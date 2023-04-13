O’Cyrus Torrence’s superhuman hamstrings are an NFL draft mystery

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FRISCO, Tex. — In early January, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence reported to Exos, an athletic training facility north of Dallas, to prepare for the NFL combine. The intake process included a test of his hamstrings, the muscles that run down the back of the thighs and help control the hips and knees. Torrence knelt on a black board, leaned forward and placed hooks linked to sensors around the backs of his ankles. One trainer described it as “almost like a child-birthing position.”

Even by NFL standards, Torrence is a massive man. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 330 pounds. His wingspan is as long as a pool table, and his hands are as big as baseball mitts. Next to average-sized people, he looms sturdy and lofty, like one of the pine trees that populate his tiny, rural hometown about an hour northeast of Baton Rouge.

At the facility, Torrence bent his legs toward his body to perform a Nordic hamstring curl. On a nearby screen that looked a bit like a heartbeat monitor, a blue line represented his left hamstring, an orange one his right. Torrence strained; both lines spiked.

Normally, the hamstrings of an average man between 20 and 30 years old each produce about 386 Newtons, according to a report by VALD Performance, the human-measurement technology company that developed the test. (A Newton is a unit that measures force.) An NFL skill player usually produces around 500 Newtons. A big left tackle, about 650. If an athlete pulls 700, Exos coach Brent Callaway thinks, “That’s freaking really good.” The highest he had ever seen was 775.

That day, Torrence pulled 820 Newtons with his left hamstring and 992 with his right.

In the coming weeks, trainers would try to minimize the imbalance between Torrence’s hamstrings, but in that moment, Callaway was stunned by the sheer power.

“I have a lot of colleagues that use this [system] in the NFL,” Callaway said. “Those numbers are unmentionable.”

Later this month, Torrence is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. The team that takes him may not know of his iron hammies, and its coaches will certainly only care insofar as they help him keep blocking at a high level, as he did at Louisiana for three years and at Florida last season. But those hamstrings hint at — and may even be the byproduct of — the remarkable story of a big kid from Greensburg, La., who quit football and battled severe obesity before becoming a consensus all-American. Now, that story leads to two questions.

Is it possible O’Cyrus Torrence has the strongest hamstrings in the NFL — and if he does, what does that even mean?

Not just ‘regular legs’

Torrence is skeptical of his own power. He knew he had done well on the test — Callaway told him so — but until a recent interview, he didn’t think it was like that.

“D---,” he said. “I just always figured I had regular legs. I was never the strongest squatter on my high school team … so I never really thought too much about it. Never had hamstring problems, nothing like that.”

Three months later, Callaway thinks it’s plausible Torrence holds the hunky hammy title. Callaway has trained elite athletes, including some of the NFL’s biggest stars, for two decades, and his eyes can detect when a player does something abnormal. Shortly after Torrance’s test, Callaway texted a few strength-and-conditioning coaches around the league. None of them had ever heard of anyone pulling in the 900s either.

But Callaway is hesitant to definitively crown Torrence because of how much remains unknown. VALD Performance launched the NordBord Hamstring Testing System in 2016, and Exos has only used it on four NFL draft classes. There’s no publicly available database for players’ hamstring strengths like there is for top speeds.

In the name of rigorous journalism, The Washington Post contacted all 32 NFL teams, hoping to verify or disprove the claim. Several team officials were dubious of Torrence’s numbers. Last season, 694 offensive or defensive linemen played at least one snap, according to TruMedia, and Torrence would have been ranked in the 75th percentile for weight. Some officials suggested bigger linemen — such as 380-pound New England tackle Trent Brown — could produce more force in many areas, including the hamstrings.

Ultimately, 21 teams responded, and though many use NordBord, none were willing to share testing data, named or anonymous, because of concerns about medical confidentiality and competitive advantage. One official who showed Torrence’s results to his team’s trainers said 992 was the highest number they had ever seen. A strength-and-conditioning coach with a different club, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he had not been authorized to speak publicly, said he had never seen anyone top the low 800s.

One NFC scout, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a prospect, said Torrence’s hamstrings wouldn’t influence his evaluation positively or negatively because “the tape is the tape.”

So if Torrence has a superpower, is it possible to see it when he plays? Do his hammies help him anchor down against a bull rush? Are they why he explodes out of his stance to manhandle defenders in the run game?

“We never get to a point where we’re using fully one muscle group and not another one,” Callaway said. “There’s always a combination of muscle groups that are having to be orchestrated to move the body. So coming out of a three-point stance may be more glute- and quad-dependent, but depending on how he puts his foot on the ground with his first step, there may be high levels of hamstring activation.”

In that explanation lies a theory for why Torrence, not his bigger peers, could have the strongest hamstrings in the league. Because Torrence isn’t like most linemen. He hasn’t spent years eating and overeating to bulk up and keep the weight on. In fact, at 330 pounds, he’s lighter than he has been in a long time.

The evolution of Cybo

Demetrice Torrence nicknamed her son “Cyborg.” Torrence had always been big — he was a nine- or 10-pound baby, he said — and when he started watching the show “Teen Titans,” his mother started calling him by the name of its most supersized superhero. Over the years, the nickname shortened and “Cybo” got taller. He hit six feet in sixth grade, and he had to duck to get inside the cramped trailer he shared with Demetrice, his grandmother and three siblings.

Around that time, Torrence switched schools, quit football and started eating big meals late at night. His waistline grew and grew and grew. By eighth grade, he said, he weighed 420 pounds. His ankles hurt. If he stood for too long, his feet did too. He felt chest pains, and sometimes, he struggled to breathe.

“I was so big, and it’s hot in Louisiana,” Torrence said.

During the pre-draft process, NFL teams have asked him, again and again, to tell the story of how he got back in shape. How Coach Brandon Brown tailed him around the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy, telling him he was too big to not play ball. How Torrence knew Brown was right but was too ashamed to go. How he eventually relented, and how practice made him so tired so fast. How the workouts got a little easier each day. How he found joy in them. How he slimmed down, balled out and received scholarship offers. How when he got to college, he stayed at about the same weight but gained muscle and lost fat. How he felt great last season at 347. How he wants to play his rookie year between 330 and 335.

In his story, Torrence believes teams are looking for clues. Will this guy have weight problems again? Do they need to worry about him?

“I don’t mind telling it, because I’m proud of myself for [losing the weight],” he said, adding that he tries to avoid bread. At Exos, he texted the dietitian three times a day, even on the weekends, to make sure he was eating right.

But the days when Torrence was at his heaviest may have also, in at least one area, made him the strongest.

Callaway explains it like this: Imagine all humans are robots with the same mechanical running style. Their legs would contact the ground right underneath their hips, on the front halves of their feet. But in reality, some people aren’t strong enough to do that, and sometimes, their feet hit the ground in front of their hips, heels first.

“The way that that person runs, they're going to open their knee faster, and they're going to put their foot down on the ground in a position that demands more force from the hamstring,” Callaway said. “The fact that [Torrence] used to be much larger when he was at a younger age — and has probably always run like that — is why he has adapted to have such a high amount of hamstring force.”

Like many people who have struggled with weight, Torrence seems hyper-conscious of it. In February, sitting on the bleachers at Exos, he said his intake test also told him his body-fat percentage was 19. Seven weeks in, he had only gotten it down to 18.6. He knows he needs to stay near his current weight to remain strong, to play well. But he wants less fat. His near-term goal was 15 percent.

“I know it ain’t going to get to zero no time soon, but that’s just the end goal, really,” he said.

But if obesity gave Torrence his strong hamstrings, could him getting lighter weaken them?

It’s tough to say, according to Callaway. There just aren’t many NFL linemen who are smaller now than they used to be. It’s possible that as Torrence’s weight goes down, his joint speed will increase and there will be effectively no change in the force he’s able to generate.

Ultimately, whether Torrence’s hamstring strength dips or rises is unlikely to directly affect his NFL future. The league has always been and will always be about production. But the hefty hammies have helped him get this far, a small but significant part of why Torrence will probably be a first-round pick. Callaway pointed out that what happens next is like so many other things. We just don’t know.

