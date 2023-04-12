A Kyle Kuzma-Spencer Dinwiddie beef has burst into the open

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spencer Dinwiddie is now two teams removed from his brief stint with the Wizards — and he has plenty of reason to look forward, not backward, given that his newest squad will soon start a playoff series — but he can’t quite seem to get over how things went down in Washington.

The Brooklyn Nets guard took a few moments Wednesday to turn his attention away from Saturday’s Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers and train some serious ammunition at former Wizards teammate Kyle Kuzma. Still with Washington, which affords him all the time he needs these days to engage in Twitter beefs, Kuzma came right back with a few salty points of his own.

Dinwiddie, who was traded from the Wizards to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2022 and then moved to Brooklyn almost exactly one year later, was asked on FanDuel TV about a tweet Kuzma had posted in January. At the time, Dinwiddie’s Mavs had been upset at home by a Kuzma-led Wizards squad that went into the game with a 20-26 record. After the game, Dinwiddie reportedly said that Washington players were “over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball,” as opposed to his squad, which he said “has real aspirations.” Kuzma then tweeted of the Mavs, who at that point had lost eight of their past 11 games, that the “funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball.”

Flash-forward 11 weeks and Dinwiddie took the belated opportunity to roast Kuzma in return.

Advertisement

After noting that his agent had told him to “stand down” on engaging in the beef, Dinwiddie said now that he had attained a goal of helping a team make the postseason — “I’m in the playoffs, he’s not,” Dinwiddie pointed out at the expense of Kuzma, who he branded a “socialite” — he was ready to scratch an itch.

“There’s a lot of guys in the NBA that really pour their heart and soul into basketball, are willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Dinwiddie said, "[and] there are a lot of guys that have different things that drive them and motivate them.

“If we look at [Kuzma] and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, we can see that his priorities tend to vary,” Dinwiddie continued. “That’s why he dresses the way he does, he approaches basketball the way he does, the comments he makes.”

Advertisement

Dinwiddie went on to address Kuzma more directly, not to mention even more disdainfully.

“You know that you’re there, shooting shots to try to get a contract,” he said to the web camera. “You’re probably not even a third star, really, on a good team, because if you were, the Lakers would have kept you. Part of the reason you left was to try to make more money. These are all things that are facts.”

.@SDinwiddie_25 speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️



“What’s that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/TcZEiIQTWa — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 12, 2023

Those comments sparked a frenzy, with some fans agreeing with Dinwiddie while others took issue with a few of his purported “facts.” Several of the rebuttals noted that Kuzma was, in fact, the third-leading scorer on the season for a 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers squad that won an NBA title, which arguably did make him their “third star.” In addition, it is not quite the case that Kuzma “left” the Lakers; he was traded away, in a disastrous deal for Los Angeles, for Russell Westbrook.

Advertisement

Kuzma quickly showed he did not need anyone else to defend him. Within a few hours of Dinwiddie’s disses going viral, the 27-year-old forward posted a Twitter thread that began with a profanely dismissive version of his nemesis’ name.

Referring to the fact that Dinwiddie has been traded four times, Kuzma told him, “You’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.” Kuzma went on to claim that most of the credit for Brooklyn making the playoffs should go to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who helped the Nets get to 12 games over .500 before the team traded them away. Brooklyn played sub-.500 ball with Dinwiddie on board.

Kuzma also had an issue with accuracy tweeting that he saw Dinwiddie merely “average 8-4-4” over the final two months of his Wizards tenure. Dinwiddie’s numbers over that span were closer to 12 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists, but Kuzma could still be credited with landing a clean shot by asserting that Dinwiddie was more like a backup point guard in Washington than a “2nd option” for the team.

Advertisement

Kuzma ended his thread by mocking Dinwiddie’s past advocacy for cryptocurrency investments. He added, “Go Sixers!!!”

5.) and yup! I got a bag coming 🙏🏽 stop hating lol. — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

Dinwiddie arrived in Washington in August 2021 via a five-team deal that ended his first run with the Nets and came shortly after the Wizards acquired Kuzma. They played together for almost four months before Dinwiddie was shipped to Dallas in a trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards.

While Dinwiddie and Kuzma were not known to be at odds in Washington Dinwiddie’s narrative there quickly took on a sour aspect. He never seemed to gel with star shooting guard Bradley Beal, and said shortly before being traded that his attempt earlier in the season to provide vocal leadership “wasn’t necessarily welcomed.” After the trade, Dinwiddie said that while he “never bashed Washington … to be bashed on the way out the door hurt my feelings for sure.”

Advertisement

Early this season, members of the Wizards hailed the team’s newfound closeness and, without specifically mentioning Dinwiddie, drew a contrast to last season’s squad.

Kuzma said in October that the Wizards had “a team where we all like each other.” Beal differed with that implication, saying then that the Wizards “liked each other last year, too,” but he added that the squad that started this season had “guys who all buy in to what Wes wants,” without a lot of “pushback.”

That Dinwiddie was so ready this week to go in on Kuzma was foreshadowed to some degree in March, when he offered a lengthy response to a question from Bleacher Report on what went wrong in Washington. He said that Wizards team was “going in several different directions,” in part because of “the Lakers guys coming over who wanted to establish themselves independently of LeBron [James].”

Advertisement

“People were playing for deals,” he added.

In Wednesday’s comments, Dinwiddie said pointedly of Kuzma, “I played with the guy. We know what the priorities were.”

After posting his thread in response, Kuzma said in another tweet that he did not appreciate “false narratives” about him.

“People use the way I dress or my celebrity against me,” Kuzma wrote. “Don’t let my confidence offend your insecurities. I’m a very driven person & strive to get better like I have been my entire career! If you knew my story you’d rock with me more!”

GiftOutline Gift Article