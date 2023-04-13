Signing Odell Beckham won’t bring Lamar Jackson back — but it can’t hurt

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Odell Beckham Jr. first spoke with Baltimore Ravens officials last October, when he still harbored hope of playing football last fall. He met with them in person late last month in Arizona at the NFL owners meetings. One of their evaluators attended his individual workout. In early April, he received a call from Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti.

Bisciotti and Beckham chatted for several minutes, Bisciotti expressing with clarity and fervor that he wanted Beckham to play in Baltimore. By the time the conversation ended, Beckham had made up his mind. He texted his agent, “I want to be a Raven.”

“I’m in a place in my life where it means a lot more to be wanted,” Beckham said Thursday afternoon, wearing all black beneath a white Ravens ball cap at his introductory news conference. “There’s a lot of places that would love to have me. But where you’re really wanted, you can pour your heart into that even more.”

Advertisement

The Ravens wanted Beckham badly enough to give him $15 million guaranteed with the chance to earn a few million more in incentives. The deal stunned many throughout the league. Though Beckham has at times been one of the NFL’s best wide receivers — and even more frequently one of its most compelling figures — he missed all of last season rehabbing a torn left ACL for the second time, and he will turn 31 in November.

Baltimore insisted it signed Beckham for reasons beyond an attempt to scuttle the quarterback drama that has engulfed the franchise. In Beckham, it sees a veteran poised to regain the form that made him one of the most popular athletes in America, an answer to their long-simmering problems at wideout.

“We’re getting somebody who’s ready to explode again,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said. “He’s in the right environment with the right quarterback and the right team and the right city. It’s the perfect player at the perfect time.”

Advertisement

The right quarterback would be Lamar Jackson, whose future with the franchise remains an open question. Unable to come to agreement on a long-term contract after more than a year, the Ravens placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson in early March, enabling other teams to present offers to Jackson that the Ravens could match. Jackson, who is representing himself without an agent, announced in late March that he had asked for a trade on March 2. The Ravens remain outwardly committed to bringing Jackson back, either for $32 million on the franchise tag or, ideally, a long-term deal.

“Lamar’s in our plans,” DeCosta said. “We love Lamar. Our feelings about Lamar haven’t changed one bit since the end of this season. He’s the right player for this team to lead us where we want to be. The locker room knows that. The organization knows that. The fan base knows that.”

That backdrop informs why the Ravens would offer Beckham an exorbitant deal. He is healthy now, but for the bulk of his career that has only been a temporary state. He missed at least four games in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2020 before missing all of last season.

It was a desperate move, but that doesn’t make it a mistake — it’s reasonable for desperate teams to behave desperately. The Ravens had reached an increasingly fractious stalemate with the most popular figure in franchise history, who also happens to be the player upon whom all their realistic Super Bowl hopes are built. Their fan base had been in revolt, particularly regarding the Ravens’ dearth of proven wide receivers. Even when making sound offseason additions, it had been years since they acquired a player who could sell tickets and move jerseys.

Beckham has a magnetism few NFL players can match. The Ravens are leveraging it in an attempt to keep the franchise quarterback who declared last month he wants nothing to do them. Beckham is the kind of high-wattage star other stars want to play with. Within minutes of his agreement going public, Beckham posted to social media a photo of his FaceTime with Jackson.

There is no guarantee they will play together, as even Beckham acknowledged. But his addition will only help.

Advertisement

“I didn’t get assurances for anything,” Beckham said. “Life’s uncertain. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, the next day. We only know what’s happened in the past. To me, I just was excited about the possibility of that. My thoughts would be he would be here.”

Beckham said he assumed the Ravens and Jackson would work out a deal, that he had “hope and faith” Jackson will be throwing him passes come September.

“Lamar, if you’re watching,” Beckham said at one point during his news conference, pausing to smile and wave at a camera in the back of the room. “I would love to get to work with you.”

While Beckham’s age and injury history presents risk, his talent provides significant upside. A one-year deal will not be harmful to Baltimore’s salary cap, and Beckham’s marketability figures to be a financial boon.

Advertisement

It has been an offseason of difficult days. For once, even if Beckham brought both a high price tag and uncertainty, the Ravens could earnestly celebrate the arrival of a wickedly talented player who will excite both teammates and fans.

“Today’s a really good day,” Coach John Harbaugh said. “Today’s a great day for the Ravens.”

It was also a great day Beckham, who for the first time in 14 months has a team and, in his words, “a direction.” Beckham’s career can be divided into sagas, and the latest began when he agitated for his departure from the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2021 season. He signed midseason as a free agent with the Los Angeles Rams, a leading Super Bowl contender.

When he arrived, Rams team doctor Neal ElAttrache gave Beckham a physical and discovered he was effectively playing on a left knee without a working ACL. ElAttrache gave Beckham the option of having surgery.

Advertisement

“I told him, ‘I’ve been through way too much to come here and sign. There’s way too much talk on my name the past year. I came here to help win a championship,’” Beckham said. “I told him, ‘I’ll die on my sword.’ ”

Beckham won the Super Bowl he sought, but he celebrated on crutches. Late in the second quarter of the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham tore the ACL again.

“Bittersweet champagne,” Beckham said.

Beckham earned his ring. In those playoffs, Beckham caught 21 of 26 passes thrown to him for 288 yards and two touchdowns. The last football game he played was the Super Bowl, and before he tore his ACL he was one of the best players on the field. The Rams won partly because they had him for a half, and they almost lost mainly because they didn’t have him for the second.

“One quote I always live by is, you’re only as good as your last game,” Beckham said. “It could be up for debate, but I think I was well on the way to being MVP in that game. I’m not worried about coming back from this. I came back from it before. I’m way past the mental part of, ‘Am I going to be all right?’ ”

Advertisement

The Ravens, too, are at peace with Beckham’s health. They sent assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams, a trusted evaluator, to Beckham’s workout, then studied the video four times. “We saw everything we needed to see, knowing it’s just going to improve,” DeCosta said.

Their interest, and Bisciotti’s call, led to Thursday’s introduction. Beckham watched his son, Zydn, toddle outside an auditorium before he walked in. Beckham posed for photographers holding up his black No. 3 jersey, sandwiched between Harbaugh and DeCosta. His family sat to his right in the front rows. Zydn fell asleep in Beckham’s father’s arms. It was a good day — and Beckham could foresee better days to come in the fall.

“I had to sit back and watch everybody have fun last year,” Beckham said. “Do backflips in the end zone and hit the Griddy. Everybody got to have fun, and I was just licking my chops, wanting to be back out there.”

GiftOutline Gift Article