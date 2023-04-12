Ahead of World Cup, USWNT’s Vlatko Andonovski has some tough roster calls

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — For a coach carrying enormous expectations to win the World Cup this summer, Vlatko Andonovski spoke after Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Ireland as if he had been unburdened. He was at ease giving lengthy, unfettered answers and joking with reporters about captain Becky Sauerbrunn almost scoring for the first time in her 15-year tenure.

Though his job is far from done — the Americans are three-plus months from starting their quest to win a record third consecutive title — one cosmic chore is complete: Since the disappointment of finishing third at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Andonovski has introduced new players and implemented a system designed to withstand turbulence in New Zealand and Australia between July 20 and Aug. 20.

Now, a new phase begins. With no camps or matches the next two months, Andonovski will huddle with his staff to review the deepest player pool in women’s soccer and monitor how individuals are performing in the NWSL and overseas before whittling the general roster to 23 from about 30.

The final list is expected to come out no earlier than June 19, a week before World Cup camp opens in California.

Until then, Andonovski will cross his fingers that, in the wake of Mallory Swanson’s major knee injury last weekend, no one else suffers a similar fall.

He will grade veteran midfielder Julie Ertz’s imminent return to the NWSL after almost two years away; keep an eye on Megan Rapinoe’s injury status; and decide whether Catarina Macario, one of the world’s top young players, is capable of contributing after a year-long layoff because of ACL surgery.

Andonovski said he has divided players into two parties: those who, barring injury or a drastic drop in performance, are certain to make the roster, and those who still need to make their case.

The first group includes goalkeepers Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy and Adrianna Franch; defenders Becky Sauerbrunn, Naomi Girma, Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox; midfielders Lindsey Horan, Andi Sullivan and Rose Lavelle; and forwards Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith.

Defender Alana Cook, midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Kristie Mewis, and forward Trinity Rodman appear in good standing. Pending their return to weekly play, Rapinoe and Ertz will be there, as well.

“There’s a group of players we feel very comfortable with and it will be communicated with them all we’re going to need from them is to just to maintain an okay form, a decent form” with their clubs, Andonovski said. “There’ll be times where they’re not going to have a good game, or even two games, which is okay, because we trust their abilities.”

Then there is the group whose “performances are going to be evaluated a little bit more as an individual, but also in how much their performances are a good fit for what we do,” Andonovski said.

Among the defenders on the bubble, Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger ended long layoffs by playing Tuesday, and Kelley O’Hara, a two-time World Cup winner who can play on either corner, returned from injury. Veteran Emily Sonnett can fill multiple roles. In a 90-minute stint Tuesday, right back Sofia Huerta did not make a strong case for the World Cup roster.

While the midfield appears largely settled, the frontline remains open, in part because of Swanson’s injury. She was slated to start at left wing, a position Rapinoe had mastered the previous three World Cups. At 37, Rapinoe is no longer a full-timer, and so the leading role could land with 20-year-old Rodman, 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson or veteran Lynn Williams.

Swanson’s absence will also impact the way the team plays at the World Cup.

“Losing Mal, conceptually we may look slightly different because this team was going to build around Mal and [Smith], and their attacking power” on the flanks, Andonovski said. “We’re going to have to make a decision: Are we going to go for a like-for-like [change] or is Mal is going to be replaced by a group of players game to game?”

Rodman and particularly Thompson are raw. Williams, who didn’t play in either Ireland game, is still rediscovering her attacking prowess after a long layoff.

At striker, Ashley Hatch has been Alex Morgan’s backup, but things could change if Macario returns to French club Olympique Lyonnais soon. Before getting hurt, she had posted 23 goals in 34 matches across all competitions in 2021-22 for one of Europe’s top clubs and eight goals in 17 career U.S. appearances.

By starting the first game against Ireland, a 2-0 victory last Saturday in Austin, Naeher seems to have retained the No. 1 goalkeeping slot. She and Murphy continued to alternate against Ireland, but Andonovski said it is important Murphy gains experience in case she is needed at the World Cup.

Late in Tuesday’s match, Murphy encountered an opponent pressing for an equalizer.

“There’s an element of development to see how Casey is going to perform under pressure because we may find ourselves in that situation in the World Cup — and she may be there,” Andonovski said. “It’s one of those situations where I hate [being under pressure] but I love it.”

Though they hung on for their eighth straight victory, the Americans were disconnected and mildly threatening against an opponent that has made considerable strides in recent years but has never beaten the United States in 15 meetings (51-1 scoring margin).

Andonovski’s emphasis Tuesday was on individuals, not the collective.

″It was hard to evaluate the team and team performance in a setting like that, when there are a lot of changes, players that haven’t played together” for a long time, he said. “And players that haven’t even played at all [for a long time]. But it was, at the end, good to see some of them on the field.”

