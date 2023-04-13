As the Caps season closes, a goalie from Curry College gets a surprise call

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reid Cooper was not watching the Washington Capitals play the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night, even though the game was being held just 10 miles north of his apartment in Milton, Mass. He was instead lounging on the couch with a couple Curry College roommates watching a movie, “The Bourne Supremacy,” when his phone rang. Cooper didn’t recognize the number.

“This is Danny Brooks with the Washington Capitals,” said the voice on the other line, and Cooper jumped off the couch and ran upstairs to take the call. Brooks, the team’s director of player recruitment, explained the situation: Goaltender Charlie Lindgren had been injured against the Bruins and the team didn’t have any cap space to call up a replacement.

Brooks was aware of Cooper’s résumé in leading Curry to its first-ever national quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament a few weeks earlier, and with just one game remaining, the Capitals were wondering if he’d be interested in signing an amateur tryout contract to serve as Darcy Kuemper’s backup on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.

“They found me, somehow,” said Cooper, 24, who is just a few weeks away from earning his MBA at Curry. Now he’s being offered a chance to make his NHL debut behind Kuemper, who had grown up in the same area as Cooper in Saskatchewan.

“My dream and goal has always been to play in the NHL, to play pro hockey,” Cooper said. “I think the fact that it has come this quickly, it’s almost kind of showing me that it’s possible. I’m here, right now. The biggest thing is for me to be my best, be myself, and just soak it all in.”

Cooper was still trying to process everything on Wednesday night. With the Capitals off on the second-to-last day of the season, he had plenty of time to catch a commercial flight from Boston to Washington and check into a hotel across the street from the team’s practice facility. He called his parents, who were planning to fly in from Saskatchewan for Thursday’s game.

Cooper grew up in a large family just outside of Saskatoon. He was one of five kids who learned to skate on a backyard pond his parents constructed. All the kids would take turns playing goalie during pickup games, and Cooper’s temperament fit the position.

“When it was my turn, I just kind of fell in love it with it. I don’t know what it was. Maybe a little bit of my introverted nature,” Cooper said. “It was just a game within the game. Just kind of me, on my own. Being the last line of defense, it was kind of all up to me. I liked that aspect of it.”

That led him to Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, where Cooper played for three seasons before the school shut down the men’s and women’s hockey programs in 2021. Dozens of players were forced to find new places to play. Cooper wondered if he might just remain at the school and finish his degree, but ultimately decided he wanted to keep playing hockey.

He found a home at Curry, a small liberal arts school with an enrollment of about 1,900 in the Boston suburbs. The men’s hockey team recruits players from all corners of the world; this year’s roster included players from Florida to Quebec, California to Russia, North Dakota to Saskatchewan. Aside from Kuemper, Cooper has other NHL connections; he played with Capitals prospect Clay Stevenson in the British Columbia Hockey League and alongside two of Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne’s sons at Curry.

Cooper still doesn’t know if he has an immediate NHL future; he just finished his college career and will sort out his prospects this summer.

He said that Brooks had found out about him because he had a connection with Bowdoin College’s team, which Cooper shut out with a 37-save performance in an overtime win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last month. “I guess they spoke highly of me,” Cooper said. It was Curry’s first-ever tournament win. He had no idea who was watching or where it would lead.

“I was pretty speechless,” he said of the call with Brooks. “I couldn’t believe it, and now I’m here.”

