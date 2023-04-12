Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every year, there’s typically at least one position group in the NFL draft that garners the awe of analysts for its talent and depth. The past couple of years, it has been wide receiver. This year, it’s tight end, a position that rarely produces early-round selections. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the past three drafts, only one tight end — Kyle Pitts in 2021 — was taken in the first round. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, three or more tight ends have gone in the first round only four times.

The Class of 2023 could be the fifth — and it’s maybe the most talented tight end class in the past decade.

On a recent conference call with reporters, ESPN analyst Todd McShay spoke about the depth at tight end. Fellow ESPN analyst Jordan Reid believes as many as seven tight ends could go in the first three rounds. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said in February that he has given 11 tight ends third-round grades or better.

“A ridiculous number,” he said. “It is just a really, really good group.”

If those projections are accurate, this should be a good year for teams in need of an oversized pass-catcher and red-zone threat. It could also pose a difficult, if welcome, conundrum for the Washington Commanders, whose tight end corps is higher on potential than on proven talent.

It would be a surprise if the Commanders target a tight end in the first round, but the depth of the class might warrant them taking a look on Day 2 or even Day 3, when a quality player or perhaps even a future starter may be available.

Although injuries ravaged Washington’s tight ends last season — the past two seasons, really — the team also struggled to get the most out of its tight ends when they were available. The Commanders’ tight ends accounted for only 17.4 percent of the team’s receptions in 2022, the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Worse: Only 8.3 percent of the team’s receiving touchdowns went to tight ends, the lowest percentage in the league.

In 2020, Logan Thomas, a former quarterback, impressed in his first full season as a starter. But he has endured a string of injuries since, including a torn ACL that cut short his 2021 season and a calf strain that held him out of three games last year. Behind him are John Bates, a 2021 fourth-round pick regarded as a stronger blocker than a developed pass-catcher; Curtis Hodges, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound undrafted free agent who spent his rookie season in 2022 on injured reserve; Armani Rogers, another former quarterback who emerged as a key piece of the offense last season before injuries caught up with him, too; and Cole Turner, a 2022 fifth-rounder who was hurt in training camp last summer and was limited to nine targets during the season.

Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew have expressed confidence in Washington’s tight ends, believing they have the physical traits and untapped potential that could be realized in Eric Bieniemy’s offense. But the true shape of the system and its use of tight ends demand projection. Bieniemy will bring over many aspects of his offense from Kansas City, but Travis Kelce won’t be one of them.

“Tight end in the NFL now is a position that is so scheme-driven, it’s hard to know how good these guys will be,” former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen said of this year’s draft class. “If [top tight end prospect] Dalton Kincaid, for example, goes to Philly, will he be as productive as if he goes to San Francisco or if he goes to Baltimore or … [somewhere] they know how to use tight ends, know how to use the skill set, know how to build an offense around it?”

For most positions, production weighs heavily in a player’s draft stock, and Washington has generally placed an emphasis on acquiring experienced players. But at tight end, production can matter less than a desired skill set or a player’s size. That’s in part because the role of a tight end in some college systems differs greatly from a tight end’s responsibilities in pro systems. So NFL teams look for unteachable qualities, then try to develop missing skills. So size matters. So do wingspan, speed, play strength and willingness to block.

“Can you separate? Do you have that short-area quickness, and then do you have … that spatial awareness?” Jeremiah said. “All that stuff is really, really important, [rather than] you being on a college team and you’re playing quarters coverage and they’re throwing you bubble screens and tunnel screens so you catch 85 balls. … The production doesn’t translate as smoothly at that position to the next level. You’ve got to have those traits.”

Consider Luke Musgrave, a 6-foot-6, 253-pound tight end out of Oregon State who has the size and speed desired for the position (he ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the combine) but played in a run-first scheme and was injured his senior season. Many analysts have him among their top five tight ends, if not higher.

Or consider Sam LaPorta out of Iowa. He played in a limited offense, so his production (more than 50 catches and 600 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons) requires context because many of his catches were on quick outs. But he has been praised for his competitiveness and character, along with his quickness and knack for forcing missed tackles (more than 20 last season). He also is among the top five tight ends, according to some analysts.

“Especially in the modern game … you can’t always look at just the film and production and say, ‘Oh, this guy only had 200 yards in his career; he’s not going to be a great tight end,’ ” said Jake Butt, a former Michigan tight end who is now an analyst for Big Ten Network. “You’re going to have to peel back the layers a little bit and say: ‘Does he have the capability to be an 800-yard tight end based on some of the things he’s doing? Okay, let’s see if we can see that on tape.’ ”

Michael Mayer (of Notre Dame) and Kincaid (of Utah) are widely viewed as two of the top tight ends in this class, largely because of their traits. Both could be selected in the first round, when Washington may look elsewhere. The Commanders need another cornerback (or two), could use a hybrid safety who can also play in the slot and should continue to add help up front, especially at center.

But the players available at tight end in the middle or later rounds could end up as steals. Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State could be there. Brenton Strange from Penn State could as well.

“If you need tight ends and running backs, to me, the sweet spot is the third, fourth round because I think you’re getting a second-round-type player in a traditional year,” Jeremiah said. “They’re really, really good.”

For the Commanders, it could be a luxury too good to pass up.

