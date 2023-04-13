Josh Harris turned the 76ers into winners, but it wasn’t pretty

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Josh Harris purchased the Philadelphia 76ers for a reported $280 million in 2011, the New York investment banker took on a big-market franchise with a championship past and a passionate fan base that had slipped into an extended period of mediocrity. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twelve years later, the 76ers have reached the playoffs in six straight seasons and boast an MVP candidate, a well-known coach and a highly-regarded team president. The franchise is now valued at $3.15 billion, according to Forbes — ranking 10th in the NBA — and has announced ambitious plans for a new arena.

The broad strokes of that turnaround surely sound appealing to fans of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, given Thursday’s news that Harris was nearing an agreement to purchase the franchise for approximately $6 billion. The Chevy Chase native graduated from the Field School in Northwest Washington and attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. His father, Jacob, had Bullets season tickets and would regularly take his sons to home games in Landover, not far from the future site of FedEx Field.

Two years after purchasing the 76ers, Harris expanded his professional sports holdings by buying the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. In 2017, he placed the 76ers and Devils, along with their minor league affiliates, into a consolidated sports and entertainment company. The Devils will be making just their second playoff appearance under Harris’s ownership this season.

The 76ers’ path under Harris was hardly a smooth one, and its recent success required several unpleasant years marked by bold strategies that drew the ire of the NBA, rival organizations, national and local media members and a segment of the fan base.

Harris purchased the 76ers at a time when the economic conditions in professional sports were much less rosy than they are today. The NBA had just locked out its players, and some observers wondered whether Harris and his partners were eying a quick flip of the 76ers. After all, basketball’s labor impasse ended with a new collective bargaining agreement that was much more favorable to the owners, causing franchise values to rise dramatically over the next few years.

After enduring two forgettable losing seasons under Harris, the 76ers embarked on the most dramatic rebuilding effort in NBA history, later dubbed “The Process.” Philadelphia won just 19 games in 2013-14, 18 games in 2014-15 and 10 games in 2015-16, as it intentionally cut salary and traded away proven players in hopes of improving its positioning in the NBA draft lottery. Sam Hinkie, the franchise’s unapologetic general manager, theorized that Philadelphia’s best path to title contention was to land franchise cornerstone talents with high draft picks.

The strategy helped net 2014 No. 3 pick Joel Embiid, 2015 No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor, 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons and 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, though it drew heavy criticism in the media and within league circles because Philadelphia wasn’t even attempting to be competitive and, in turn, was potentially harming the development of its young players. While Embiid blossomed into a perennial all-star, Okafor, Simmons and Fultz were all unable to live up to their pre-draft billing, for various reasons, including health concerns.

The NBA later tweaked its draft lottery rules to disincentivize multiyear tanking efforts, and Hinkie departed in 2016. Philadelphia’s front-office drama only continued from there, as Bryan Colangelo, Hinkie’s replacement, was fired in 2018 after his wife reportedly used anonymous social media accounts to criticize the team’s players.

Despite the distractions, Embiid has captained the organization’s most successful stretch since the 1980s, though Philadelphia has consistently fallen short in the playoffs. A first-round sweep in the 2020 Bubble led to the firing of coach Brett Brown, who guided the team through the “Process” years. A second-round collapse in 2021 strained relations between Embiid and Simmons, ultimately leading the latter to successfully force a trade after a months-long holdout.

To maximize Embiid’s prime years, Harris’s 76ers have taken some big swings with mixed results. In 2018, Philadelphia traded for disgruntled star Jimmy Butler, who helped the team reach Game 7 of the conference semifinals that year. Personality differences with Brown contributed to Butler’s 2019 decision to sign with the Miami Heat, where he has found greater success.

The 76ers also spent big on forward Tobias Harris and center Al Horford, but both underdelivered and Horford was traded after just one season. Similarly, Philadelphia hired Doc Rivers to replace Brown, hoping one of the winningest coaches in NBA history could deliver greater postseason success. A breakthrough hasn’t happened yet, as Philadelphia enters the playoffs as the East’s No. 3 seed, still seeking its first trip to the conference finals since 2001.

Importantly, though, the 76ers kept searching for top-shelf talent to support Embiid, hiring former Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey to oversee their basketball operations in 2020. Morey successfully shipped Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal for James Harden, giving the franchise an inside-outside pairing of all-stars.

Morey, Rivers and Harden collectively represent the evolution of the 76ers under Josh Harris, who held onto the franchise as its value skyrocketed. All three were proven high performers brought in to drive a championship push, as opposed to the inexperienced, anti-establishment approach of “The Process” years. Many of the team’s supporters would point out, though, that the recent winning was only possible because of Embiid, who never would have landed in Philadelphia without those years of purposeful pain.

Rick Maese contributed to this report

