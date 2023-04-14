An NBA all-star missed more than a month, and reporters had no answers

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One day last week, Andrew Wiggins, a star guard with the Golden State Warriors, and the team’s general manager, Bob Myers, appeared at a news conference. Wiggins had been away from the team for 48 days, because of what the team called a family matter. Now that he was returning for the playoffs, Myers had a message for Warriors reporters: thank you.

“I really appreciate how you all covered this situation,” Myers said. “It means a lot to me, I’m sure it means a lot to Andrew — and he can say that in his own way if he wants — but that’s a pretty rare thing now in our business to respect the personal life of someone in a public job.”

Myers added, “I’m proud of everybody here, not that you care what [I] think of you, but I am. Some of you may have known what was going on. You didn’t write it; you didn’t say it; I appreciate that.”

It was an unusual dynamic, a well-covered subject thanking a media corps for its discretion so publicly. But for nearly two months, Wiggins’s absence was the biggest mystery in the NBA. Not until last week, with the announcement of his return to the team, did any kind of details emerge from a respected outlet. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the reason for Wiggins’ absence was his father “had a serious medical situation.”

But Wiggins’s return and Charania’s report did not answer another question: How did the whereabouts of a key player on the NBA’s most marquee and best-covered team remain mostly a secret for nearly two months? The episode raised issues such as what is newsworthy, how much privacy star athletes are entitled to and how journalists and news organizations that cover them balance that with the main tenets of their jobs: reporting news.

Multiple reporters and editors involved in Wiggins coverage described the reporting experience as bizarre, above all else, as they debated how to pursue the story, but also one that threatened to upend the Warriors’ season as it dragged on. Even Wiggins’ return news conference seemed to offer little closure. Neither Wiggins nor Myers mentioned Wiggins’ father and no reporters asked about him. The Warriors said they could not confirm Charania’s report.

In an interview, Warriors communications director Raymond Ridder said he was surprised that no national reporters had come up with more details, but said he never asked any beat writers not to look into it. “It was completely their call how aggressive they wanted to be,” he said.

“Unless it’s gravely important for the public to know, in terms of the actual information, there are certain things as a reporter that you can respect,” said Connor Letorneau, a San Francisco Chronicle reporter who covers the Warriors, though not on a daily basis. He added, “It’s a very strange situation. I just can’t think of a lot of reasons why a player would have to miss this much time in a season, even if a players’ parent was dying, so it must be really serious.”

Reporters faced two thresholds for their reporting. What could they find out and then, in turn, what would be newsworthy to publish. Myers seemed to imply that some reporters knew more about Wiggins’ situation, and chose not to report it. But at least some outlets didn’t. Reporters said they made calls and sleuthed through social media, including combing through some cryptic Tik Toks posted by Wiggins’ girlfriend.

Bud Geracie, the executive sports editor of the Bay Area News Group, which includes daily coverage of the team from the San Jose-based Mercury-News, wrote in an email: “The Wiggins story was locked down so tight there was no balance to strike. No leaks. We had nothing but our suspicions and internet rumors. Gained traction with neither.”

Editors at the Athletic, San Francisco Chronicle and ESPN declined to comment on their Wiggins coverage.

The saga began in mid-February. When Wiggins left the team, the Warriors immediately said he was dealing with a family matter — not a personal matter — which Ridder said was an important level of specificity.

By early March, Myers was still talking about Wiggins’ imminent return, but soon the team’s tone changed. On March 12, Stephen Curry told reporters: “Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. Whenever he’s ready to come back, I’m sure he will.”

With Wiggins seemingly out indefinitely, one reporter said they focused reporting on whether Wiggins would return at all this season, rather than why he was out. Marcus Thompson, a well-connected Warriors reporter, wrote a piece that painted the situation in stark terms, even without specifics. “What he’s dealing with,” one player told Thompson, “is some real [expletive].”

Thompson also turned usual journalistic convention around, arguing Wiggins’ secret was neither fans’ nor reporters’ business. “His teammates, his coaches and his bosses understand what is happening and are honoring his wishes,” he wrote. “For those outside the locker room, that has to be enough.”

Several NBA reporters said the Wiggins coverage was part of a more evolved era of sports reporting that has given space for players to struggle with mental health, and be people as much as they are basketball players. Part of that belief is that reporting on a sensitive family issue for a player might actually cause harm to Wiggins, multiple reporters said.

“We’re dealing with human beings, and if you can make the case for violating the privacy of someone with a family member in distress, then fine,” said Howard Beck, a longtime NBA reporter who has written for the New York Times, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. “Sometimes, as reporters, we do have to cross lines and criticize and reveal information that’s uncomfortable, but this is not that kind of case. Wiggins isn’t a senator; there’s no public right to know.”

Ridder said the team can divulge only what a player approves, and several reporters noted that Wiggins is known to be an extremely private person.

One risk of that privacy is that the internet can fill an information vacuum. In Wiggins’ case, rumors circulated widely enough on social media to draw a rebuke from Draymond Green on his podcast. “Y’all are so thirsty to know what’s going on with someone’s life,” Green said, adding, “Stop it. It’s disgusting.”

Chasing tawdry rumors about a players’ personal life is delicate business for reporters, but in this case they also had to decide how hard to push to confirm the Warriors’ story. Multiple reporters said they had been told that Wiggins’s father had a medical issue, but couldn’t confirm it. Frank Isola, a radio and TV host on ESPN and Sirius radio who spent more than two decades covering the NBA for the New York Daily News, said he was surprised that no one had tried to track down Wiggins’s dad.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with sending a reporter … to check it out,” Isola said. “Just to try and get a quote. I do think the business has changed in that way.”

Several reporters said it was important for the Warriors to prove to their players that they could guard sensitive information. Last year, two leaks played prominent roles in the Warriors’ season: first, Wiggins’ vaccine hesitancy and then TMZ published a video of Green punching a teammate at practice.

In recent years the Warriors have been repeat winners of the Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award, given annually by the Professional Basketball Writers Association to the organization whose communications staff “best exemplifies standards of professionalism and excellence.” That probably isn’t enough to get a story killed, but it could buy an element of trust. If the team says Wiggins is dealing with a serious family issue, reporters are more likely to believe this team.

Ridder acknowledged, “I think some of that might have come back to help us.”

Wiggins, the player, also fits into a gray area. He is critical to the team, but not one of its best-known stars. If Curry were missing, reporters likely would have to pursue the story no matter where it led. A missing role player could more easily be ignored. It’s part of the calculus that beat reporters make all the time. In this case, was the story newsworthy enough to dig into Wiggins’ personal life?

“As a beat writer you do have to weigh the cost-benefit analysis of it,” Letorneau said. “Am I going to jeopardize my ability to cover the team if I report certain information? There are times worth jeopardizing it, but you have to ask yourself.”

Or as another Bay Area reporter said: “The Bob Myers [news conference] killed me. They think we’re helping them. They think we did this out of deference to the Warriors. But there’s no altruism. It’s a straight capitalistic evaluation.”

