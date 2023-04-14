Approval of Commanders sale isn’t a formality, but NFL owners want deal done

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NFL team owners are optimistic about approving a tentative $6.05 billion deal for an investment group led by Josh Harris to purchase the Washington Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder, according to three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings and the owners’ views, but the process may not be the mere formality it has been with other recent franchise sales.

The owners’ desire for Snyder to leave the league with as little additional contentiousness as possible may lead them to ratify the deal despite a measure of disappointment within their ranks about the sale price and a variety of potential complications, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the sale process is at a sensitive stage.

“Even if the price is a little disappointing at $6 billion, it’s his right to sell the team to who he wants to,” one of those people said, adding that the owners have no issues with Harris or the group’s primary investors and “that won’t be a problem.”

Another person said “there isn’t an owner in the NFL that won’t approve it.” Referring to Snyder, that person said the owners “want him out” as soon as possible.

Harris’s group reached an unsigned, nonexclusive preliminary agreement with Snyder, three people with direct knowledge of the sale process said Thursday. At least one rival bidder, Canadian real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos, remained active in the bidding, another person with knowledge of the process said. Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, said Wednesday on CNBC he would not raise his $5.6 billion bid.

If finalized, the Harris group’s agreement with Snyder would be submitted to the league and vetted by the owners on the NFL’s finance committee. The committee would make a recommendation to the owners. The deal would have to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners.

The process, in this case, will not be a rubber-stamp ratification, given some concerns among the owners related to the sale process, indemnification and perhaps the structure of the bid. This approval process “could get gnarly,” one of the people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings said.

“I thought it was worth $7 billion,” that person said. “I don’t know why you’d cut out the one guy who could pay that.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hired a New York investment firm, Allen & Company, to evaluate a prospective bid on the Commanders. But a person with direct knowledge of the sale process said Wednesday that Bezos had no immediate plans to submit a bid. Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, has a net worth estimated by Forbes at $125.6 billion, making him the world’s third-wealthiest person.

Bezos may have believed in recent days that he was being used by Snyder to attempt to increase the price for the Harris group, two people connected to the process said. Recent reports indicated Snyder was receptive to a potential bid by Bezos. In February, a person familiar with the sale process said Snyder was preventing Bezos from moving forward in the process because of his disdain for The Post’s coverage of Snyder and the team.

The $6.05 billion would surpass the record sale price for an NFL franchise, set last year when a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust for $4.65 billion. That deal more than doubled the $2.275 billion that David Tepper paid to purchase the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson in 2018.

Harris, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, has an estimated net worth of $6 billion, according to Forbes. His top investor is Potomac, Md., businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $5.6 billion.

The addition of Rales positioned the Harris group as an attractive alternative to Bezos for Snyder. According to industry analysts, the league and the finance committee usually desire an extremely wealthy lead owner — such as Walton or Tepper — who could, in effect, write a check for the entire transaction if necessary or, barring that, whose next-largest investor is a family member. The stakes that would be held by Harris and Rales in this deal have not been specified, but the structure of the group’s bid would not derail the approval as long as the group complies with all NFL requirements for a controlling owner, another person familiar with the league’s views said.

Those rules require the lead investor of an NFL ownership group to have at least a 30 percent equity stake in the purchase. No ownership group can exceed 25 people, including the lead investor. The group cannot borrow more than $1.1 billion to buy the team. And no private equity firms, public corporations or sovereign wealth funds can own any share.

The owners have discussed the possibilities of raising the debt ceiling for purchases and of allowing private-equity investments, according to three people familiar with those conversations. But no such changes have been enacted to this point.

The Harris group includes NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson as an investor. NBA star Kevin Durant is not involved in the bid for the Commanders but is interested in joining the new ownership group as an investor, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

It is not clear to what extent, if at all, the Harris group would indemnify Snyder against legal liability and costs as part of the tentative agreement. Since late February, multiple people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings have said Snyder was seeking such indemnification from a buyer or from the league and other owners. The Commanders said in February that such depictions were inaccurate. It’s unknown whether the issue could complicate the approval process, although one person familiar with the owners’ views said it remains a major concern.

The owners thus will have to weigh those issues and concerns against their desire to see the sale completed to end the tumultuous ownership tenure of Snyder, who purchased the team, its stadium and its training facility from the Jack Kent Cooke estate in 1999 for $800 million.

This preliminary sale agreement was reached with the NFL conducting its second investigation of Snyder and the team’s workplace, days after D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D) announced the settlement of a lawsuit by which the Commanders agreed to pay a $425,000 fine to the District and refund more than $200,000 in deposits to Washington ticket holders. The Commanders denied the District’s claims in the settlement.

The next NFL owners’ meeting is scheduled for May 22-24 in Minneapolis. It is not clear if a ratification vote could be taken then. In the case of the Broncos sale last year, the vetting and approval process lasted two months. Investors were added to the Walton group after the deal initially was struck. The league scheduled a special owners’ meeting in August in Minneapolis to hold the ratification vote.

