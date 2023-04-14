Georgetown Prep makes statement with 12-4 win over rival Landon

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Georgetown Prep boys’ lacrosse players got together Thursday night for a team dinner in advance of their game against Landon. In addition to hearing from Brendan Fry, a former defensive standout who earned first-team All-Met honors in 1992, the Little Hoyas watched a 25-minute film about the rivalry.

Then they came out firing Friday.

Led by hat tricks from senior midfielder Larry Horning and senior attackman Nate Kabiri, Georgetown Prep led wire to wire in a 12-4 victory in Bethesda — one of the most lopsided results in the matchup’s 35-year history.

“It means the world,” Horning said. “This is the biggest game. We circle this on our schedule all year. … We just got to keep this momentum going. That was a statement game right there.”

“Just Another Game” is a documentary directed by Prep alum Patrick Caulfield. When it was released in 2003, the Little Hoyas had never beaten Landon in 18 meetings, but four of the previous six had been decided by two goals or fewer. That ended up being the year Prep got over the hump, taking down the Bears, 8-5.

The rivalry has grown in the years since, and Prep (9-2) has won seven of the last eight matchups. When these Little Hoyas watched the film and so how far their predecessors went just to lose each year, it provided an extra jolt.

“A lot of our guys were just like, ‘Wow, that’s the level of magnitude, that’s how important this game is,’ ” said senior attackman Colin Burns, who recorded two goals and two assists. “We need to play lockdown, because we know we’re playing for so many guys who wore these jerseys before us.”

Early in league play, the Little Hoyas sit atop a particularly strong Interstate Athletic Conference, just ahead of Episcopal, while the Bears (6-5) find themselves in fifth. Though there’s plenty of season remaining for the picture to change, this loomed as a key game in the IAC race.

Prep’s offense scored the first four goals and jumped out to an 8-1 advantage. The Little Hoyas overwhelmed Landon during that first half, taking eight shots against the Bears’ four.

It was a balanced offensive effort from Prep. Kabiri and Horning, the pair who each scored three times, will play together at Georgetown next year.

Meanwhile, senior goalie Jack Kask saved nine shots for the Little Hoyas.

“Their effort didn’t wane the whole day,” Coach Scott Urick said. “I was really impressed with how hard they were able to play and for how long.”

