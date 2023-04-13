Alex Ovechkin is chasing history. The Capitals need to keep up.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals conclude their season Thursday night at Capital One Arena, and it’s a coin toss if banged-up captain Alex Ovechkin will lace up the skates one last time. At the end of a lost season, that’s the only reason to tune in or show up to watch this bunch: Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s goals record. That’s a quest that should be full of joy for the team and the town. It’s imperative that the Capitals make sure it’s not an individualistic slog, empty goals on a losing team.

The Capitals’ streak of consecutive playoff appearances ends this year at eight, and there are legitimate questions about whether they can start a new run in 2023-24. They must develop young players to lift an increasingly aging and ineffective core, both to return to the playoffs and to help Ovechkin, 37, get the 73 goals he needs to pass Gretzky’s magic mark of 894. Hockey is, in some ways, the ultimate team sport, and it would be nice if those goals were part of the Caps’ push to collective success, not just a propped-up run to one of sports’ most remarkable standards.

There’s much work to be done and thought to be given to how to fix the roster and what to do behind the bench, where Peter Laviolette is without a contract after a three-year stint that yielded zero playoff series wins. As the summer arrives early for just the second time in 16 seasons, the Capitals are at a critical juncture on the ice — and an interesting one off it.

Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and a revolving cast of supporting characters helped build the Caps into the most reliable sports entertainment product Washington has to offer. The culmination, of course, was the Stanley Cup in 2018. But even before that, hockey became ingrained in the culture here in a way it never had been before Ovechkin’s arrival. One data point: sellouts every night at Capital One Arena, a streak that dates from March 5, 2009.

Or does it?

Over the past several weeks, after the Capitals dealt away players at the trade deadline — a difficult concession that injuries and underperformance had made a playoff run unlikely — the team has been aggressively marketing single-game tickets. I see ads on TV. I see ads on social media. I hear ads on the radio. Somebody in the ticket office is doing her or his job.

But isn’t the natural follow-up to think, “If there are unsold tickets, the sellout streak must have ended”?

Except, for each of the 40 home games to this point, the Capitals have listed their attendance as 18,573 — capacity at Cap One.

What gives?

“While the sellout streak remains intact based on ticket distribution between tickets purchased, community groups served and visiting team holds,” the team said in a statement when I asked, “we’ve aggressively pushed ticket messaging through primary and secondary markets to promote ticket sales for this season.”

So it turns out a sellout isn’t always a sellout, and the number of tickets “distributed” isn’t always the number of tickets “purchased,” because a visiting team might not use its allotment or the Caps might give away unused tickets to charities. I thought if you could buy a ticket that hadn’t been sold, then the game wasn’t sold out. Silly me.

This is not to question the strength of Washington as a hockey market. Indeed, according to Jim Van Stone, president of business operations and chief commercial officer for Monumental Sports & Entertainment — parent company of the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics — the Caps are already at a 90 percent renewal rate on season tickets and expect to end up in the 92 to 93 percent range. Ovechkin has made an imprint here, and it’s not easily going away.

But it seems likely the sellout “streak” will officially end in October, if it hasn’t ended in spirit already. That’s both because this team missed the playoffs and because each of the four teams before it couldn’t get out of the first round. Remember when second-round losses seemed frustrating? Oh, for a month of hockey ahead.

On the ice, the problems are obvious, the remedies not so much. Backstrom is 35 and, understandably after hip replacement surgery, no longer close to the player he once was. He is signed for two more seasons, during which he’s not likely to magically reemerge as the Hall of Fame-level two-way center he was for so much of his career. That’s problematic and is likely to involve hard conversations — again — about whether he can and should do this at all anymore.

In some ways, though, Evgeny Kuznetsov is a more significant concern. Kuznetsov, who turns 31 next month, followed a point-per-game 2021-22 with a putrid 2022-23 in which, even with a lineup depleted by trade deadline sell-offs, he is trusted only to center the third line and has not recently been on the first power play. If this retool is to have any degree of success, Kuznetsov can’t play to a fraction of his abilities. It’s troubling that he did so this season.

Beyond that, there must be development. Martin Fehervary and Rasmus Sandin, a pair of 23-year-old defensemen, need to take steps forward. Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael, a pair of 22-year-old forwards — the latter of whom spent most of the season in the minors — need to become consistent offensive contributors. There must be youth to offset the age, not just filling roster spots but producing.

And then there’s Laviolette, perhaps the most immediate decision for General Manager Brian MacLellan, who hired the veteran to replace the fired Todd Reirden, another MacLellan hire. As recently as January, when the Caps were soaring, MacLellan said to me of Laviolette, “He’s done a really good job.” You can make the argument that injuries — to John Carlson, to Tom Wilson, to Connor Brown, to Backstrom, to T.J. Oshie, on and on — contributed more to this plight than anything Laviolette did or didn’t do.

There’s also the optics of signing a coach who missed the playoffs in his third season — and bowed out in the first round in his first two — to a new contract. Do you keep a guy that, once the sell-off concluded and the season’s narrative was written, continued to give the majority of minutes to veterans rather than trying to develop youth? That’s a tough call, and MacLellan’s next 48 hours may not involve much sleep.

There’s a path to the Capitals playing meaningful games in the spring of 2024 and beyond. That’s important for Ovechkin in tracking down Gretzky. But it should be important to the franchise as a whole. Ovechkin didn’t score the first 822 of his goals on a losing outfit with no hope of postseason success. He shouldn’t score the next 70 or 80 in that kind of environment, either.

