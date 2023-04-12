Jeff Bezos isn’t planning to bid on Commanders, source close to process says

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has no current plans to enter the bidding for the Washington Commanders, a person familiar with the bidding process said Wednesday, potentially clearing the way for a group led by Josh Harris to attempt to complete a deal to purchase the franchise from owner Daniel Snyder.

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, declined to comment through a spokesperson. But the person with knowledge of the process said Bezos does not intend to bid on team, and others familiar with the sale process have said they believe Harris’s group would be the favorite to purchase the franchise from Snyder if Bezos does not bid. It was not clear Wednesday whether an agreement between Harris’s group and Snyder might be close.