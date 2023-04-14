The best seats for your buck at Nationals Park

If you prefer to be closer to home plate without breaking the bank, consider Section 114, which straddles the edge of the infield dirt along the third base line and offers a terrific view of the entire field. (Check out the Nationals’ 3D seat view tool for an idea of what you’ll see from any seat in the ballpark.) Within the section, seats get more expensive the closer you get to the field, but for day games, there’s value in being in one of the covered rows closer to the main concourse. Given the proximity to the visitors’ dugout, expect a larger concentration of fans of the away team than in other parts of the ballpark. If a certain team’s fan base is apt to get under your skin, consider finding seats elsewhere when they’re in town.