights holder for the league since 2013. NBC’s TV and streaming platforms will carry all nine matches.

Between 2003 and 2019, the Premier League sponsored a biennial preseason tournament at Asian venues.

This Premier League tournament will compete for ticket-buyers with the Concacaf Gold Cup, a 16-nation tournament featuring the U.S. and Mexican national teams June 16-July 16 in 14 U.S. and Canadian cities; and the Leagues Cup, an MLS-Liga MX competition involving 47 teams and 77 matches July 21-Aug. 19.

Also Tuesday, Spain’s La Liga announced an Aug. 5 doubleheader at Oracle Park in San Francisco featuring Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla and Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad. The tour will also include matches in Monterrey and Guadalajara, Mexico.

GiftOutline Gift Article