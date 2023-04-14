Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome home, Washington Nationals, here are two more series against potential playoff contenders. Between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays, the first homestand of the season included one win and a razor-thin margin for error. The second can only be easier, then, even if the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles can be their own brand of challenging.

The Guardians, in Washington for three games this weekend, have an extremely stingy pitching staff. The Orioles, in town for a two-game series next week, have crushed the ball but struggled to pitch. Old friend Josh Bell will return with Cleveland, his second time at Nationals Park since he was packaged with Juan Soto in The Trade last summer. And though the Nationals (4-9) have played just 13 games, there are trends and tidbits to glean from the majors on down through their minor league system.

They enter Friday ranked 27th in runs scored per game (3.69) and 2oth in runs allowed (5.08). But since all statistical samples are still tiny, below are some notes that don’t dig too deep into the stats just yet.

The Nationals have had 13 different lineups through 13 games. And while that may seem like too many moving parts, it’s actually close to the norm at this point. Heading into the weekend, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners also had a different lineup for each of their contests. Elevens teams, including those 13-0 Rays, had a different lineup for all but one.

The reasons differ depending on the team. A few standard ones are injuries, the increased use of platoons and managers tinkering to find the right mix early on. When an evolving lineup is working well, a manager and players might point to its versatility, saying they don’t care who hits in what spot. When an evolving lineup is slumping, they could shift to needing tweaks to find a rhythm. Lineup narratives are flexible and often results-based.

What makes the Nationals stand out is that no one has really settled into any slot of the order. Alex Call is hitting leadoff in recent games, yet that’s fairly new. Five, six and seven have been three revolving doors. The Cardinals, for example, have had 11 lineups in 13 games but Paul Goldschmidt (third) and Nolan Arenado (fourth) have not moved. The Orioles have had 12 lineups in 13 games but have always batted catcher Adley Rutschman second. Subtly, hitters can be pitched a certain way depending on who’s in front or behind them. So it may not hurt if Martinez could find consistent looks here and there. The Guardians series is his next opportunity.

Here’s how many different players have hit in each spot of the Nationals’ order:

1 - 3 (Call, Lane Thomas, Luis García)

2- 5

3 - 3

4 - 4

5 - 6

6 - 7

7 - 7

8 - 5

9 - 2 (Victor Robles, CJ Abrams)

Keibert Ruiz is taking better swings as a right-handed batter. This is purely anecdotal and very much subject to change. Ruiz, a switch-hitter, is typically more productive from the left side. His first and only homer of the season — a solo shot on April 1 — was hit left-handed and reached the third deck at Nationals Park. These trends go back to when Ruiz found his power in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor league system. He also gets more reps as a lefty because he faces righties more often.

But in the early going, Ruiz seems to be unleashing more “A” swings as a right-handed hitter. Watch the 24-year-old catcher hit on any given night. His less-than-A swings can look tentative, almost like he’s trying to guide hits into the shallow outfield grass instead of driving the ball. His A swings, however, appear as full cuts with higher potential to do damage. Against the Los Angeles Angels and left-handed starter José Suarez on Monday, Ruiz took two big right-handed swings that resulted in outs. Against lefty reliever Matt Moore on Wednesday, he launched a ball 389 feet for a loud out to deep center, again showing good balance as a righty.

Results aside, the flashes of hard contact were encouraging. Ruiz is still battling himself at the plate, still stuck between being able to hit most pitches and knowing which ones to swing at. He enters the weekend with nine hits, five walks and six strikeouts (rarely striking out is one of his most impressive skills). Yet his decisions have been inconsistent through 47 plate appearances, a continuation of what limited his power last year. The Nationals are banking on Ruiz blasting more homers in the months and years ahead. To do so, his left-handed swings will have to be more like the handful of solid right-handed swings from the past week.

For reference, here’s Ruiz’s lefty/righty splits in 2022, his first full major league season:

Left-handed (327 plate appearances): .256 batting average/.315 on-base percentage/.385 slugging percentage (seven homers)

Right-handed (106 PA): .237/.305/.280 (zero homers)

They are talking about launch angle in Wilmington. Why is that notable? Well, the Nationals are still amid a full makeover of their player development operation — a makeover that’s led to more staff, more resources and a culture shift in progress. This season, there’s a performance analyst at each affiliate, high-A Wilmington among them, to process an influx of info from the organization’s new Hawkeye technology. The Hawkeye cameras will provide the club with player movement metrics to use in development, which will include bat path data, which connects to launch angle and the modern hitting philosophy of getting the ball in the air more. And earlier in the week, a telling conversation unfolded in the Wilmington Blue Rocks’ dugout.

“Hey Trey,” De Jon Watson, the Nationals’ director of player development, said to Trey Lipscomb, the Blue Rocks’ third baseman and a third-round pick last summer. “What’s that ideal launch angle you all were talking about inside?”

“Seven to 22 degrees,” Lipscomb replied without missing a beat.

“Can you feel it when you hit it now?” Watson asked.

“Uh huh,” Lipscomb said, using his hand to show the flight of an invisible line drive. “That’s a hit a lot of the time.”

On the field, Micah Franklin, Wilmington’s hitting coach, fed batters slow breaking balls through a pitching machine. Franklin put a tall screen near the first and third baselines, both about 10 feet from the plate. The goal was for the hitters to pull line drives over the netted screens. By the end of the drill, James Wood, Jeremy De La Rosa and Jake Alu, who was rehabbing a knee sprain with Wilmington, were each lifting homers out of the stadium and into the parking lot behind it.

Cole Henry should join an affiliate by the last week of May. That’s the working plan, at least, according to multiple people familiar with it. Henry, a 23-year-old top pitching prospect, remains in West Palm Beach, Fla. after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August. His throwing program is on track.

Henry returned to action by throwing one inning at the start of a minor league exhibition on March 19. His fastball sat in the mid-90s, encouraging two front office officials who watched from behind home plate. But once Henry is activated with an affiliate, expect the Nationals to carefully ease him toward a normal starter’s workload. At this point of the rebuild, there is no reason to rush.

