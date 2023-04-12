Bryce Eldridge is a two-way star. Ohtani comparisons have followed.

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nearly 30 middle-aged men — most with graying hair, tinted sunglasses and a weathered look of decades on baseball’s amateur circuit — cram behind Madison High’s paint-chipped backstop. They’re here for Bryce Eldridge. Or, as some call him, “the American Ohtani.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At 6-foot-8, Eldridge doesn’t exactly duck the attention. Still, on this brisk March evening, major league scouts and executives crane their necks, hoping for a perfect look at a nearly perfect prospect, a towering two-way prodigy who throws 97 mph and hits the ball more than 450 feet. In June, he’s expected to go in the first round of the MLB draft.

It’s a spectacle, really, but one that has become routine to Eldridge, who has sat opposite executives from 28 of MLB’s 30 teams at his kitchen table. Here he stands, some 60-odd feet separating those faces from the multimillion-dollar investment he represents.

On this day, no idiosyncrasy goes unnoticed. If Eldridge adjusts the brim of his cap, the men scribble in their notebooks, balanced precariously against their radar guns.

Few humans look like Eldridge, and even fewer can do what he can on a baseball field.

“I’ve never quite seen a guy who’s that size do the things that he’s done,” said a National League scout, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a prospect. “He’s an incredibly unique talent. ... If we’re lucky enough to select him, he’s going to go out as a two-way guy. He’ll be given every chance to play every day on both sides of the ball.”

Separating lore from reality

This is life for Eldridge, who at 18 has obtained the nickname and mystique reserved for once-in-a-generation players.

These are the stories family members, coaches and teammates tell. They say that when Eldridge was 10, he had a three-homer game less than 24 hours after his idol, Bryce Harper, did the same. They say when he was in eighth grade, he threw faster than any 13-year-old in the country. They compare his home runs to rockets; they say several years ago one of his walk-off shots traveled to the Vienna water tower, more than 600 feet from home plate.

Separating lore from reality is becoming more difficult, particularly as reality becomes less believable.

Over the past year, scouts began likening Eldridge to Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese sensation who is simultaneously one of MLB’s best pitchers and hitters. His nickname — “the American Ohtani” — gained steam this past summer. It serves as fuel, not pressure.

“That whole comparison — yeah, it’s pretty cool,” Eldridge said. “He’s the only guy who’s been able to do it in the league at a high level. He proved it was possible. I’m going to keep doing both until someone makes me drop the glove or the bat.”

On this evening — not one of Eldridge’s best performances — his gift is undeniable.

He’s nursing an ankle injury, which means his fastball tops out at only 94 mph during this district bout against Chantilly. The scouts don’t mind; they want to see how the right-hander battles adversity.

For 1 hour 49 minutes, Eldridge does not crack a smile. When he returns to the bench after a 1-2-3 first inning, his forehead bangs into the roof of the dugout; it’s built for normal sized humans. He is not one.

This start, potentially his worst of the season, still ends with a box score most would yearn for: one earned run allowed in 4⅔ innings, and he reaches base in both of his plate appearances (twice via hit-by-pitch). Madison wins, 4-1, for the fourth victory in what is now an 8-1 start.

In 22 at-bats this season, Eldridge is hitting .409 with four home runs, 14 RBI and four stolen bases; in 14⅔ innings on the mound, he has a 0.96 ERA with 24 strikeouts.

Eldridge will soon decide whether his next step is an MLB farm system or the University of Alabama. He sees the benefits in each. Onlookers, well-aware of his rising stock, veil their opinions.

“Yep, I’m watching Mr. Eldridge,” one scout says on the phone before secluding himself from earshot.

Still, a suppressed smile breaks out on his face. When it comes to the American Ohtani, there’s no hiding fervor.

An unmistakable talent

Attention has always followed Eldridge. As a kindergartner, he was almost as tall as his teacher. By the time he exited Little League, he had three state championships and was over 6 feet tall.

When he turned 13, Eldridge took the mound at a showcase in Atlanta. One SEC scout pulled aside his father, Ben, unaware that he was not a fellow talent evaluator. He whispered, “Who the hell is this kid?”

From there, everything amplified. Still, this was far from the fully realized version of Eldridge. His mother, Beth Kenney, said he “looked like Gumby.” Eldridge admits he lacked full command of his limbs. Still, he threw an accurate 85-mph fastball. And, even as the scouts gathered, he remained unfazed.

“He’s always been mature beyond his years,” Kenney said. “I think it’s because he’s always been treated differently because of his height. It’s an enormous blessing, but it comes with a target.”

As a freshman at Madison, Eldridge committed to Alabama. At R&D Baseball Academy in Herndon, he refurbished his technique, gained 50 pounds and turned his slingshot of an arm into a cannon.

Sophomore year, hype kept swelling as Madison won the state championship with Eldridge playing alongside James Triantos, whom the Chicago Cubs selected in the second round of the draft. At those games, scouts noticed Eldridge, too.

As he did with Triantos, Madison Coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand spends two hours every morning chatting with scouts and executives interested in Eldridge’s character.

“It isn’t hard,” Gjormand said. “This kid is unbelievable.”

Keeping perspective

These past 21 months haven’t been easy for Eldridge.

In July 2021, a tree fell on his house, relocating “home” to his cousin’s bedroom for 10 months. Before his junior year, he injured his hamstring. He showed up to every practice. His team finished 12-8, exiting the postseason May 13. Doctors cleared him days later.

Still, Eldridge did not grumble.

Family members, teammates and coaches say Eldridge’s best quality, behind a calm and soft-spoken voice, is his heart.

Take the tree that destroyed half his house. It crashed as Eldridge was boarding a plane to attend a tryout for a prestigious travel team. Kenney wasn’t picking up her phone.

“Most kids, I think, would get pissed off if they missed a tryout like that,” she said. “Not Bryce. He sprinted off the tarmac. Ever since then, his protectiveness [is] through the roof. He has such a big heart.”

His dad, reminiscing on their many cross-country trips, agreed. On a recent trip through the hills of Georgia, filled with bluegrass music and typical baseball chatter, he felt that warmth.

“He goes, ‘Dad, I don’t know how you did it — how you figured all this out,’ ” Ben Eldridge said. “He talks about wanting to do this all for his family one day. … I’ve got a tear in my eye right now thinking about that. That touches you, as a dad, that your kid realizes that — that he thinks like that.”

Bryce Eldridge said he shares Harper’s swagger, but he has a different approach to the spotlight. He says he “doesn’t talk to as many people as you’d imagine.” His teammates chuckle when they see him speaking to the media or scouts. He still feels like a normal high school student, even if his hectic schedule, frequent looks in the hallway and upcoming million-dollar decision suggest otherwise.

Underneath the humble coat, there is a star, so Gjormand speaks for him.

“He doesn’t just want to be a major league player; he wants to be the best major league player,” Gjormand said. “He gets compared to Ohtani — he wants to be better than Ohtani. People may go, ‘That’s cocky, that’s arrogant.’ No, that is just the truth. He’s striving for that.”

As for the prospects of his Ohtani-esque expectations? Those would have to wait.

A national breakout

The perseverance came to fruition this past summer.

Eldridge and his mom cried when he emerged from a hotel ballroom with the news that he made Team USA’s squad for the under-18 Baseball World Cup. He hit a grand slam in one of his first at-bats in Florida. When his brother flew in later, the first batter he saw was Bryce, who proceeded to hit a 449-foot blast — farther than any of the 20 homers in the major leagues that day.

The final inning was Eldridge’s coronation. He sent a 3-2 fastball to the opposite field and to the concrete 15 feet past the fence, giving his team a 5-1 lead.

Minutes later, on the mound, he unleashed a fastball down the middle, throwing his glove high in the air as his teammates came to dogpile him for striking out the final batter.

Eldridge had arrived. He finished with a batting average of .316 to go with three home runs and 13 RBI (both tournament highs), and he allowed just one hit in three innings on the mound. He was named the U-18 Baseball World Cup MVP.

In March, Ohtani won the same award at the World Baseball Classic.

Though some are hesitant to anoint Eldridge, Gjormand said the majority of scouts attribute his frame, athleticism and work ethic to their belief of him as a two-way player in the big leagues.

Still, he has one more season to finish at Madison.

“This is my home,” Eldridge said.

