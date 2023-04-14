Which MLB team has been hurt most by injuries?

This seems like a joke. The Rays are 13-0. At the time of publication, their offense has scored more times than it has struck out. Their pitchers are dominating. But the Rays are starting to be hit somewhat hard by injuries, particularly to their dominant starting rotation. They lost their ace, Tyler Glasnow, to an oblique injury early in spring training. He will likely miss all of April, if not part of June. Just this week, veteran starter Zach Eflin went on the injured list with back trouble. And not two weeks after he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Jeffrey Springs left his start Thursday with what the team described as a nerve issue in his throwing arm, with more tests to follow. Another young potential ace, Shane Baz, is out after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Rays have plenty of pitching depth in their system to help weather injuries. They may soon need it.