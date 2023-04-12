Live updates Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, wrap up road trip

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals meet the Angels on Wednesday before heading back to Washington. (David Zalubowski/AP)
MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals are set to meet the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in the final game of a road trip that took them to Colorado then California. Gore (2-0, 2.38 ERA) has had a strong start to the season for Washington, which is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Angels on Tuesday. Griffin Canning, a 26-year-old right-hander who missed part of the 2021 season and all of the 2022 campaign, gets the start for the Angels. Follow along for live updates.

