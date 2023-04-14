Josh Bell, back in D.C. with Guardians, has become a baseball vagabond

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Josh Bell is accustomed to reunions by now. Four teams in four years will do that, no matter how much a player might want to settle down, learn a city through and through and not always feel like his bags are by the door. A blockbuster trade sent Bell away from the Washington Nationals last summer. Signing a two-year, $33 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians brought him back to Nationals Park for a three-game series this weekend.

So Friday evening, he was in the other dugout again, wearing a darker shade of blue. He entered the game with five hits and 14 strikeouts in 56 plate appearances. If career trends hold, he’s in of those slumps that will make way for a scalding stretch. Bell, 30 and batting sixth for Cleveland, is nothing if not streaky. He was 0 for 2 on Friday before pulling a solo shot off reliever Hunter Harvey in the seventh, his first homer with Cleveland.

Bell then doubled off Carl Edwards Jr. in the eighth, stretching a go-ahead rally that began when Edwards bobbled a soft grounder and let Andrés Giménez reach. The Nationals had led because of Luis García’s solo homer, a two-run single for Alex Call and a solid night for starter Trevor Williams. But Bell helped the Guardians erase the deficit and ultimately win 4-3.

His good streaks, if one follows, can be very good. When he first arrived in Washington in 2021, he didn’t hit for six weeks, a slump caused by a bout of coronavirus and the very relatable trap of pressing to impress new co-workers. He rebounded to finished with 27 homers and an .823 OPS. But even on his worst nights that spring, Bell was able to see himself in Washington long-term. He pictured raising a family here. He ran a book club for fans and was the team’s ambassador for the Nationals’ Youth Baseball Academy. The Nationals, though, were on the edge of rebuilding with a roster of younger, cheaper players.

Bell never quite fit into their vision. That’s why he’s visiting the place he thought he could call home.

“I’ve got my second kid on the way. It would be nice to have a forever home,” Bell said after taking batting practice ahead of the series opener. “But it’s a good problem to have, bouncing around from big league team to big league team. I’m on a more solidified contract … two years and an opt-out after this year if I play well. There are way worse things in the world.”

From that standpoint, what was it like to see catcher Keibert Ruiz, once his partner in a highly effective pickoff play, sign an eight-year, $50 million extension before the season?

“With that level of comfort, knowing that he’s not going to have to look over his shoulder, he doesn’t have to make a squad, he’s not going to have to necessarily beat anyone out, he’ll maybe play a little more free,” Bell said. “He might take more chances in the box. Obviously, defensively he’s top in the game and he’s only scratched the surface offensively of who he can be.”

There’s a subtext in these quotes, a feeling that Ruiz has what Bell imagined when he was drafted in the second round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011. In Pittsburgh, he grew into the best player on underachieving teams. In Washington, he played for a contender for all of three and a half months, then watched eight veterans leave in a deadline teardown. In San Diego, where he went with Juan Soto last August, he left after the Padres finished three wins shy of winning the pennant.

And in Cleveland, Bell is still trying to find a rhythm — any rhythm — on an upstart club that needs his pop. Ruiz, by contrast, is a building block who was locked in well before he can hit free agency. Bell, at this stage, is complementing those types of players, more a finishing piece than foundational. Terry Francona, his new manager, recently told Bell that he will eventually be as hot as he is cold. Francona sees Bell wanting to make a strong impression. Ten years as a player, some as a coach, even more in charge of things in the dugout, has Francona well-acquainted with that desire.

“That’s human nature,” Francona said. “But I think he’s an extremely mature, grounded young man. I mean, he’s just not hitting the way he wants to hit, but he will.”

When Bell first dug into the box Friday, the crowd cheered as it does when former Nationals come back. That’s been a routine in recent years — the list including Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Bell (with two different teams now) and even a few loud ovations for Asdrúbal Cabrera when he surfaced at Nationals Park with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The hope, maybe the goal, is that the current core will keep wearing their Nationals uniform instead of trading them in for fresh colors. If that happens, Ruiz will have been a tipping point with which Bell’s tenure didn’t track. So the search for comfort, true comfort, rolls on.

“The longer that you stick with one team, the more comfortable you are, the more the team can be built around you,” Bell said. “I mean I looked at Ryan Zimmerman, the way he carried himself, what he meant to the city, what he means to the city and this organization … That’s something you can only aspire to have as a first-year player just getting drafted. I think that’s the end goal.

“No one really says, ‘Oh, I want to bounce around from team to team.’ But at the top of everyone’s big league wish list, I think it’s 10 years. If it’s 10 years in one spot, that’s icing on the cake.”

Minor league additions

The Nationals signed outfielder Nomar Mazara and infielder Richie Martin Jr. to minor league deals Friday, assigning each to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Mazara, 27, averaged just under 20 homers per season between 2016 and 2019 with the Texas Rangers, yet hasn’t hit much since. Martin, a former first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics, has appeared in 170 major league games and produced little. Both were available for a reason, and both provide low-cost depth at the top of Washington’s system. Mazara started in right for Rochester for Friday and collected two singles and a walk in his first three at-bats.

