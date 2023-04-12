When executives weigh in about such opportunities, a handful of teams are mentioned repeatedly as the most likely to be motivated to move around. Such teams share certain characteristics — quarterback uncertainty, veteran players they are shopping — that increase the likelihood of them making a splash. Here’s how rival executives are sizing up the potential movers:
Arizona Cardinals
I don’t know anyone I trust in this league who thinks this team will use its aforementioned third overall selection. “They’re trading the pick and quarterbacks are going one, two, three, four,” said one general manager on Sunday. (He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he isn’t permitted to discuss potential transactions of other teams.) One longtime personnel executive, under similar restrictions, said: “The third pick is up for sale. They’re moving that pick.” Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won’t be back in Arizona and could factor into this or another draft trade. His bloated contract has limited interest, although the Ravens overpaying Odell Beckham Jr. over the weekend might nudge the market forward.
Houston Texans
The Texans hold two of the top 12 picks. The industry is sold on them taking a quarterback with the second overall pick; we’ve been reporting for weeks that the Panthers are leaning toward selecting Bryce Young with the top pick, and that hasn’t changed. With needs along the offensive and defensive lines, and a run on corners expected to start in earnest in the teens, Houston’s No. 12 pick is seen as possible prime terrain for another team to move up. Texans GM Nick Caserio “ has so many holes, even with all of the picks they have, I think he still wants more,” said the personnel exec, whose own team is at least keeping an eye on that 12th selection.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks, who pick fifth, are always a wild card, and they do have a discernible draft characteristic. General manager John Schneider “loves to trade down,” the exec said. They “could just sit there and take [Georgia defensive lineman Jalen] Carter, but if they aren’t in on a QB, and four go in a row at the top, you are getting some quality players dropping outside the top 10.”
Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons
They’re clustered together in the draft, with picks 6-8, and in this exercise, because none of them have a long-term solution at quarterback, all are in one form of stopgap mode or another, and all have relatively inexperienced head coaches with offensive backgrounds. Are the Falcons protesting too much about their affinity for Desmond Ridder? Will Jimmy Garoppolo finally stay healthy for the Raiders? Jared Goff has been better than expected for Detroit, but imagine Ben Johnson’s innovative offense with a twitchy QB you have to defend in the run and pass game? “I think one of those teams ends up with Arizona’s pick,” the GM said.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans are open to moving running back Derrick Henry, I continue to hear, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is also someone executives point to as a prime trade candidate. The Titans’ new front office is already grumbling about quarterback Malik Willis, whom the former GM took a flier on in last year’s draft, and it’s hardly out of the question they jump up from the 11th pick for a quarterback. Or, if 2023 will be a rebuilding/tanking year anyway, could they drop down — possibly way down — acquire much-needed draft capital and select Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker much deeper in this round? Hooker is older for a college QB and recovering from a season-ending injury.
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson could certainly be dealt — if another team were to actually acknowledge his existence. And I’ve been hearing for weeks that linebacker Patrick Queen, a first-round pick just three years ago, is prime trade fodder as well, with the Ravens recently giving linebacker Roquan Smith a record contract. Then there is the matter of a team that always wants to hoard picks having just five in this draft, with many holes to fill. Corner is a primary need, and at pick 22, it’s expected many with high grades will remain. “I think six [corners] go in the first round,” the executive said, “and they’re probably thinking they can get one they like later on — maybe even the second round — and add picks.” That would be very on-brand.
The buzz around Bijan Robinson
There might not be any player in this draft generating as much intrigue as Texans running back Bijan Robinson. In an era of pass-happy offenses, and at a time when even elite running backs are finding their earning potential heavily limited (See: Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler), Robinson continues to generate the kind of accolades from evaluators that you rarely hear about backs these days.
Could he land in the top 10? At this point, it wouldn’t surprise me.
“The closer we get, I think he’s the second- or third-best player in this draft,” said one longtime scout. “Not one of the five top players in the draft; one of the top two. There might not be a safer pick. He will impact your football team on every down.”
The GM said: “Do I think he’s worthy of a top 10 pick? For the right team? I do. I could see it.”
Both front office officials identified the Eagles, who hold the 10th pick, as a strong fit. General Manager Howie Roseman “wouldn’t give a f--- about people saying he took a running back too high,” the executive said. “If you watch this kid, there shouldn’t be any blowback, anyway. He’s that good.” The GM concurred: “Howie would do it,” he said. “I think [Patriots Coach Bill] Belichick would do it [with pick No. 14]. And if he would do it, don’t you think (longtime Patriots executive Caserio] would do it with his second pick?”
Barkley was the last running back to go in the top 10, taken with the No. 2 pick in 2018.
Notes from around the league
There is hardly a consensus that Hooker will be selected in the first round, given that he might not be ready to play much football in 2023, but I’d say it’s more likely than not he ends up being the fifth first-round quarterback. The Saints have done as much work as any team on draft-eligible QBs the past four years, and they could finally grab one at No. 29. The Vikings (No. 23) are being connected to Hooker by rival execs. If the Ravens deal Jackson and aren’t in position to draft Florida’s Anthony Richardson, might that be a match? Their QB coach, Tee Martin, is a former Vol QB himself. …
Maryland corner Deonte Banks didn’t do much at his pro day athletically, but he didn’t have to. He is crushing his interviews and visits and could be the third corner off the board. The Commanders, Steelers and Ravens, among others, love him, and I don’t think he gets past the teens. …
TCU receiver Quentin Johnston is generating a lot of media buzz lately. People I asked attributed that more to a middling class of pass catchers than to anything the 21-year-old has done in recent weeks. “I think it says more about the class than him — not that he isn’t a good prospect,” as the GM put it.