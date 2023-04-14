Which MLB team has been hurt most by injuries?

But the first two weeks of the baseball season can still alter seasons dramatically. The Tampa Bay Rays, for example, have won 13 straight games, meaning they are more than a 10th of the way to 100 wins but just a 24th of the way into their season. The math alone suggests that their playoff push will be less grueling in August than it might have been otherwise.
And the first two weeks of seasons can alter fates in another way, too: Injuries. Several teams have already seen injuries perforate once-promising rotations indefinitely or weaken once-formidable lineups for months, if not the entire 2023 season. Some of those affected rosters have weathered the storm so far. Others already find themselves facing a much more difficult road to the playoffs than they anticipated before injuries struck. Here, a look at the teams whose seasons have been most affected by injury so far.
10. Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves are 9-4, looking solid as ever, despite suffering a flurry of early season injuries that would derail teams with less depth.
Ace Max Fried is on the injured list with a hamstring injury he suffered in early April. Starter Ian Anderson, whose struggles had left him in Class AAA but who nevertheless seemed likely to contribute to the big league rotation this year, underwent Tommy John surgery last week.
In the bullpen, reliever Collin McHugh is on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and closer Raisel Iglesias is, too. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud is out with a concussion, and 2022 Rookie of the Year Award Winner Michael Harris II is on the injured list because of back trouble. Perhaps the growing list of injured will slow the Braves soon. But for now, Atlanta’s depth seems to be withstanding the tests with ease.
9. Cleveland Guardians
The Guardians entered this season as a legitimate contender for the American League Central title in large part because of their formidable young rotation, a group that pitched them into a five-game series American League Division Series loss against the Yankees last October. But late in spring training, they lost starter Triston McKenzie to a shoulder injury. This week, they lost fellow starter Aaron Civale to a left oblique strain.
Even so, as they arrive at Nationals Park this weekend the Guardians still have Cal Quantrill, Zach Plesac and Shane Bieber — two proven young starters and a former Cy Young Award Winner — lined up. They enter the series 7-6, second in the AL Central, doing just fine. McKenzie started throwing again this week. But for a scrappy offensive team reliant on its pitching, another injury or two could further undermine the Guardians’ most crucial strength.
8. Texas Rangers
When the Rangers committed half a billion dollars to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien ahead of the 2022 season, then watched themselves fall out of contention early in the American League West, their general manager, Chris Young, identified an issue: depth. He said this spring that even as the Rangers continued to spend at the upper echelons of the free agent market, bringing in Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, his goal was to ensure the Rangers could withstand a little more uncertainty, a few more down seasons from young players still learning on the job — and yes, to ensure they could withstand more injuries.
As they try to chase down the mighty Houston Astros, desperate Los Angeles Angels and dynamic Seattle Mariners at the top of their division, the Rangers are being tested now. They placed Seager on the injured list this week with hamstring trouble that will keep him out four weeks. Last week, they announced that starter Jake Odorizzi, whom they acquired in large part to offer depth behind deGrom and Eovaldi and other aging starters, will miss the entire season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Veteran catcher Mitch Garver is dealing with a knee sprain. On Friday, the Rangers were 7-5 and were entering a weekend series with the Astros that should offer some sense of how wide the gap is between those teams. The Rangers are hoping they have the depth to keep it where it was to start the season, instead of letting injury issues widen it even further.
7. Houston Astros
Speaking of the defending World Series champions, the Houston Astros have already encountered several major injuries this season. They lost annual MVP candidate and clubhouse north star Jose Altuve for at least two months when he broke his thumb in the World Baseball Classic. Super slugger Yordan Alvarez did not hit in a spring training game until late March because of a hand injury that plagued him last year, too. Despite the lack of early spring at-bats, he is currently hitting .300 with a .974 OPS. Starter Lance McCullers Jr. hit the injured list early in spring training with an elbow sprain suffered during a bullpen session. He just started throwing again. Veteran Michael Brantley, a proven left-handed hitter, is still working his way back from offseason surgery.
If they didn’t have such a long history of working around major injuries to make their annual run through October anyway, the Astros might be higher on this list. But they have made due without some of the sport’s biggest stars in seasons’ past and shown few signs of slowing. Last year, for example, they did not have Brantley down the stretch or in October. They did just fine without him.
6. Chicago White Sox
If these rankings were to evaluate the teams most devastated by injuries in the last half decade, the White Sox would probably rank much higher. Few teams have seen such legitimate promise undermined by widespread injuries with such regularity. And it seems they are at it again.
The White Sox knew since early this year they would be without gregarious closer Liam Hendriks, as the veteran deals with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. No one can plan for something like that. But designated hitter Eloy Jiménez suffered another early season leg injury, this time in the form of hamstring trouble. Superstar shortstop Tim Anderson recently sprained his knee on an awkward play in the infield and will miss multiple weeks. Back-end reliever Joe Kelly hit the injured list this week, too.
5. Boston Red Sox
Even if the Boston Red Sox had entered this season fully healthy, they likely would not have been expected to do much more than finish fourth or fifth in the loaded American League East. But they did not enter this season fully healthy, and they did not get healthier as spring training went along.
The biggest blow came in January, when infielder Trevor Story informed the team he was feeling elbow discomfort and eventually underwent a modified version of Tommy John surgery — a procedure that usually takes a year and a half of recovery for pitchers. Story, who was expected to be one of Boston’s key offensive producers, thinks he can return midway through the season. But the Red Sox have other problems, too.
Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, for whom they traded this spring in an effort to offset the impact of the Story injury, tore his ACL. New outfielder Adam Duvall began the season looking like an MVP candidate, but fractured his left wrist this week. Starter James Paxton, who was supposed to be a veteran presence in a somewhat thin rotation, experienced hamstring discomfort in spring training and is only just nearing a return.
On the bright side, Boston was able to activate pitcher Garrett Whitlock from the injured list this week. The Red Sox seem likely to do the same with phenom Brayan Bello within a few days, too. The trouble with the Red Sox is that, unlike some teams on this list, they were expected to struggle to compete in their division even at full strength. They cannot afford to lose much more.
4. Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a slow start, though you may have heard that one before. Still, at 4-9 and in a bruising division, they have not exactly made things easy on themselves to start the season.
They knew they would not have Bryce Harper to start the year as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. At best, the Phillies hoped he could return to the lineup as a designated hitter midseason. He will not be able to throw enough to play the outfield for a few months more. But the Phillies had plenty of offensive firepower to withstand a few months without him. They probably still do.
But they have nevertheless suffered a few big blows, the biggest coming when clubhouse stalwart Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL late in spring training. That injury seemed certain to keep Hoskins out of action all season, clearing the way for Darick Hall to fill in at first base. This week, Hall tore a ligament in his thumb, an injury that will likely cost him a couple months. The Athletic reported that Harper is working out at first base in the wake of Hall’s injury. Perhaps they will have an MVP-caliber replacement for him in a few months.
3. Tampa Bay Rays
This seems like a joke. The Rays are 13-0. At the time of publication, their offense has scored more times than it has struck out. Their pitchers are dominating. But the Rays are starting to be hit somewhat hard by injuries, particularly to their dominant starting rotation. They lost their ace, Tyler Glasnow, to an oblique injury early in spring training. He will likely miss all of April, if not part of June. Just this week, veteran starter Zach Eflin went on the injured list with back trouble. And not two weeks after he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Jeffrey Springs left his start Thursday with what the team described as a nerve issue in his throwing arm, with more tests to follow. Another young potential ace, Shane Baz, is out after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Rays have plenty of pitching depth in their system to help weather injuries. They may soon need it.
Ascending center fielder Jose Siri also landed on the injured list just this week. If there is a place the Rays seem less equipped to absorb injuries, it is in their offense, which was not projected to be quite as potent as it has been so far. But the Rays have not yet played a team expected to finish the season with a winning record. They may be tested soon.
2. New York Mets
The Mets were victims of the most jarring injury of 2023 when they watched their untouchable closer Edwin Díaz blow out his knee celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic in mid-March. Suddenly, a team counting on late-inning dominance to help key a title run was left searching for it, hoping that a veteran closer like David Robertson would be enough.
But the Mets have suffered blows elsewhere, too — namely in what was one of the more promising, if brittle rotations in baseball. Justin Verlander’s Mets debut was delayed by an oblique injury. He just started throwing on flat ground more frequently this week. José Quintana will miss at least the first half of the season with a rib injury that required surgery.
1. New York Yankees
The New York Yankees of the last few seasons always seemed a little rickety, a little more prone to injuries than younger or more nimble rosters. The pattern has continued in 2023. Their bullpen has suffered several blows since it was constructed, including the loss of reliever Scott Effross to Tommy John surgery, Lou Trivino to an elbow strain in March and Tommy Kahnle to a biceps issue. Key late-inning reliever Jonathan Loáisiga went on the injured list this week.
They lost starter Luis Severino to a shoulder injury, though he is expected to return fairly soon. Frankie Montas, the prize of their 2022 trade deadline, will likely miss most of the season after spring training shoulder surgery. Carlos Rodón, their prized offseason acquisition, will likely not make his Yankees debut until May after experiencing forearm discomfort in spring training.
Offensively, the Yankees are awaiting the return of sparkplug outfielder Harrison Bader from a spring training oblique injury — a return that not only improves New York’s outfield defense, but slides slugger Aaron Judge back to right field, where he is tested less physically than in center. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, who has at times been a frustrating member of the Yankees infield because of inconsistency at the plate, hit the injured list with a hamstring injury this week.