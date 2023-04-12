NFL draft hopeful seriously injured in Alabama car crash

Michael Jefferson, a wide receiver prospect projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick in this month’s NFL draft, has reportedly undergone multiple surgeries for injuries suffered in a multicar crash in which another man was killed Sunday night in Mobile County, Ala.
Jefferson, 23, is from Mobile and played for three seasons at Alabama State before transferring to Louisiana before the 2021 season.
In two seasons at Louisiana, the 6-foot-4, 199-pound wide receiver caught 69 passes for 1,291 yards and 11 touchdowns. Multiple outlets projected him to be a mid-to-late round pick in the April 27-29 draft after he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and posted a 37-inch vertical leap at the NFL scouting combine last month.
Muskingum Barnes, Jefferson’s coach during his senior season at Mobile’s Murphy High, described Jefferson as “one of those kids I wish I had more of.”
“I remember telling coach Karl Dunbar when he was [defensive line coach] at Alabama … I told him that he was a kid that a lot of colleges were sleeping on,” Barnes told AL.com. “At that time, Alabama had some other kids and couldn’t offer, but Michael is a great kid. He’s worked his butt off, going to Alabama State and then to [Louisiana] and doing some good things.”