Three generations of tennis meet in W.T. Woodson girls’ win over Fairfax

As W.T. Woodson senior Katie Hamrock walked off the court after her 10-2 singles win against Fairfax’s Maggie Tong on Wednesday, she was greeted with hugs and congratulations from the opposing team’s coach and her own. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both coaches had an interest in Hamrock’s success. They are, after all, family: Katie’s mom, Susan, is the coach at Woodson, and her grandmother Pat Greason is an assistant coach at Fairfax.

“Having my mom as my coach keeps the family fun and the rivalry [with my grandmother] keeps it interesting,” Katie said. “They’re both very competitive.”

In the Cavaliers’ victory at Fairfax on Wednesday, Katie got another chance to spark a bit of family rivalry. Her win at No. 6 singles was met with several hard-fought wins for the Lions, including a tight No. 1 singles match in which Fairfax’s Marianna Pirmatova beat Joselyn Limbago of Woodson.

The doubles matches decided the outcome. Katie returned to the court to notch another victory with freshman Mackenzie Truong to secure the 6-3 team win.

A deep Woodson team wasn’t expecting such a test from the Lions, so the close result gave Greason some reason to brag.

“My mom is so competitive, and that’s where I got it from,” Susan Hamrock said. “Every year she’s like, ‘We’re going to take you down.’ Of course it’s all in good fun, and playing with family is what brought Katie to the sport in the first place.”

When she decided to stop playing soccer during the coronavirus pandemic, Katie knew her mom would try to convince her to join Woodson’s tennis team. But it wasn’t until she started playing with her grandmother the summer before her sophomore year that she decided to give it a try.

Greason, 84, has played tennis for more than 50 years and started coaching at Fairfax in 2019. For her, tennis has become a way to stay in shape physically and mentally. She lives with her daughter’s family, and with three generations of players under one roof, tennis has given them a common bond.

“It’s kind of like an elixir,” Greason said. “If I play, I feel good. If I don’t play, I’m sad. So playing really inspires me to want to stay healthy.”

Greason also works with her daughter to develop coaching strategies that fit their teams’ needs. Hamrock led the Woodson girls to a VHSL title in her first year as coach and has maintained a competitive roster since. While the Fairfax girls may have less tournament experience, Greason is convinced they have the raw materials to build a team to one day beat her daughter’s squad.

“We won, 7-2, [against West Springfield on Monday], so I was ecstatic,” Greason said. “After five years, we’re finally in the play. We’re not always going to be on the bottom; we will be in the mix.”

With Katie nearing graduation and Hamrock set to retire, this season is the last chance for all three to compete together. For Katie, who doesn’t always get a chance to play in the singles lineup, she’s happy to hit under the guidance of her family.

“My goal is just to keep having fun and hopefully play again against Fairfax on our senior night,” Katie said.

After Wednesday’s match, there were plenty of reasons to expect some lighthearted teasing around the dinner table at the Hamrock home.

“Katie asked me what I’d do if we lost, and I said I’d send my mom off to the old folks’ home,” Susan said, laughing. “Close matches are fun, but we don’t want it to be too close.”

