Like the 13-0 Rays, the 1987 Brewers were a ‘storybook tale.’ Here’s how it ended.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Tampa Bay Rays tied the major league record Thursday with their 13th straight win to start the season, a 9-3 defeat of the Boston Red Sox. The Rays’ streak is impressive, but not nearly as surprising as the 13-0 start authored by the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, who were the last team to accomplish the feat. And as that streaky Brewers squad can attest, a blistering start in April guarantees nothing come October.

Coming off a sixth-place finish in the seven-team American League East, the 1987 Brewers were a popular pick to finish in the basement of the division. Rookie manager Tom Trebelhorn, who had no major league managerial experience before he was hired with nine games remaining in the 1986 season after George Bamberger resigned, inherited a young roster featuring only four holdovers from the team that won the AL pennant five years earlier. The 39-year-old suggested his offseason job as a substitute high school teacher in his hometown of Portland, Ore., would serve him well in his new role.

“It really is an asset that the guys out there have the same interests as those 17- and 18-year olds I have been teaching,” Trebelhorn said of his players during spring training. “Same clothes. Same music. Same pinup girls. Seriously. To have an idea when someone mentions a heavy metal group, that helps.”

Trebelhorn’s motley crew opened the season with a 5-1 win over the defending American League champion Boston Red Sox, with veterans Paul Molitor and Robin Yount combining for four hits and three RBI, and ace Teddy Higuera hurling seven scoreless innings.

Advertisement

“It couldn’t have gone much better,” Trebelhorn said of the win in front of a near-capacity crowd of 52,585 at County Stadium. “If we do 162 of them like that, we’ll set some kind of record.”

Three days later, rookie B.J. Surhoff hit an eighth-inning homer to break an 11-11 tie and help Milwaukee complete a three-game sweep. After the offense powered the Brewers to three more wins at Texas, the team headed to Baltimore, where it took the first two games of the series against the Orioles to improve to 8-0. On April 15, 22-year-old Milwaukee left-hander Juan Nieves pitched the first no-hitter in team history, with Yount making a diving catch on a sinking liner by Baltimore’s Eddie Murray for the dramatic final out. A crowd of about 300 people greeted the Brewers at the airport upon their return to Milwaukee that night.

The Brewers’ magical start continued at home on Easter Sunday. Trailing the Rangers 4-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Milwaukee slugger Rob Deer hit a game-tying three-run home run. Three batters later, Dale Sveum hit a walk-off two run blast into the right field bleachers, and the Brewers set the American League record for wins (12) to begin a season. The next night in Chicago, Molitor doubled in the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a single by Yount in a 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Advertisement

“We’ve found a different way to win every game, and tonight was no exception,” Molitor said after the Brewers joined the 1982 Atlanta Braves as the only teams in the modern era to start 13-0. “We know it’s not going to go on forever, so we’re trying to enjoy it. I will say it was more tense today than it has been, but that’s to be expected when you’re going for an all-time record.”

“You can’t even explain something like this,” said Sveum, who committed 30 errors in 91 games in 1986 and was destined for a utility role before shortstops Ernest Riles and Eddie Diaz were injured in spring training. “This is a storybook tale. We don’t feel a bit of pressure. It’s going to take more than one loss to knock us out of first place.”

The streak, which captured the attention of nightly newscasts and created a circuslike atmosphere, ended with a 7-1 loss to the White Sox on April 21.

Advertisement

“And in the 14th game, the heavenly Milwaukee Brewers turned up merely mortal,” the Associated Press’s Hal Block wrote. “After two weeks of being practically perfect — no, make that perfect, period — the Brew Crew missed its cue and a chance to write some divine history.”

“There are some bad nights in front of us,” Brewers General Manager Harry Dalton said after the loss. “I know that. But there are two things those 13 wins did. Every one of them is there for the season and every one of them elevates the confidence level and makes them believe they can compete.”

Before Opening Day, 74 percent of Wisconsin residents who participated in a telephone survey conducted by the Milwaukee Journal couldn’t identify the Brewers’ manager. The day after the Brewers lost their first game of 1987, Trebelhorn appeared on “Good Morning America,” and many of those same residents stood in line for free hamburgers in honor of the team’s start. The promotion dated to the 1940s, when the local George Webb restaurant chain’s eponymous founder began predicting the minor league Milwaukee Brewers would win 12 straight games. Webb died in 1957, but his restaurant’s vow remained for the Milwaukee Braves, who moved to Atlanta in 1966, and the major league Brewers after the expansion Seattle Pilots relocated to Milwaukee in 1970.

Advertisement

“I’ve waited more than 30 years for the fulfillment of this promise,” David Stuck, one of the 168,194 fans who braved a light drizzle to claim their free burgers, told a reporter. “It’s a tradition. You can’t pass it up. It may never happen again.”

(George Webb served up free hamburgers again in 2018, after the Brewers’ only other 12-game winning streak.)

Milwaukee won seven of its next nine games after its first loss, but the Brewers’ fortunes changed after they scored five runs in the ninth inning of a 6-4 win at Seattle to improve to 20-3. Molitor suffered a hamstring injury the previous week, and the next day brought the start of a 12-game losing streak, the longest in the American League since 1982. The skid featured consecutive shutout losses, an 0-7 homestand and a blown 3-0 eighth-inning lead in a game eventually lost on a two-out throwing error by Sveum.

Advertisement

“Just one month ago, April 19, the silliness reached its zenith with that hamburger giveaway,” The Washington Post’s Tom Boswell wrote. “Yesterday, on May 19, many a Milwaukee fan asked the same question: ‘If the Brewers lose No. 12 in a row, do we have to give back the hamburgers?’”

By the time the Brewers ended their losing streak with a 5-1 win over the White Sox on May 20, the team had gone from five games up in the division to three games back.

“Hopefully, you won’t see any more streaks like these,” first baseman Greg Brock told reporters. “They’re just too emotional, too draining.”

“It’s puzzling how we can play so differently only weeks apart,” Trebelhorn said. “I still don’t understand how we could have failed in so many facets of the game as we did the last 12 games. Hopefully, we’ll learn by the experience.”

The Brewers’ next two weeks featured a six-game losing streak followed by a six-game winning streak. By the all-star break, Milwaukee had slipped to fourth-place in the division at 42-43, 11 games behind the first-place New York Yankees. The team’s streaks in the second half of the season were mostly of the individual variety.

While Milwaukee struggled to get back in the division race, Molitor compiled a 39-game hitting streak, baseball’s longest since Pete Rose hit safely in 44 consecutive games in 1978. On the night Molitor’s streak ended, Higuera pitched the first of three consecutive shutouts.

Advertisement

The Brewers finished in third place, seven games behind the division champion Detroit Tigers. They finished with six more wins (91) than the AL West champion Minnesota Twins, who went on to win the World Series.

“This has been a pretty good year for us,” Trebelhorn said after the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Red Sox in the regular season finale. “If you can win 90-plus games, you can win your division. We could beat Minnesota four out of seven in a playoff, and we could beat the Cardinals and the Giants [the NL division winners] four out of seven in a playoff. I would take our chances in the World Series with what we have on hand. Looking back over this amazing campaign, I’m ready to go to spring training.”

The Brewers slipped to 87 wins and finished tied for third in 1988. Trebelhorn was fired after Milwaukee went 83-79 in 1991.

GiftOutline Gift Article