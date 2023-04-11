In its penultimate World Cup tuneup, USWNT blanks Ireland again

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — About 2½ hours before the U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated Ireland, 1-0, on Tuesday night in its penultimate test before the World Cup, the FIFA trophy coveted by 32 teams competing in Australia and New Zealand this summer went on display on CityPark’s east plaza. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As part of a five-month world tour, it also was brought onto the field at halftime. It’s a seductive prize the Americans have hoisted a record four times. And it was a reminder that the spectacle is drawing near — Tuesday marked 100 days until the top-ranked U.S. squad will attempt to become the first men’s or women’s team to win three consecutive championships.

This friendly was not a championship performance by the world’s top-ranked team, but it did not need to be. It was about providing minutes and testing individuals seeking a ticket to Oceania.

Advertisement

On her 26th birthday, center back Alana Cook provided the thrills with a goal from 40-odd yards late in the first half — a pass that drifted over the goalkeeper and dropped into the net for her first international goal.

“This was a long journey, and it hasn’t ended yet,” Coach Vlatko Andonovski said of the four-year cycle building toward the World Cup. “We felt like we have accomplished what we had planned, and now we are just waiting for the real one.”

He added, “We didn’t know how good we were going to be and we didn’t know if we were going to be ready to win a World Cup, but now we feel comfortable saying, ‘Yes, we are ready to win a World Cup.’ ”

Preparations are not complete. This was a final rehearsal before Andonovski names his 23-woman World Cup roster in June. He said there are 10 to 12 players vying for six or seven slots.

Advertisement

“There is a group of players we’re very comfortable with, but also there’s a group of players that are still going to have to fight,” Andonovski said.

He and his staff will use the next two months to evaluate the player pool and monitor performances in league competitions. The last U.S. tuneup will come July 9 against Wales in San Jose, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday.

The Americans have won eight straight (six by shutout) since losing three in a row for the first time in 29 years. They have beaten Ireland in all 15 meetings, but the first-time World Cup qualifiers were well-organized, tenacious and unfazed.

Andonovski started five of his probable starters for the World Cup opener against Vietnam. This was the first game since star winger Mallory Swanson tore the patella tendon in her left knee Saturday against Ireland in Austin, an injury that will require about six months of rehabilitation.

Advertisement

After undergoing surgery Tuesday, Swanson posted on Instagram: “This is hard. I’m in shock.”

Her roster slot for the rematch was filled by Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old who skipped college soccer to become the first pick in the NWSL draft this year. Andonovski wasn’t messing around: He made her the youngest starter since Swanson at the 2016 Olympics.

“We wanted to explore every possible option before we make the final decision, and one of those was Alyssa Thompson,” he said. “We felt like we needed to see Alyssa start a game and give her a chance to showcase her abilities.”

In her third appearance, Thompson went the distance. She is among four players vying to fill an enormous void.

In the 16th minute, Thompson showed too much deference to an elder, Sophia Smith — she of 22 years. Instead of turning in the box for a likely goal, Thompson touched the ball back to Smith for a shot that sailed into the crowd.

The game was a homecoming for 37-year-old captain Becky Sauerbrunn, a St. Louis native. Before the match, she was honored for taking part in her 200th international game last year. She received a video tribute and a framed jersey as friends and family wearing her No. 4 joined her on the field.

Advertisement

As if it were scripted, the two-time World Cup winner almost scored the first goal of her 216-game career — a running header of Smith’s corner kick that smacked the crossbar in the third minute. Running back upfield, she smiled.

“They did draw it up for me,” Sauerbrunn said. “It was on a platter, and I messed it up. That would have been too good to be true.”

Having played 90 minutes three days earlier, Sauerbrunn was, in a preplanned change, replaced in the 29th minute. She received another loud ovation and a big hug from her replacement, Tierna Davidson, who hadn’t played for the U.S. team in 14 months because of a knee injury.

Like Saturday, the Americans needed most of the opening half to score. Like Saturday, when right back Emily Fox struck from beyond the penalty area, the goal came from a defender scoring for the first time.

Advertisement

Ireland had repelled a corner kick. Cook retrieved the ball near midfield and launched a high pass toward Lindsey Horan crashing the six-yard box. As the ball took flight, New Jersey-born goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was in trouble. She backpedaled and reached with her right arm before crumpling behind the goal line as the announced crowd of 22,294 roared in delight and disbelief.

“When it came out to me, I just wanted to put it back into an area where someone could put a head on it,” Cook said.

The second half was sloppy and uneventful aside from a stream of substitutions, including midfielder Julie Ertz making her second appearance since returning from maternity leave. She is expected to sign with an NWSL team as early as this week, Andonovski said.

“Julie has this mentality when she’s on the field that she imposes herself on the game,” he said. “We could see that coming out a little bit more in this game, and we’re hoping to see that more and more as she gets more games with her club team.”

GiftOutline Gift Article