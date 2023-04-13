Capitals close season with a blown lead and a load of questions

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals raised their sticks to the Capital One Arena crowd Thursday night, a final salute after finishing their season with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. One by one, the Capitals took off their sweaters and handed them to fans waiting on the ice, a tradition that nonetheless felt somber.

The Capitals had waited for this closure for more than a week after being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention for the first time in nine seasons, but it came in painful fashion after they blew a three-goal lead and watched Devils rookie Luke Hughes score the game-winner in the final seconds of overtime. With no games left to play, the Capitals brace for a potentially transformative offseason, with speculation already swirling about the future of the team’s coach, Peter Laviolette, whose three-year contract ends after this season.

On Thursday, Laviolette largely deflected questions about whether this would be his last game in Washington, acknowledging that it had been “a grind of a season” but that his focus was still with his players.

“Everything else will happen after that,” said Laviolette, whose team’s 35-37-10 record was the franchise’s worst regular season mark in 16 years. Washington has not won a playoff series since it claimed the Stanley Cup title in 2018, losing in the first round to Boston in 2021 and to Florida in 2022 in Laviolette’s first two seasons.

“It’s hard to process anything right now because we just left a game where you have a really lousy taste in your mouth,” Laviolette said.

The final day of the season largely mirrored the attrition Washington dealt with the previous six months. Captain Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup for the finale after missing the previous three games with an upper-body injury, but the team was missing a quartet of veterans because of injury, including center Nic Dowd, defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and goaltender Charlie Lindgren. Because of salary cap issues, the team was forced to sign 24-year-old Reid Cooper to an amateur tryout contract to serve as a backup goalie.

This final performance felt almost like a tease at the start. The Capitals received goals from Joe Snively, Rasmus Sandin and Craig Smith on three of the team’s first five shots for a 3-0 lead less than 11 minutes into the game. By the time Tom Wilson scored on a rebound just 65 seconds into the second period, Washington had a 4-1 lead.

But Washington’s lack of speed has been a glaring issue all season — and New Jersey exposed it one final time as the game wore on. Miles Wood scored the Devils’ second goal late in the second period. Erik Haula trimmed the deficit to 4-3 at 3:17 of the third. Dougie Hamilton tied it with just under eight minutes left. And after Hughes beat Darcy Kuemper for his first career goal, the Capitals had blown a three-goal lead in what felt like a fitting conclusion to a disappointing season.

“In the end, we didn’t do enough,” van Riemsdyk said earlier in the day. “But I think a lot of the pieces are here.”

Most of those pieces are expected to remain in place next season, although there are plenty of pressing questions the front office faces as the offseason commences. There are a handful of free agents whose contracts must be addressed. There’s a loaded draft, in which the Capitals will likely own a top-10 pick, to navigate. There are veterans who have been rumored to be on the trading block, including center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has said he’s unsure of his future in Washington. But first and foremost, a decision on Laviolette awaits. The 58-year-old still carries the support of many of veterans in the dressing room.

“He’s a motivator that likes to play the game fast and physical. … I really enjoy playing for him,” defenseman Matt Irwin said.

“His résumé speaks for itself. He’s one of the most winningest coaches of all-time, and that’s not by accident,” van Riemsdyk said.

“I’m sure there will be a time to digest everything. But right now, the night leaves a lousy feeling,” Laviolette said during his postgame remarks. When he was asked what was next, Laviolette said he would figure it out in the next few days. Then the Washingtoncoach left the podium, possibly for the last time.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Ovechkin stays at 822

Washington’s captain did not score a goal in his return. Ovechkin finished the season with 42 goals and has 822 for his career — 73 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. Ovechkin did record an assist Thursday, his 33rd of the season. He was just one of 14 players with 40 goals and 30 assists this season.

Lottery watch

The Capitals are in the eighth spot in the NHL draft lottery with a 6 percent chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick and presumably the chance to draft Connor Bedard, who is considered the consensus top prospect. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks hold the highest odds of winning the lottery, which will be held May 8.

