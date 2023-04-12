DeMar DeRozan’s daughter screams his Bulls past brick-laying Raptors

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In overcoming a 19-point, second-half deficit Wednesday to beat the Toronto Raptors on the road and become the first 10 seed to win a play-in game, the Chicago Bulls got a good game from DeMar DeRozan — and an even better effort from his 9-year-old daughter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Seated near the court right by one of the baskets, Diar DeRozan screamed her young lungs out every time a Toronto player went to the free throw line.

It didn’t appear to be a coincidence that the Raptors missed a whopping 18 of 36 free throws. That was arguably the biggest factor in a game that the Bulls, who missed just four of their 22 free throws, won by a mere four points, 109-105.

“I owe her some money, for sure,” DeMar DeRozan said after the game, in which teammate Zach LaVine scored 39 points.

As the game unfolded before a national TV audience, the frequent screaming became very noticeable on ESPN’s telecast. Eventually, the network confirmed that the shrieks were coming from DeRozan’s daughter.

DeMar's daughter is screaming whenever the Raptors take free throws 😂 pic.twitter.com/HxmMz3BYgq — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

After Chicago drew even midway through the fourth quarter and the game went back-and-forth down the stretch, some observers online expressed hope that the contest might come down a Toronto trip to the free throw line, all the better for Diar DeRozan to work one final bit of magic.

Advertisement

Remarkably, that’s almost exactly what happened.

With the Bulls up by three with 12 seconds left, Chicago’s Alex Caruso was whistled for a shooting foul on Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, even though the offending contact appeared to occur on the floor. Because Siakam was behind the three-point line at the time, he was awarded three free throws that could tie the game.

Instead, after making the first, Siakam missed the second and third attempts as a familiar, piercing sound could be heard in the background. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic then made two free throws to effectively ice the contest, and all that was left was to proclaim Diar DeRozan the game’s MVP.

DeRozan's daughter with the clutch scream as Siakam misses the crucial freethrow pic.twitter.com/wEBFWezLWJ — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 13, 2023

“I haven’t let it soak in yet, but I kept hearing something during the game on free throws,” DeMar DeRozan, who scored 23 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, said with a chuckle. “Somebody missed, and I looked back and was like, ‘Damn that’s my daughter screaming?’ I was just making sure she was all right, though.”

Advertisement

Siakam denied being aware of the screaming during his shots. For whatever reason, though, the Raptors didn’t just notch a season high in missed free throws but bricked their way to their highest such total since 1997 (per StatMuse).

Having gotten past Toronto, the Bulls will now head to Miami to face the Heat, with the No. 8 playoff seed at stake. The winner of that game on Friday will move into the main postseason field and face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Heat might be expected to move Diar DeRozan to the nosebleeds, she likely won’t even be able to attend, her father told reporters.

“She’s got to go back to school,” he said.

DeMar DeRozan: "I kept hearing something during the game. I looked back and I was like, damn, that's my daughter screaming?"



Diar DeRozan is the REAL MVP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f1JekBDRD9 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 13, 2023

GiftOutline Gift Article