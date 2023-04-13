WTA ends China boycott after getting assurances about Peng Shuai

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Women’s Tennis Association will end its boycott of China and resume playing tournaments in the country later this year even though former player Peng Shuai has mostly disappeared from public view after accusing a high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The WTA suspended tournaments in China and Hong Kong in December 2021, about one month after Peng alleged in a social media post that she had been sexually assaulted by a former senior Chinese official. The former world No. 1 doubles player, who’s now 37, has rarely been seen in public after making her accusation. In February 2022, she announced her retirement from tennis and called the matter a “huge misunderstanding” in an interview with French sports outlet L'Équipe that was highly choreographed by the Chinese government during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“The stance that we took at the time was appropriate. And we stand by that. But 16 months into this, we’re convinced that our requests will not be met. And to continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense,” Steve Simon, WTA chairman and chief executive, said in an interview with the Associated Press that was published Thursday.

“So we needed to look at a different approach. With this, our members believe it’s time to resume the mission in China, where we believe we can continue to make a positive difference, as we have for the last 20 years, while at the same time making sure that Peng is not forgotten. By returning, hopefully more progress can be made.”

Simon said the WTA had “received assurances from people who are close to her, that we’ve been in contact with, that she is safe and living with her family in Beijing.” He also said he had been assured by the Chinese Tennis Association, the sport’s national governing body, that “there won’t be any issues with our athletes or our staff while they’re competing within the region.”

The WTA’s China boycott cost the circuit millions of dollars in lost revenue after it had invested heavily in China ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, eager to establish a commercial foothold in a market of 1.4 billion. The WTA chose Beijing as home for its new Asia-Pacific office in 2008, and in the decade that followed, the number of WTA events in China grew from two to nine.

Simon told the AP that the WTA’s resumed schedule in China will resemble what it looked like in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, and will include the WTA finals in Shenzhen. The schedule will be released in the next couple of weeks. Both the ATP men’s tour and the International Tennis Federation have announced that they will resume playing tournaments in China as the pandemic recedes, and Simon said a “great majority of the [WTA] athletes were supportive and wanted to see a return” to China.

In a November 2021 social media post that was taken down by Chinese authorities, Peng said she had been pressured into sex by Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier of China. Weeks later, Chinese state media released an email attributed to Peng in which she renounced her accusations, but Simon and others questioned the statement’s authenticity and called for an independent investigation of her claims. He announced the WTA boycott on Dec. 1, 2021, demanding that someone from the tour be allowed to meet with Peng and that a full and transparent investigation be made into her allegations.

Neither of those demands were met, but Simon insisted that the WTA wasn’t backing down in his comments to the AP.

“Well, everybody will have their own opinions on that, for sure. I can understand how someone might look at it that way, for sure,” Simon said. “But we took a stand that no one else has. And, I think, from that, we did receive some things that we didn’t think we would get, as well,” citing the Chinese assurances about Peng’s safety.

