Ja Morant accuses teen he punched of slander and battery in countersuit

NBA superstar Ja Morant filed a counterclaim Wednesday accusing the teenager he punched last summer in a pickup basketball game of slander, assault and battery, escalating a legal battle that began when the high school basketball player filed suit against him in September. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Morant alleges the teenager “lied” about how many times the Memphis Grizzlies player struck him and about whether Morant flashed a gun at him after their fight on the basketball court. The teenager, Joshua Holloway, who was a minor when Morant struck him, told police that Morant punched him repeatedly, including after he fell to the ground.

Morant’s countersuit alleges that the scandal, which spread through the media, could cost Morant millions of dollars in “super max” contract bonuses if he is not selected for an all-NBA team, a postseason honor for the league’s top players. Morant’s bonus is worth $39 million.

The NBA suspended Morant for eight games, or roughly a tenth of the regular season, in March for brandishing a gun on his own Instagram Live video, an incident the suit does not mention. Media members who decide the all-NBA teams could factor the scandals or the total number of regular season games that Morant played, 61 of 82, into their vote.

In the claim against Holloway, Morant alleges the teenager is guilty of battery because he “intentionally” threw a basketball that struck the NBA player in the face. After throwing the ball, Holloway assaulted Morant by “ball[ing] up his fists and walk[ing] aggressively toward Mr. Morant,” the suit says, leaving Morant afraid that the boy was about to strike him. Holloway has said he did not intend to hit Morant’s face with the ball.

Morant’s friend, Davonte Pack, also punched Holloway, Morant has admitted in court documents, and Pack is also a target of Holloway’s lawsuit. But Morant does not mention another person striking Holloway in his counterclaim. Pack has not said why he struck the teenager and was never interviewed by police.

Rebecca Adelman, Holloway’s attorney, said in a statement to The Washington Post that there was “no legal basis” for Morant’s counter complaint and that they would seek to dismiss the suit. “The allegations that Mr. Holloway assaulted Mr. Morant are without merit,” Adelman said.

Morant’s attorneys document how news of Holloway’s allegations spread like “wildfire” through the media, providing exhibits that include “memes” that “castigate or ridicule Mr. Morant.”

In the wake of a Post story that broke the news of Holloway’s allegation involving the gone, some news reports inaccurately said that Morant “pointed” a gun at the teenager, which mischaracterized The Post’s reporting.

In the suit, Morant’s attorneys included tweets and internet comments mocking Morant for allegations unrelated to Holloway’s, including a police report alleging Morant “threatened” a mall security guard after an altercation involving his mother at a Finish Line shoe store. The police report said Morant and at least eight others were refusing to leave a mall parking lot.

