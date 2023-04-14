Capitals part ways with Peter Laviolette after three seasons as coach

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals and Peter Laviolette mutually agreed to part ways Friday, ending the coach’s three-year tenure with the team. The decision came one day after Washington, which this year failed to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in nine seasons, wrapped up its 2022-23 campaign with an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

“We are grateful for Peter’s leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

Laviolette, whose contract was set to expire on June 30, declined to comment. In his three years with the franchise, the Capitals failed to win a playoff series. Washington has not advanced past the first round since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. Laviolette finished with a 115-78-27 record over his three seasons with the team.

MacLellan had originally planned to meet with players, coaches and staff over the coming days before making a decision on Laviolette’s future. But after Washington’s loss to the Devils in the season finale Thursday, Laviolette requested to meet with MacLellan on Friday morning at the team’s facility in Arlington. In that meeting, Laviolette and MacLellan both decided it would be best to move on.

The futures of the coaching staff will be determined in the coming weeks after meetings with MacLellan, who is expected to speak with reporters in Arlington on Saturday morning.

Laviolette’s ouster begins what is expected to be a transformative offseason for a franchise in transition. The Capitals, who finished the season with a 35-37-10 record, have one of the NHL’s oldest rosters, and while Washington’s front office began to retool its personnel with a series of moves before the trade deadline this season, owner Ted Leonsis has vowed to not enter a full rebuild while captain Alex Ovechkin chases Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record.

Ovechkin, who finished the season with 42 goals to push his career total to 822, will suit up for a third head coach in five seasons next year.

Laviolette, 58, was hired to replace Todd Reirden in September 2020 and establish the same hard-nosed culture that had become a hallmark of the three different teams he led to the Stanley Cup finals over his previous 18 years as a coach, including in 2006, when he won the Cup as the bench boss of the Carolina Hurricanes.

But Laviolette’s time in Washington was marred by early playoff failures; the Capitals lost in the first round to the Boston Bruins in 2021 and fell to the Florida Panthers in 2022. He did not receive a contract extension as he began the final year of his deal this season, which was hampered by injuries. The Capitals finished with more than 400 man-games lost, which included prolonged absences from the team’s veteran core.

Laviolette was adamant all season to not blame the team’s health issues for their inconsistent play. There were other problems that the Capitals never overcame. The lineup was often exposed for its lack of speed. The top six struggled to score. A number of the team’s veterans who carry lucrative contracts — including centers Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, and forward Anthony Mantha — had underwhelming seasons. And the blue line didn’t come together until the final two weeks of the season because of injury and several trades at the deadline.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

