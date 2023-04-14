Johnny Davis’s year of growth came with plenty of pain

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Back in September, the signs were so obvious that even a 20-year-old couldn’t miss them. First, the decision to leave college. Then, moving away from home for the first time to start a new job. Finally, the birth of a child. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Everything and everyone in the world seemed to be telling Johnny Davis that a new chapter of life was beginning — no one more loudly than his newborn daughter, Sky. But a mother’s words have a way of cutting through noise like nothing else.

“My mom told me it’s time to grow up, time to go out and do what I need to do,” Davis said.

Mama was right. No Washington Wizards player had a bigger year of growth — or more growing pains — than Davis, the now 21-year-old guard who was selected 10th overall in last year’s draft. At the time, the Wizards desperately needed a player who could come in an make an immediate impact. It was clear in July, when Davis made a shaky summer-league debut, that wasn’t going to happen.

But throughout the season, Davis evolved from an unsure player who looked like he could’ve used that junior year at Wisconsin into a confident contributor with potential. The kid who looked like Bambi on roller stakes when he played garbage-time minutes in October was dunking on Jrue Holiday by April. His rookie-season averages are far from eye-popping — 5.8 points per game shooting 38.6 percent from the field to go along with 2.3 rebounds per game — but Washington’s front office was pleased with his development.

“Definitely a lot of ups and downs,” Davis said.

The Wizards have a better sense of the 6-foot-4 guard’s abilities thanks to an end-of-season run in which Coach Wes Unseld Jr. played his young guys for significant stretches with the playoffs out of reach. Whether Davis becomes a consistent rotation player remains to be seen, but Unseld said he “plays the right way,” likes his aggressiveness and sees a valuable defender.

“We saw the defensive piece from day one, I think he can continue to lean in on that,” Unseld said.

Davis wants to put on weight and work on his shooting over the summer, and he expects to play in summer league again in July.

His offense was always the weaker side of his game. But his biggest challenge in acclimating to the NBA came from off the court.

Davis’s daughter was born Sept. 20, in the middle of training camp, which meant the Wisconsin native wasn’t hanging around the gym all day, getting to know his coaching staff, picking his older teammates’ brains and soaking up the NBA lifestyle. It was a double whammy: he was the newbie at work who missed half of orientation then retreated home to the confidence-building exercise that is being a new parent.

“I’d be the first one out of here. Guys would be like, ‘Oh, where’s Johnny at?’ Five, 10 minutes after practice I flew home,” Davis said, describing how quickly he fled the Wizards’ facility. “I wanted to be there for my daughter and my girlfriend, I knew it was going to be even harder on her because she had to be at home the whole time.”

Davis spent the bulk of his season in the G League, where Coach Mike Williams’s task was twofold: instill confidence by separating action from result — “just telling him to go, don’t worry about the outcome,” Williams said — and teach Davis the nuances of an NBA offense.

Williams said Davis made the most progress in shooting open shots, growth evidenced in the Wizards’ final games of the season. The guard shot 7-for-20 for 16 points in the penultimate game of the season and went 4-for-20 in the final game against Houston for 13 points. Not the most efficient performances the Wizards saw this season, but efficiency wasn’t exactly the point.

“An open shot at this level is probably different than it is at the college level. To be in the NBA, you’re probably looking at less space, but it’s still open,” Williams said. “And part of it is being prepared to shoot. Sometimes, he would get caught being not ready to shoot. His preparation is much improved, we’ve worked on it, he’s worked on it with the Wizards.”

The turning point in Davis’s season was over the all-star break, when the rookie got to return home to Wisconsin for the first time since arriving in D.C.

“Being able to see them and see my friends and all the people that I know for a fact believe in me kind of allowed me to just settle down a little bit, settle in and realize that I was drafted for a reason and I’m an NBA player for a reason,” Davis said.

Davis’s emotional reset made an immediate difference on the basketball court. The type of minutes he saw were different, to be sure — he played longer, more meaningful stretches toward the end of the year. But he looked like a new player.

In the 13 games Davis played before the all-star break, he averaged 1.2 points and attempted 1.4 field goals in an average of 4.7 minutes. In the 15 games he played after the all-star break, he averaged 9.8 points and attempted 10.2 field goals in 24.1 minutes, shooting 39.2 percent from the field and pulling in 3.8 rebounds.

That spurt emulated the jump Davis took between freshman and sophomore year at Wisconsin. It’s what gives Washington’s front office, Unseld and Williams faith that the best is yet to come.

“I can’t put a ceiling on him. … What’s in his favor is he’s shown the ability to drastically improve, and we’ve seen the same thing this year on a shorter time frame,” Williams said. “I see a contributing, effective NBA player in him, and it starts with his defense. Really, his one-on-one defense is excellent. He’s able to stay in front of most guys, and that will always find you a place on the floor. If he can balance that out with a little bit of production on the offensive end, get into the paint, get to open three’s, make plays, I think you have a very, very solid NBA player.”

