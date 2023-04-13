Who is Josh Harris, the potential new owner of the Washington Commanders?

Daniel Snyder is nearing a deal to sell the Washington Commanders to an investment group led by Josh Harris for nearly $6 billion. Both Harris, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and investor Mitchell Rales, a businessman and philanthropist based in Potomac, Md., have roots in the Washington, D.C. area. If the sale is approved, Harris and his business partners will quickly face a variety of issues. Here is more background on the potential future owner of Washington’s NFL franchise.