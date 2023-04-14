Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris has reached a tentative deal with Daniel Snyder to purchase the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion, people familiar with the sale said Thursday. Though the agreement has yet to be signed and passed on to the NFL for vetting and approval, it’s a monumental step in a process that seemed unfathomable just seven months ago to the Commanders and their fans.

For years, Snyder insisted he’d never sell the team. But a change in leadership appears near, and once finalized, it could lead to wholesale changes for a franchise that has been marred by controversy for much of the past two decades.

But the sale just the start. The new owners will have plenty of work once they come aboard.

Say the sale goes through. Then what?

Slow down. The steps between Thursday’s news and a finalized sale will take time and are significant. The agreement in principle between Harris’s group and Snyder is preliminary and nonexclusive. Once it’s signed, it’ll be passed on to the league for vetting. Then, it’ll move to the finance committee, which is composed of eight owners; the committee will either recommend or advise against approving the deal. At least 24 of the league’s 31 owners must be in favor for the deal to go through.

The next likely opportunity for a vote to happen is late May, during the league’s meetings in Minnesota. But that would require league staff and the committee to first complete deep dives into the buyers’ financials, reviewing the structure of the bid and resolving any other issues that come up.

Would new owners make immediate changes?

If the deal is approved in May, the timing could make it difficult for new ownership to make major changes right away. The coaching hiring cycle and the two main avenues for teams to upgrade their rosters — free agency and the draft — will all be over by then. Around the league, teams will be finishing their offseason workouts, and players, coaches and executives will be preparing for summer vacations before training camps start in late July.

Long-term, Harris could clean house if Coach Ron Rivera’s team doesn’t show significant improvement this season. But in the next few months, if Harris were to influence the roster, it’d probably be in subtle ways, like telling Rivera to play younger players or to cut a veteran as he evaluates. It’d seem more logical that Harris would start his changes with the front office.

So you’re saying they’ll redo the front office again?

It’s very possible. There has been tremendous turnover on the business staff since 2020, and Harris, who’s been hands-on with other clubs, may jump in early to figure out which people he’d like to retain. One of his most important early decisions will be about team president Jason Wright, and he may want to add a chief financial officer as well. The team has not had a CFO since Greg Resh, who doubled as chief operating officer, resigned in September.

The Commanders' business front office continues to change. Will Misselbrook, their Chief Creative and Digital Officer, is leaving the organization, per source. He was hired in May 2021.



He joins a long of list of front-office exits (for various reasons) over the last two years: pic.twitter.com/eXSdoshcgn — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 24, 2023

In the football personnel department, Harris will have to evaluate the football brain trust built by Rivera and headlined by General Manager Martin Mayhew. While unorthodox, it would not be unprecedented for Harris to fire Mayhew or other executives outside the normal cycle, which usually runs from December to February.

Will Harris push for a more aggressive move at QB?

His options would be limited. The only immediate upgrade available is Lamar Jackson, who, while talented, would be difficult to add now considering the subsequent changes the team would have to make to its roster and scheme. The Baltimore Ravens applied the nonexclusive franchise tag to Jackson in March, so the Commanders would have to give up two first-round picks and sign Jackson to a hefty contract to even have a chance — and the Ravens could decide to match the offer and keep him.

In late March, Rivera said if a new owner wanted to draft a new quarterback in the first round, the team would “most certainly” consider it. But it’s doubtful the Commanders, at No. 16, would be in position to snag a top prospect, and an aggressive trade up would be out of character for Harris. His patience with the 76ers keyed the development of “The Process” and popularized tanking across sports. So, for now, it still looks like Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett will lead the QBs room.

What does this mean for a new stadium?

Everything is on the table. In the past year, lawmakers from D.C., Maryland and Virginia have said it’ll be easier to work on a new stadium project without Snyder. And though Harris may be able to create the competition between the three jurisdictions that Snyder never could, significant hurdles remain in each.

Infighting among D.C. leaders has prevented the city from trying to acquire the RFK Stadium site from the federal government. Virginia still has not passed a stadium authority bill, which would be a critical early step toward financing the project. Maryland has long insisted it would develop the land around FedEx Field whether the Commanders remain or not.

In a recent poll, 44 percent of local residents said they want the team to build a new stadium in the District, 23 percent want the stadium to be in suburban Maryland, and 20 percent want it in Northern Virginia.

What about another name change?

In recent interviews, Wright has expressed skepticism that new owners will rebrand, despite fans’ calls for yet another change. Three name changes in a decade is unprecedented in the NFL and could have real implications for the brand’s marketability. It’s also costly.

Even if Harris’s group were to want to move forward with a name change, the NFL’s constitution and bylaws have stipulations about when and how the team could do it. Under normal circumstances, a team isn’t allowed to change its name and uniforms more than once every five years. But, according to the league’s constitution, there are exceptions to that rule for “specific extenuating circumstances (e.g., Club ownership change or relocation) as determined by the Commissioner.”

Should Roger Goodell allow the Commanders to make another change, the soonest they’d be able to implement the new brand would be 2025. The team would have to file written notice and details of proposed changes to the league by March 1, 2024, and, after a series of steps, get approval from the league by Dec. 1, 2024.

That would be a tight turnaround for an ownership group that already has plenty of work ahead.

