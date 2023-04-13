Sadio Mane suspended, fined by Bayern Munich after punching Leroy Sane

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

"Sadio Mane, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim Saturday," the team said in a statement. "The reason is misconduct by Mane after FC Bayern's Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mane will receive a fine."

The former Premier League players appeared to argue on the pitch during the match and the dispute continued into the locker room. Both worked out with Bayern’s first team Thursday before the suspension was handed down. Although Mane has no history of such incidents, he has had a series of average games of late and has 11 goals in 32 appearances in his first season at Bayern.

Sadio Mane training with his Bayern Munich team-mates 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/j62UnZHhqG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 13, 2023

Sky Germany and Bild reported that Mane had thrown a punch, with Sky Germany adding that Mane was expected to apologize to the team Thursday. Bild reported that the two first clashed late in the 3-0 Champions League loss to Manchester City when Mane, a two-time African footballer of the year who came over from Liverpool last summer, ran into space instead of checking short for a pass from Sane. Bild added that Mane appeared to be upset at how Sane had spoken to him.

The loss was Bayern’s worst in the Champions League since a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and Bayern hosts Man City on April 19 in Allianz Arena.

