MLS-heavy U.S. roster selected for Mexico friendly

From a cynical point of view, the U.S. men’s national soccer team friendly next Wednesday against Mexico is nothing but a cash grab for the organizers. The game falls outside a FIFA international window, leaving the coaches with limited roster options, and, unlike the tournament clash between the heated rivals in June, it carries no consequences.

But for U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson, the friendly will facilitate another opportunity to evaluate the talent pool heading into a busy summer.

On Wednesday, Hudson named 23 players for the brief training camp and friendly at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. All are from MLS teams, except right back Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), midfielder Alan Soñora (Juárez, Mexico) and Joshua Wynder, a 17-year-old center back from second-division Louisville City.

Ten players from the 2022 World Cup squad were invited, including defender Walker Zimmerman and forward Jordan Morris, who leads MLS in scoring with eight goals in seven matches.

“Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals, it’s a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about,” Hudson said in a statement. “It’s another chance to build on the progress we have made in the last four years and prepare for the defense of our two Concacaf titles this summer.”

Many of these players are likely to return for the Concacaf Gold Cup in June and July. Hudson is expected to use his core of European-based players in the Concacaf Nations League final four in mid-June in Las Vegas. The Americans and Mexicans will meet in a June 15 semifinal.

Because next week’s friendly is outside the normal international schedule, clubs had the right to reject call-ups. MLS teams weren’t obligated to release players but agreed to do so. Mexico will also rely largely, if not entirely, on domestic-based players.

Hudson had hoped to recall attacker Alejandro Zendejas to face the country he previously was also eligible to represent, but his Liga MX team, Club América, turned down the request. It had, though, allowed Zendejas to join the U.S. team in a non-FIFA window early this year.

Dest, a World Cup starter, was granted permission because he does not play regularly for AC Milan.

Sean Johnson, third on the World Cup depth chart, is the only goalkeeper in camp with any national team experience. He is joined by Inter Miami’s Drake Callender, 25, and FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano, 22.

First-time camp invitations were extended to Wynder, Callender and Caleb Wiley, an 18-year-old left-sided defender with attacking skills who is enjoying a breakout season with Atlanta.

U.S. roster

GOALKEEPERS: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC).

DEFENDERS: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (Los Angeles FC), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Miazga (Cincinnati), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Brandon Vazquez (Cincinnati).

