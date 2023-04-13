On a ‘national holiday’ for Commanders fans, stadium talk intensifies

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early Thursday afternoon, when the news broke that a group led by hedge-fund billionaire Josh Harris had reached a tentative agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, local sports talk radio stations opened the phone lines to ecstatic listeners. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I mean, what do you compare it to?” 106.7 The Fan host Scott Jackson asked. “Birth of a child? Marriage? Super Bowl win? What is it for you?”

“When that news broke right there, man, tears instantly fell down my face,” one caller said.

“Ding dong, Dan Snyder is gone,” another caller crowed before suggesting a potential parade to mark the Commanders’ long-awaited sale should last at least three days. “This should be a national holiday today.”

“This NFL city is a shell of what it was,” The Team 980 host Kevin Sheehan tweeted. “Reviving it could only happen [with Snyder’s] exit. The damage done is severe. Recovery starts now.”

While fans continued celebrating — 106.7 The Fan played the team’s former fight song and Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” coming out of commercial breaks — some lawmakers were already discussing how a new ownership group could revive plans for a new Commanders stadium. For years, Snyder tried unsuccessfully to create a competition among D.C., Maryland and Virginia to replace FedEx Field in Landover, where the team is contractually obligated to play through 2027. In recent months, some local leaders, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), have said the sale could eliminate one of the main objections to building a new stadium.

A spokesperson for Bowser didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jack Evans, the former finance chair of the D.C. Council who spent years trying to help the team return to the RFK site, said a new stadium would help the city at a time when it is facing decay downtown and declining tax revenue.

“Once [Snyder is] gone, that really opens up the door to the new stadium at the RFK site,” Evans said. “There’s hurdles along the way — the most visible one, of course, is the DC City Council — but I think all of those things are [able to be overcome]. There were as many hurdles, if not more, with baseball.”

Virginia state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) said Thursday that the ownership change will “definitely help” with stadium efforts. Surovell represents the district that covers the two Prince William locations the team has considered, and he added that it was too soon to say if a sale will revive support for a stadium in Richmond.

Del. David Reid (D-Loudoun), whose district includes Ashburn, said he expects new ownership “probably would restart the process” of getting a stadium deal done.

“I had always looked at this as whether it was a good economic development opportunity for the state of Virginia,” he said, adding that after revelations about the team’s management problems, “it quickly became a referendum on Dan Snyder.”

Reid noted that it’s likely Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) will call the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks to take up a long-delayed deal on the state budget. In that case, Reid said, “I would fully expect that someone would draft a piece of legislation that will bring back up for consideration the stadium authority.”

“As the governor has said, any future plans with the Commanders should have the best interests of Virginia taxpayers at heart,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement.

The sale could also restart Maryland’s approach to trying to keep the stadium.

“We would welcome a new partner to work with, and we would look forward to conversations once the deal was done,” said Del. Jazz Lewis (D-Prince George’s), who represents the neighborhood that is home to FedEx Field.

A spokesman for Gov. Wes Moore (D) said in a statement that Moore “is excited to start the next chapter in the longstanding partnership between the team and the state. If this purchase is approved by the NFL, the governor looks forward to meeting with the new owners to hear their vision for the future of Commanders football.”

Moore, who took office in January after years of stadium-related debates in Maryland, is in the United Kingdom this week. His staff did not answer questions about whether he supported subsidies for public stadiums or whether a new owner would change his position about leveraging taxpayer dollars to build one. As a candidate, Moore said he wants the Commanders to stay in Maryland and to support the community around them, but he would not support “leveraging hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars to do it.”

Maryland has set aside more than $400 million to redevelop a 5-mile corridor that includes the stadium site. The money can be used for demolition of the stadium, but not rebuilding.

“We’ve made a commitment to transform the area to one where any private partner would want to set up its business,” Lewis said.

But Lewis said he didn’t expect the new owners to immediately jump-start a regional battle for the next stadium.

“Having just raised and spent $6 billion, I would suspect that the new ownership is not in a rush to spend another $1 billion in a new stadium,” Lewis said, adding that he had not had direct conversations with the potential new buyers. “So I’m hopeful that we’ll have a number of years with the new owner to figure out the future of the team and the community.”

But obstacles remain in the Commanders’ stadium efforts. Surovell noted that a sale would do nothing to address transportation issues surrounding the Prince William sites, saying that “remains one of the obstacles that needs to get teased out.” The county has a legendary traffic bottleneck at the Occoquan Bridge.

At times on Thursday, the lines between lawmaker and fan blurred.

“I’m just excited as a lifelong fan to see the change in ownership,” said Virginia state Sen. Jeremy S. McPike (D-Prince William), whose district sits on the edge of the proposed Prince William sites.

Evans, the former D.C. Council member, said he recently went to a hockey game and realized the bleak state of Washington sports. The Capitals and Wizards both missed the postseason, and the Nationals just started what could another 100-loss campaign.

“Not long ago, we were the [District] of champions,” he said. “I think this news is a real good hit in the arm that our football team may be back.”

