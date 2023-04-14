The complete guide to Nationals Park

What are the best ways to get there?
Metro
The Navy Yard-Ballpark station on Metro’s Green Line is the closest to the ballpark, located just a block away. Upon arrival, follow the “Ballpark & Soccer Stadium” signs to exit the station on Half Street, which leads directly to the center field gate. The Capitol South station on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines is about a mile walk, and a fine alternative on a nice day.
Metro’s trip-planning tool includes the various Metrobus lines, such as the Circulator, that service the ballpark, as well as information about arrival times and last trains. If you’re taking the Green Line home after the game, consider making the slightly longer walk to the Navy Yard-Ballpark station’s New Jersey Avenue SE entrance to avoid the rush on Half Street.
Bike
Bikes are not permitted inside the ballpark, but there are bike racks surrounding the stadium and a free bike valet service adjacent to Garage C at N and First streets SE. The valet is available from the time gates open 90 minutes before first pitch until at least 45 minutes after the final out. Capital Bikeshare has several stations within walking distance of Nationals Park.
Car
Street parking around the ballpark is limited, so you’re best off parking in one of the seven Nationals-affiliated garages or lots in the vicinity. Single-game parking permits are available on the team’s site and through various secondary ticket markets. All Nationals parking garages and lots are cashless. They open two and a half hours before the start of every game and close one hour after the final out.
What’s the bag policy?
Prepare to be annoyed by the Nationals’ restrictive bag policy. Any bag larger than a clutch (5 inches by 7 inches by ¾ inches) must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and may not exceed 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches. For reasons that remain unclear, backpacks, coolers, drawstring bags, computer bags, camera bags and luggage are not permitted, even if they’re transparent and within the size restrictions. Exceptions are made for diaper or medical bags.
For fans who need to check their prohibited bags, Binbox lockers are available to rent for $12 (small locker) or $15 (large locker) per game outside the right field and home plate gates.
Can I bring in outside food and drink?
Despite the prohibition against coolers, you may bring single-serving food items into the ballpark, either in an approved bag or carried in your hands. Glass containers are prohibited.
You may also bring in one clear factory-sealed or empty plastic water bottle no larger than one liter. Vendors on Half Street sell bottled water and various snacks, including chips and peanuts, for a fraction of the cost of what you’d pay for the same items inside, so bring some cash and stock up on your way to the gate unless you enjoy waiting in line to spend $7 for a bottle of water. There are water refilling stations located throughout the ballpark to help you stay hydrated.
What’s the best food in the ballpark?
The jerk chicken at Jammin’ Island BBQ in the Champions Club is smoky and succulent. The buttermilk-brined chicken breasts in the Roaming Rooster fried chicken sandwich are hot and crispy, slipped into a potato bun with a housemade vinaigrette slaw and pickle. The top vegetarian option might be Shake Shack’s 'Shroom Burger, a portobello mushroom puck packed with muenster and cheddar cheeses, then fried and tucked into a potato bun with lettuce, plum tomatoes and Shack sauce. And the bargain of Nationals Park might be found at La Casita Pupuseria, where the pupusas come with the usual condiments: a seasoned tomato salsa in one container and curtido, or pickled slaw, in another.
Check out Tim Carman’s guide to some of the best concessions at Nationals Park.
What are the best bars around Nationals Park?
There are a dizzying number of places to get a drink before or after a Nats game, from waterside bars to boozy mini-golf courses to craft breweries. (So many craft breweries.) From familiar spots like Walters (one of the OG baseball bars in D.C.) and the Bullpen (a reliable, block-party-like destination for fans) to newer venues like Takoda (a no-reservations rooftop bar with great views and frozen cocktails) and Tap99 (which boasts about 99 beers, wines, cocktails, hard ciders, hard seltzers and hard kombuchas to pour yourself), you won’t go thirsty for long.
Check out Fritz Hahn’s guide to some of the best bars around Nationals Park.
What are the best restaurants around Nationals Park?
The area around Nationals Park is home to acclaimed, Michelin-starred dining destinations, bars where you can pull up a stool to grab a quick snack, and fast-casual operations serving sandwiches and bowls to go. Just remember to check websites before heading to the game: Some restaurants are closed early in the week, and others only serve brunch menus before weekend games. But the good news is, whatever you’re hungry for, you’ll probably find something satisfying within a few blocks of the ballpark, from brunch to kid-friendly eateries to grab-and-go spots.
Check out Fritz Hahn’s guide to some of the best restaurants around Nationals Park.
Which gate should I enter?
All seats are accessible from any gate, so it’s choose your own adventure. The center field gate is the closest to the Metro and most of the parking garages and lots, and it’s the entrance where you’re most likely to be greeted by the Nationals’ Racing Presidents. It’s also the busiest gate and occasionally gets backed up as a result. For quicker access, consider following the giant silver baseballs hanging from the top of the garages on either side of the center field gate to the right field gate on First Street SE or the left field gate on South Capitol Street SE, both of which are less crowded.
Alternatively, check out the underutilized home plate entrance, which is a bit of a walk from the Metro, but offers a history lesson. The shallow ramp leading to the gate is lined with Japanese cherry trees and features bronze statues of D.C. baseball greats Walter Johnson, Josh Gibson and Frank Howard. A timeline of D.C. baseball history, from the founding of the Nationals Baseball Club in 1859 to the Montreal Expos’ relocation to the District in 2005, is imprinted on the concrete.
If you have a diaper or medical bag, there are ADA/family lanes at the center field and home plate gates.
Where are the best places to sit?
Nationals Park lacks the spectacular views and sense of place provided by some of its contemporaries, including San Francisco’s Oracle Park, Pittsburgh’s PNC Park and St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, but say this for the 15-year-old glass, steel and limestone ballpark: There isn’t a bad seat in the house.
Still, some sections are better than others, especially when you factor in the price, D.C.'s sweltering hot summers and what you’d like to get out of the experience. Whether you’re planning a trip to Nationals Park with friends or bringing kids, are on a tight budget or looking to splurge a little, here’s a handy visual guide to 12 of the best seats for your money at Nationals Park.
What if I’m bringing kids?
Strollers are permitted in all concourses at the ballpark, but not seating areas, unless they can fold and fit under your seat. Strollers may be checked in center field plaza or behind Sections 131 or 321. Children under two do not require a ticket. If it’s your kid’s first game, be sure to visit a guest services location behind Section 103, 131 or 321 to receive a commemorative certificate. Every restroom is equipped with a baby changing table, but for extra space and privacy, visit one of the family restrooms behind Sections 104, 117, 139 and 235. If you’re coming to a day game during the summer, consider getting seats beneath an overhang or in the shade.
There’s a kid’s play area inside the ballpark next to the right field gate and a covered family picnic area behind Section 142. The air-conditioned nursing lounge adjacent to Section 233 features TVs, comfortable chairs, diaper-changing stations, refrigerators and a play area for toddlers. The Nationals’ mascot, Screech, and the Racing Presidents can typically be found posing for photos with fans in center field plaza before the game.
Where’s the best place to get souvenirs?
The main team store in center field plaza has the widest variety of Nationals apparel and memorabilia anywhere. There’s a smaller team store behind home plate and additional merchandise booths outside Sections 107, 114, 131, 234 and 304.
For a souvenir that comes with a tasty treat and won’t break the bank, there’s not much better than eating ice cream or soft-serve outside of a plastic mini Nationals helmet. Vendors on Half Street sell a variety of unlicensed Nationals merchandise, including hats and T-shirts ranging from $10 to $20, before and after the game.
What else should I know?
- For children and adults with sensory sensitivities, there’s a sensory room outside Section 140. Fans may check out sensory bags, which include noise-canceling headphones and fidget tools, from the guest services location in center field plaza.
- Before you visit Nationals Park, be sure to download the MLB Ballpark app. In addition to being the only way to purchase $5 grandstand tickets, the app features a searchable directory, a mobile ordering system for several different concessions stands and more.
- Even with mobile ordering and the installation of multiple grab-and-go marketplaces for the 2023 season, the concession lines can get painfully long during games with large crowds. If you’re determined to purchase food inside the ballpark and don’t want to miss much of the action, consider arriving early and enjoying your food as you watch batting practice from one of the rails along the concourse or as you make a loop around the field.
- Views of the Capitol and Washington Monument are limited, but there are some nice views of the Anacostia looking toward the 11th Street Bridge from outside Sections 222 and 420. The area behind Sections 313 and 314 high above home plate and below the press box is a great spot for a photo with the entire field in the background.
