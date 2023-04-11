Revamped but so far unrivaled, Glenelg Country keeps a good thing going

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every game day, Paige Walton sends a quote to the Glenelg Country girls’ lacrosse group chat in the morning. Tuesday’s was one the coach had used before but one she felt was appropriate: “It’s not about the pieces; it’s about how they fit together.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They’re fitting excellently for the Dragons, who spent most of the first half of the season integrating new parts before starting the second half with a 13-11 win over Archbishop Spalding.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Walton said of the game. “... It was a good team win and a good start to the back half of our season.”

The Ellicott City school lost 11 seniors from last year’s team and struggled with injuries in the early part of this season. Despite that, the Dragons opened with seven straight wins.

Last year’s team achieved similar success, becoming the first to rise atop multiple national polls and advancing to the title game in the hypercompetitive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland’s A Conference for the first time before losing to St. Paul’s.

Advertisement

The roster changes were most acute in the squad’s attack, which lost 2022 All-Met Player of the Year Jaclyn Marszal. Walton’s squad had to replace three of the four starters around Regan Byrne, a returning All-Met honorable mention. The Clemson commit, who scored 37 goals last year, is the lone senior among the starting attackers. She’s joined by sophomores Jess Doreen and Sophia Rakis and junior Lily Fortin.

The group has worked hard to develop chemistry, Walton said. The connection is beginning to show on the field: The four combined for seven goals Tuesday.

“We had a lot of goals which came from fast movement,” said Fortin, who had three goals, “[with] those ‘one more’ passes that we may not have seen at the beginning of the season. ... [Chemistry is] having trust in our teammates.”

The Dragons (8-0) started fast, establishing a 4-0 lead that gave them the cushion they needed to take down Spalding (6-3). The Cavaliers, ranked No. 14 in the nation by USA Lacrosse Magazine, are the third team ranked or considered for the rankings that Glenelg Country has beaten.

Advertisement

Somehow, the schedule gets tougher moving forward. The Dragons, who are USA Lacrosse Magazine’s No. 6 team, will face Roland Park before starting a stretch against No. 2 McDonogh, Bryn Mawr, No. 10 Maryvale and No. 3 St. Paul’s.

Then come the playoffs, which almost certainly will pit more juggernauts against each other — the IAAM A Conference has seven teams in the rankings or in consideration.

“That’s just being in the A conference,” Walton said. “... There’s no gimmes.”

GiftOutline Gift Article