Live updates Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, wrap up road trip

MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals are set to meet the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in the final game of a road trip that took them to Colorado then California. Gore (2-0, 2.38 ERA) has had a strong start to the season for Washington, which is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Angels on Tuesday. Griffin Canning, a 26-year-old right-hander who missed part of the 2021 season and all of the 2022 campaign, gets the start for the Angels. Follow along for live updates.
Last time out: Nationals can't find an answer against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Washington Nationals have started to establish their offensive identity as this seven-game early-season road trip nears its end: They seem to be a team that wins by stringing together hits rather than by going deep. But Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels presented an important question: Could they repeat that strategy against a pitcher the caliber of Shohei Ohtani?
