Jeff Bezos isn’t planning to bid on Commanders, source close to process says

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has no current plans to enter the bidding for the Washington Commanders, a person familiar with the bidding process said Wednesday, potentially clearing the way for a group led by Josh Harris to attempt to complete a deal to purchase the franchise from owner Daniel Snyder.
Harris, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, is estimated by Forbes to have a net worth of $5.9 billion. His investment group includes Potomac, Md., businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales and NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, has an estimated net worth of $5.6 billion, according to Forbes.
Harris’s group and another group led by Canadian commercial real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos entered competing formal bids last month for the Commanders, people with direct knowledge of the sale process said then. The bid by Harris’s group was for about $6 billion, according to a person with direct knowledge of the process.
Bezos has used a New York investment firm, Allen & Company, to evaluate a potential bid on the Commanders, two people with knowledge of that relationship have said. But Snyder previously blocked Bezos from moving forward on any efforts to purchase the franchise because of his disdain for The Post and its coverage of him and his team, a person familiar with the situation said in February.