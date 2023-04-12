NFL draft hopeful seriously injured in Alabama car crash

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michael Jefferson, a wide receiver prospect projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick in this month’s NFL draft, has reportedly undergone multiple surgeries for injuries suffered in a multicar crash in which another man was killed Sunday night in Mobile County, Ala. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jefferson, who played at Louisiana Lafayette, was injured when his 2019 Chevrolet Impala collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by a 55-year-old man just before 8 p.m. on U.S. Route 43. The driver of the Charger, according to TMZ, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Jefferson’s agent told ESPN that his client required multiple surgeries.

Jefferson, 23, is from Mobile and played for three seasons at Alabama State before transferring to Louisiana before the 2021 season.

In two seasons at Louisiana, the 6-foot-4, 199-pound wide receiver caught 69 passes for 1,291 yards and 11 touchdowns. Multiple outlets projected him to be a mid-to-late round pick in the April 27-29 draft after he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and posted a 37-inch vertical leap at the NFL scouting combine last month.

Advertisement

Muskingum Barnes, Jefferson’s coach during his senior season at Mobile’s Murphy High, described Jefferson as “one of those kids I wish I had more of.”

“I remember telling coach Karl Dunbar when he was [defensive line coach] at Alabama … I told him that he was a kid that a lot of colleges were sleeping on,” Barnes told AL.com. “At that time, Alabama had some other kids and couldn’t offer, but Michael is a great kid. He’s worked his butt off, going to Alabama State and then to [Louisiana] and doing some good things.”

GiftOutline Gift Article