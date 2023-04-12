Lamar Jackson could certainly be dealt — if another team were to actually acknowledge his existence. And I’ve been hearing for weeks that linebacker Patrick Queen, a first-round pick just three years ago, is prime trade fodder as well, with the Ravens recently giving linebacker Roquan Smith a record contract. Then there is the matter of a team that always wants to hoard picks having just five in this draft, with many holes to fill. Corner is a primary need, and at pick 22, it’s expected many with high grades will remain. “I think six [corners] go in the first round,” the executive said, “and they’re probably thinking they can get one they like later on — maybe even the second round — and add picks.” That would be very on-brand.