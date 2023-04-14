NBA fines Mavericks $750,000 for tanking to improve draft position

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for conduct detrimental to the league on Friday after concluding that the team had violated league rules and “undermined the integrity of the sport” for its decision to rest several key players during an April 7 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight During the game in question, which was Dallas’s second-to-last game of the season, the Mavericks listed Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood as inactive, even though all five players had played in an April 5 win over the Sacramento Kings. Additionally, the Mavericks pulled star guard Luka Doncic from the game early in the second quarter even though he wasn’t injured.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said in a statement. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

The roster moves reflected a unique set of incentives for the Mavericks, who hadn’t yet been officially eliminated from the Western Conference’s play-in tournament. With a win, Dallas, which finished in 11th place in the West, still had a chance to catch the No. 10 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the Mavericks also needed the Thunder to lose to catch up in the standings.

Meanwhile, a Dallas loss to Chicago would improve its chances of retaining its 2023 first-round pick. The Mavericks will keep the pick if it lands in the top 10 selections, but they must convey it to the New York Knicks if it falls outside the top 10. By losing to the Bulls and falling to the San Antonio Spurs on April 9, the Mavericks secured the No. 10 spot in the draft order and an 80 percent chance at retaining its pick. If Dallas had instead finished in the No. 11 spot, it would have had only an 8.5 percent chance of keeping its pick by jumping into the top 4.

The NBA determined that the Mavericks had “violated the league’s player resting policy and demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization’s desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping” the pick. However, the league said that its investigation didn’t conclude that Dallas’s players intentionally sought to lose to Chicago.

Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd said after the loss to the Bulls that Dallas was “trying to build a championship team and sometimes you’ve got to take a step back.”

Kidd added: “These are decisions that are made from my bosses and we’ve got to follow them. We trust [owner Mark] Cuban and [general manager Nico] Harrison to put the pieces together, to put us in a position to win the championship, and so that’s just starting the process today.”

Cuban was previously fined $600,000 for comments he made about tanking in 2018, the year the Mavericks landed Doncic in the draft.

“I’m probably not supposed to say this, but I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are, you know, we weren’t competing for the playoffs. I was like, ‘Look, losing is our best option,’” Cuban said in a podcast interview. “[Commissioner] Adam [Silver] would hate hearing that, but at least I sat down and I explained it to them. And I explained what our plans were going to be this summer, that we’re not going to tank again. This was, like, a year and a half of tanking, and that was too brutal for me.”

Harrison declined to comment on the league’s investigation during his end-of-season media availability earlier this week.

The NBA’s fine capped a disappointing season for the Mavericks, who reached the Western Conference finals last year. Dallas’s bold midseason trade for Irving backfired, as the Mavericks lost nine of their final 11 games and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Doncic, 24, said before the Chicago game that he planned to play for as long as Dallas had a chance to reach the postseason. Afterward, the four-time all-star distanced himself from Dallas’s approach.

“I didn’t like it,” Doncic said, according to ESPN.com. “That’s it.”

