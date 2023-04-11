Georgetown hires former Tennessee star Tasha Butts to coach women’s team

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seeking to turn around its women’s basketball team, Georgetown tapped someone who experienced plenty of success as a player before rising up the coaching ranks. Tasha Butts, who most recently served as associate head coach at Georgia Tech, was announced Tuesday as the head coach of the Hoyas. Butts, 41, spent four years on the Yellow Jackets’ staff after stints as an assistant at LSU, UCLA and Duquesne.

Her name is likely to be most familiar to hoops fans from her time as a standout guard at Tennessee. Helping the Volunteers to a 124-17 record from 2000 to 2004, Butts was a key contributor to teams that reached two straight NCAA tournament championship games and three straight Final Fours.

At an introductory news conference Tuesday, Georgetown Athletic Director Lee Reed described Butts as “the perfect leader at the perfect time.” He added that it was “past time for Georgetown University to become a program that competes for Big East and national championships.”

Butts, who will make her head coaching debut after 16 years as an assistant, grew emotional when reflecting on the fact that Georgetown was entrusting its program to her.

Advertisement

“This is special to me,” she said. “It’s been a long journey.”

Butts said playing under legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, whom she called “absolutely the best,” left her with an appreciation not just for the values of hard work and dedication but for the people who helped shape her path.

After finishing her college career as an all-SEC second-team honoree, Butts was selected 20th in the 2004 WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx. She moved into coaching in 2007. While an assistant at UCLA from 2008 to 2011 and at LSU from 2011 to 2019, teams she helped coach reached the NCAA tournament eight times. In 2021, Butts assisted on a Georgia Tech squad that went to the tournament for the first time in seven years, then returned to the tournament the following season.

Under previous coach James Howard, Georgetown had losing records for the past four years. He was fired in March after six seasons with the Hoyas, who have not made the NCAA tournament since 2012.

Advertisement

The addition of Butts follows the hiring last month of Ed Cooley to take over the men’s team. Cooley, who was the coach at Providence for 12 seasons, took over from program icon Patrick Ewing.

Noting that Butts has “seen success as both a coach and a player at the pinnacle of women’s basketball,” Reed said in a statement that the school’s newest coaching hire will “bring her expertise to our young women.”

“I am confident that her experience and winning mentality sets us on a track for success,” the athletic director said. “Off of the court, she has been a mentor to her players and understands what it takes to be a champion.”

“It has always been a dream of mine and to be awarded this opportunity to coach at such a prestigious institution, it is beyond any words,” Butts said in a statement. “I’m elated that I will have the opportunity to mentor, develop and coach these young women. ... I am super excited about this new journey, it’s going to be an amazing ride and we will do this together!”

GiftOutline Gift Article