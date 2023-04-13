Victor Robles is off to a hot start. Can he keep it up?

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Take a look at the National League leaders in batting average through nearly two weeks. Leading the way is Luis Arráez, who entered Thursday hitting .500 after taking the American League batting crown a year ago. Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott is second. Dansby Swanson, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman round out the top five. Reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt is in sixth.

And then there’s Victor Robles in seventh, who on Thursday held a .359 batting average through the Washington Nationals’ first 13 games. Robles finished up the team’s seven-game road trip hitting 8 for 22, continuing a hot stretch at the plate to open the season. So what’s the key for Robles?

“Focus,” Robles said through an interpreter last week in Colorado. “Same question we’ve had since spring training and it’s the same answer: just my focus has changed. I’ve been more patient and wait for my pitch and just make sure I don’t miss it.”

Stats from the first few weeks of a baseball season aren’t indicative of how everything will ultimately pan out. Last season, Maikel Franco hit .279 for the Nationals in his first 12 games before he tailed off and was eventually designated for assignment in August. Goldschmidt hit .196 in his first 12 before turning his early struggles into a MVP season.

Still, Robles’ strong start can provide confidence that he’ll be able to get on base enough to be a serviceable hitter in the bottom third of the order.

Last year, hitting coach Darnell Coles worked on getting Robles’ hands higher in order to create a quicker path to the baseball. He also opened up his stance to better see the baseball and avoid chasing. But Coles said recently that Robles struggled with getting his hands through the baseball on time consistently. Robles finished last season with an average exit velocity of 84.6, which ranked in the bottom 1 percent of the league. It was the fourth year in a row that Robles finished in the bottom 1 percent, according to Baseball Savant.

This year, Robles’ hands are lower and his feet are wider. Coles believes that will allow him to have more control and recognize pitches that are out of the zone with a simpler approach. The Nationals also introduced a dodgeball this offseason to help Robles stay direct to the baseball instead of casting his arms out and swinging around the baseball. Keeping his hands inside the baseball has allowed him to hit the ball to the opposite field with more force more often.

“He’s in a better hitting position than he was last year, he’s on time,” Coles said. “He’s working more linear where he’s able to get through the ball and not rotational where he’s working around everything. The linear portion of his swing allows him to drive the ball to right-center field, not look to pull as often. And then when he gets a pitch inside, he just reacts and hits it hard.”

The changes have improved his game, at least so far: Robles’ exit velocity is up to 86.3, closer to the current MLB average of 88.4. He has an OPS of .921. Robles has decreased his pull percentage to 35.3 percent through the team’s first 13 games and has made a conscious effort to go to the opposite field.

He only has two extra-base hits and might be sacrificing a bit of his power by his newfound approach. But his success early has allowed the Nationals to turn their lineup over to the top of the order. This year, that might be crucial for a team that has shown that its best formula for putting up runs is to string together hits.

“He's worked hard and he continues to work hard and he understands what this year means to us as a team,” Coles said. “But I think he understands what this means to him because he's put in the work, he's put in the time and now it's about the time for him to perform and go out and have a big year.”

When Robles helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, he wasn’t incredible, but collected 53 extra-base hits. He stole 28 bases. He was able to provide steady offense at the plate with a .326 on-base percentage.

But since helping the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, Robles has looked like a shell of that player at the plate. He had a combined .291 on-base percentage from 2020 to 2022. He was sent down to the minors in 2021 to figure out his swing. But at 25 years old, Robles still has an opportunity to prove he can become a viable option at the bottom of the order.

“That’s the kind of player that I can see Victor be,” Martinez said after Sunday’s game. “Just a guy that constantly gets on base, does the little things right, plays good defense. He’s doing well but he’s gotta sustain it now.”

