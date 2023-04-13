Josh Harris group nears deal to buy Commanders from Daniel Snyder

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An investment group led by Josh Harris is on the verge of an agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder, according to a person with direct knowledge of the sale process. Harris’s group is “nearing a deal” but it is “not yet final,” according to that person, adding that an agreement still must be finalized and submitted to the NFL. The group’s bid is for about $6 billion, another person with direct knowledge of the process previously said.

The deal would have to be ratified by the NFL’s team owners, who are scheduled to meet in Minneapolis in May. If it is approved, the sale would end Snyder’s tempestuous ownership of the franchise he bought in 1999 from the Jack Kent Cooke estate for $800 million.

The sale price would be a record for an NFL franchise, surpassing the $4.65 billion a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton paid last year to purchase the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust.

Advertisement

The Harris group declined to comment through a spokesman. The Commanders and the NFL also decline to comment.

Both Harris, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and investor Mitchell Rales, a businessman and philanthropist based in Potomac, Md., have roots in the D.C. area. Former NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an investor in Harris’s group.

Canadian commercial real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos visited the team’s facilities and submitted a bid for the franchise. Bidders also included Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets. Fertitta said in a televised interview Wednesday with CNBC that he had bid $5.6 billion for the team. On Wednesday, a person familiar with the process said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who hired a New York investment firm, to help him evaluate a potential bid, had no plans to submit one.

Advertisement

It is not immediately clear whether an issue related to the indemnification of Snyder against future legal liability and costs has been resolved. Three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings and the views of the owners said in February that Snyder was seeking such indemnification from a buyer or from the league and other owners. Snyder had threatened to sue if he wasn’t indemnified, according to those people, who had said the other owners were angered by the demand. They had described the issue as a potential complication to the completion of the sale.

The deal must be vetted by the owners on the NFL’s finance committee and then put to a ratification vote by the owners. In the case of the Broncos sale last year, that process took approximately two months, and investors were added to the incoming ownership group even after the initial deal was struck. At least 24 of the 32 owners leaguewide must approve the sale. It is not clear whether the ratification timetable might be accelerated in this case, given the unique circumstances surrounding Snyder and the Commanders.

If the sale is approved, Harris and his business partners will face a variety of issues ranging from repairing the franchise’s relationship with its fan base to reviving efforts to secure funding and identify a site in the region for a new stadium to replace FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Many within the NFL and throughout the region Many within the NFL and throughout the region would like to see the team return to the District at the RFK Stadium site.

Advertisement

The new owners also would have to address the status of the franchise’s current leadership, including team president Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera. Sean Payton, the former Super Bowl-winning coach for the New Orleans Saints whom the Broncos hired in January, said in February that multiple prospective Commanders ownership groups had approached him about his interest in being their coach. He did not identify which groups.

Harris grew up in Chevy Chase and attended the Field School in Northwest Washington. He was the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and is a general partner of the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace Football Club. Harris has an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion, according to Forbes. He is a limited partner in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and will have to sell that stake to buy the Commanders. He made a failed bid last year to buy the Broncos.

Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, has a net worth estimated by Forbes at $5.6 billion. He is also well known in the art world as a collector of modern and contemporary art, which is displayed at Glenstone, a private art museum he founded in Potomac that is curated by his wife, art historian Emily Wei Rales.

The Commanders announced in November that Snyder and his wife, Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, had hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions for the franchise. The team had not specified whether the Snyders would sell all or part of the franchise.

Advertisement

Bezos hired a New York investment firm, Allen & Company, to help him evaluate a potential bid on the Commanders, two people familiar with the situation previously said. Other NFL owners have said they would like to see Bezos own a franchise. That still could happen in the coming years if the Seattle Seahawks are put up for sale. Amazon Prime carries the NFL’s package of Thursday night games.

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, has a net worth estimated by Forbes at $123.2 billion, making him the world’s third-wealthiest person. Daniel Snyder had “rebuffed every effort” by Bezos to move forward toward purchasing the team, a person familiar with the process said in February, adding that Snyder was acting “out of spite” because of his disdain for The Post and its coverage of him and his team. It’s unclear whether Snyder’s decision not to sell to Bezos might present any issues during the owners’ ratification process.

The deal for the Commanders comes with attorney Mary Jo White conducting the league’s second investigation of Snyder and the team’s workplace. The NFL has said White’s findings will be released publicly. Snyder has declined to be interviewed by White for the investigation, three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings said recently. White was expected to make at least one more attempt before completing her investigation, according to one of those people.

Advertisement

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said in October that the owners should give serious consideration to taking a vote to remove Snyder from ownership of his franchise. Multiple owners told The Post in September that they believed strong consideration would be given to attempting to oust Snyder from the ownership ranks, either by convincing him to sell or by voting to remove him.

Following a previous investigation of the team’s workplace by attorney Beth Wilkinson, the NFL announced in July 2021 that the team had been fined $10 million and that Tanya Snyder would assume responsibility of the franchise’s day-to-day operations for an unspecified period.

The Post reported in 2020 that the team paid a former employee $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement in 2009 after she accused Daniel Snyder of sexual misconduct. Snyder denied the woman’s allegations, and a team investigation accused her of fabricating her claims as part of an extortion attempt. But Snyder and the team eventually agreed to pay her a seven-figure sum as part of a settlement in which she agreed not to sue or publicly disclose her allegations.

Advertisement

White’s investigation was launched in February 2022 after Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, said at a congressional roundtable that Snyder had harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo. Snyder denied the accusations, calling the allegations made directly against him “outright lies.”

Federal authorities in the Eastern District of Virginia are also investigating the team and Snyder. The federal investigation includes multiple agencies and is focused on allegations of financial improprieties involving the team, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

The allegations of financial improprieties originally surfaced as part of the Democratic-led investigation of the team’s workplace by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The Commanders have denied committing any financial wrongdoing.

Advertisement

The office of Karl A. Racine, a Democrat who was then the District’s attorney general, filed a consumer protection lawsuit in November against the Commanders, Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of colluding to deceive and mislead customers about an investigation of the team’s workplace to maintain its fan base in pursuit of revenue. The team and the NFL denied the allegations.

Racine’s office filed a second lawsuit that month against the Commanders regarding refundable deposits that the team allegedly did not return to season ticket holders from Washington. Racine’s successor, D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D), announced a settlement Monday of that lawsuit by which the Commanders agreed to pay a $425,000 fine to the District and refund more than $200,000 in deposits to Washington ticket holders. The Commanders denied the District’s claims in the settlement.

Brian E. Frosh, a Democrat who was then Maryland’s attorney general, announced in November that his office’s consumer protection division reached a settlement with the Commanders over allegations that the team withheld security deposits from ticket holders. The team paid a $250,000 fine under a settlement in which it did not admit to the allegations. The settlement called for the Commanders to refund all security deposits that had not been returned to consumers.

GiftOutline Gift Article