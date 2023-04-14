The best seats for your buck at Nationals Park

Still, some sections are better than others, especially when you factor in the price, D.C.'s sweltering hot summers and what you’d like to get out of the experience. Whether you’re planning a trip to Nationals Park with friends or bringing kids, are on a tight budget or looking to splurge a little, here’s a handy visual guide to 12 of the best seats for your buck.
Prices vary by date and opponent, and based on the seat location within each section. All numbers reflect box office prices and not the secondary market.
Section 104
Price: $27-$42
Situated between the left field foul pole and the visitors’ bullpen, Section 104 offers an unimpeded view of the action from an outfielder’s perspective, as well as proximity to the center field gate and some of the best concessions in the ballpark. Those perks, plus the chance of having a home run land in your tater tots, more than make up for the blind spot in center field, which will require you to rely on the rest of the crowd’s reaction to determine the fate of balls hit toward the deepest part of the park. The Kwanzan cherry trees in the nearby left field plaza are another nice touch. This is a less desirable spot for day games, as it provides no protection from the elements.
Section 114
Price: $64-$119
If you prefer to be closer to home plate without breaking the bank, consider Section 114, which straddles the edge of the infield dirt along the third base line and offers a terrific view of the entire field. (Check out the Nationals’ 3D seat view tool for an idea of what you’ll see from any seat in the ballpark.) Within the section, seats get more expensive the closer you get to the field, but for day games, there’s value in being in one of the covered rows closer to the main concourse. Given the proximity to the visitors’ dugout, expect a larger concentration of fans of the away team than in other parts of the ballpark. If a certain team’s fan base is apt to get under your skin, consider finding seats elsewhere when they’re in town.
Section 129
Price: $66-$175
Located directly behind the Nationals’ dugout, Section 129 is a good value, especially if there’s a big-name pitcher on the mound — or if your primary reason for being at the ballpark is to watch the game. In addition to the top-notch view of the field, you’re in prime foul ball and T-shirt toss territory and near the fourth-inning Presidents Race finish line, have easy access to a wide range of concessions and are a short walk from the home plate and first base gates. For day games, be aware that seats along the first base line get considerably less shade than the sections on the other side of the infield.
Section 138
Price: $30-$50
This completely covered section overlooking the Nationals’ bullpen in right field and located off the main concourse is a gem for families with young children or fans simply looking to avoid the sun. You can’t see the main scoreboard or track flyballs, but there are TV’s above the section to catch replays, and the bird’s-eye view of the bullpen from the front row is a plus. (Pro tip: A homemade sign will increase your kid’s chances of scoring a souvenir baseball from a Nationals relief pitcher between innings.) Section 138 also provides easy access to one of several family restrooms in the ballpark, the family picnic area, the kids’ play area and a variety of concessions.
Section 233
Price: $28-$49
Development around the ballpark since it opened in 2008 has limited views of D.C. landmarks to a few sections. The U.S. Capitol dome is almost completely obscured, but parts of the far left side of Section 233 offer a clear view of the Washington Monument between the foul pole and parking garage in left field. It also provides easy access to popular concessions including Shake Shack and Roaming Rooster, and excellent standing-room-only views on the concourse nearby.
Section 236
Price: $9-$18
You might not think you need to be alert for home runs in the upper deck beyond the right field fence, but the seemingly random pocks of red among the rows of blue seats tell a different story. The red seats aren’t random; they mark the landing spots of some of the longest home runs in Nationals history, including a 455-foot blast by Bryce Harper on July 20, 2016 that’s commemorated with a plaque on Seat 12 of Row J. You’ll lose sight of balls hit to deep right field, but the main scoreboard is still visible, making these seats a good bargain. Some of these seats also come with a view of the Washington Monument.
Section 305
Price: $28-$40
There’s nothing particularly noteworthy about Section 305, which is located about halfway between third base and the left field foul pole, but it provides a great view at a decent price, an occasional breeze and access to plenty of concessions.
Section 314
Price: $30-$40
If you peer between a couple of buildings beyond the left field garage from this section located high above home plate, you can make out the top of the Capitol dome. Turn around and you might see your favorite reporter, typing away in the press box. The view of the field is among the best in the park, and you’ll be surrounded by some of the Nationals’ most loyal supporters. The fan-created cheer that erupts every time the Nationals score a run — N-A-T-S, Nats, Nats, Nats, Woo! — is painted on the back wall of the adjacent section.
Section 401
Price: $5
Every game day, roughly 400 $5 tickets in Sections 401 and 402 go on sale at the Nationals Park box office when gates open 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The best ticket deal at the ballpark comes with a free physics lesson, as you’ll marvel at just how much faster light travels than sound the first few times you — wait for it — hear the crack of the bat from your perch in the upper reaches of left field. Still, you scored a seat at a Major League Baseball game for about the price of a coffee and a clear, if very distant, view of the entire field and scoreboard. That’s hard to beat, and it’s a great opportunity to check out some of the best places to stand around the park.
Section 408
Price: $20-$25
For a relatively cheap view overlooking the infield, you could do a lot worse than Section 408 in the upper deck along the third base line, which is mostly in the shade during day games. Allow at least 10 minutes to make your way to the Metro from here.
Ultra Loft
Price: Accessible for anyone inside the stadium.
If you’re more interested in enjoying a few overpriced beverages with friends than keeping score, consider heading to the Ultra Loft, the standing-room-only section overlooking center field and home to the ballpark’s biggest bar. It’s a fun, if occasionally overcrowded, place to take in a game, especially if you land a high-top table or a spot along the railing.
Terra Club
Price: $340-$445
Nationals Park offers plenty of premium seating options, but none fancier — or funnier — than the field-level seats behind home plate sponsored by a collapsed crypto company. The perks include all-inclusive food and beverage, in-seat service, a climate-controlled indoor club, and a private bar and restrooms. Terra Club seats will set you back roughly $400 if you purchase them through the team. They make this list because the views are second to none and tickets can occasionally be had for closer to $100 on the secondary market. If you go, make sure to snap a selfie showing off the Terra-branded seats.
