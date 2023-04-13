Josh Harris’s biggest strength? He isn’t Dan Snyder.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the celebration about the news that (clears throat, blinks eyes, reads again) Daniel Snyder has tentatively agreed to a deal to sell the Washington Commanders, there is a requirement to re-litigate the destruction he wrought. There will be and should be and must be a let-your-hair-down, dance-on-the-tabletops, everyone-does-upside-down-keg-stands bash when the approximately $6 billion transaction is complete. But part of the cleansing process is to review — the football misjudgments and revolting misogyny and everything in between — because it will serve as a reminder that the owner didn’t just symbolize what was wrong with a franchise that was once was an NFL pillar. He caused it.

Let the restoration begin.

The new guy is someone named Josh Harris. Local fella, born in Chevy Chase, went to the Field School in the District. We don’t have to know much about Harris — and there will be plenty of time to dig in on who he is and how he’ll act and what kind of face and force he’ll be for the Commanders — to know that he possesses the one quality this team’s fans have yearned for in an owner: He’s Not Daniel Snyder.

Advertisement

The buyer could be Josh Duhamel or Emmylou Harris, Richard Harris or Josh Groban. It really wouldn’t matter. The non-Snyderness is coveted above all else, and it will be celebrated before we begin scrutinizing how the Harris in question has served as a steward of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils or the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, both of which he owns.

We’ll get to the possibilities new ownership might bring. For now, enjoy the grace period, Josh. It’s a gift of circumstance you did nothing to earn. It may last a decade anyway.

This fan base — wise but worn-down — has come to understand that no quarterback or coach could effect and inject the change needed to alter not only the football team’s win-loss record (abysmal) but the organization’s reputation (far worse). Goodness knows those fans have watched how 24 seasons of what amount to cosmetic changes worked out under Snyder.

Advertisement

Snyder’s tenure has included 10 head coaches and 32 quarterbacks who attempted at least one pass. The constant was the churn. There was never a guiding principle or reliable foundation. So none of it mattered. The chants of “Sell the team! Sell the team!” that occasionally roiled around FedEx Field the past few years weren’t born of petty frustration. They were real. They came from down deep. They were justified.

Where to start? The football, because it’s less nauseating? Sure.

Advertisement

That’s all in the first three seasons. Turns out he was just getting started. If the Steve Spurrier era was chaotic and Joe Gibbs’s four-year return stint was calming, the constant the fan base learned was that the owner was always there, lurking and looming. Who arrived in Ashburn with a sterling reputation and maintained it upon departure? Gibbs, and … keep thinking.

It’s easy, though, to rattle off the names of those who entered to some degree upstanding and came out belittled, whether it be Spurrier or Jim Zorn or Mike Shanahan as coaches, Scot McCloughan or Brian Lafemina or Bruce Allen as executives, or anyone in between. Each of those cases is different, and in some instances wildly so. The commonality is they entered the Snyder assembly line at one end and came out the other inarguably damaged.

An example: Should Zorn, never even an offensive coordinator, have been hired as a head coach? Of course not. But should any NFL head coach have been subjected to Friday luncheons in Snyder’s office to go over that week’s game plan? Of course not, times two. And if there’s a better example of undermining a coach than flying from a loss in Detroit to Denver to talk to Shanahan … wait, here’s one: Hiring a retired assistant coach who had been calling bingo games at a Michigan retirement home to call plays in an NFL game the following Sunday.

Advertisement

That stuff happened. It can read as funny now because it’s only the follies on the football side. Charging for admission to training camp, keeping alive a season-ticket wait list long after it was fictitious, suing your own season-ticket holders … it’s all real, and worthy of grabbing a beer and going around the table to decide which fan thinks which misstep was most egregious. To each their own. At least now it’s a fun discussion rather than a dissection of real-time misery.

What’s not debatable: All that chicanery is minor compared to the mistreatment of people within the walls of the team’s Ashburn training facility. Many of them were women. It’s not an exaggeration to say that a decade or so ago, the place heaved with a thinly veiled, light beer-and-cigars sexism. Maybe the investigation by attorney and former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White will reveal a direct line from the environment Snyder created to Snyder himself.

That could buoy those who were wronged. But we know him to be a cretin either way. In 2009, he paid a former employee $1.6 million to settle a claim of sexual assault. Snyder denied the allegation, calling it meritless.

Advertisement

Add it to the list of transgressions that were worth investigating — by the NFL (twice), by a congressional committee, by attorneys general in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

In that environment, and with that character, try getting a deal for a new stadium. Snyder was poison, and instead of having three jurisdictions fighting over his team, he had three jurisdictions running from him. An indication of how massive an impact Harris’s non-Snyderness will have on the franchise going forward may be how quickly and readily he and his partners are able to engage with officials in the two states and the District to put forth a plan for a new facility. Stay tuned.

What a day. Exhale, and cleanse yourselves, Commanders. Change is nigh, and it’s meaningful.

There is a strong argument that this sale is the most significant Washington sports story this century. The contenders: baseball’s return in 2005, which made D.C. home to all four major pro men’s sports for the first time; the Capitals’ Stanley Cup in 2018, which dispelled the notion that the city bore an athletic curse; and the Nationals’ World Series title of 2019, which briefly made the idea that this could be a “District of Champions” seem something other than ludicrous.

Advertisement

In all that time, Snyder’s NFL franchise had three times as many team names as it did playoff victories. But it was more than that. It was the erosion of a fan base to levels that would have seemed inconceivable in 1980 or 1990 or even when Snyder took over. It was the arrogance to believe he knew better when it was clear he did not. It was the environment he fostered and the manner in which he behaved. The stench became baked in, and no bathing in tomato juice or obscuring with aerosols would do.

Change was needed. Change will be celebrated. Welcome, Josh Harris. Your good fortune is, at the moment, not being named Daniel Marc Snyder. No owner could have a greater head start with this fan base than just that.

GiftOutline Gift Article