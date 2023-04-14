USMNT drawn into comfortable group for Concacaf Gold Cup

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. men’s national soccer team received a favorable draw Friday for the group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup, the second of two regional titles the Americans will seek to defend this summer. The Americans will play Jamaica, Nicaragua and a qualifier (Curaçao, St. Kitts & Nevis, French Guiana or Sint Maarten) in the 16-team biennial championship, which will take place in 12 U.S. cities, plus Toronto, June 24-July 16.

The sites of group games and knockout matches will be revealed as early as next week. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was already announced as the championship venue.

While Jamaica is a formidable opponent, Nicaragua is No. 140 in the FIFA rankings and holds a 1-17-0 record in Gold Cup history. The United States and Nicaragua have faced each other once, a 3-0 U.S. victory in 2017.

Curaçao is the only top-100 team in the qualifying quartet, which will be contested June 16-20. Fielding many players with Dutch roots, Curaçao qualified for the group stage of the 2019 tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to the United States, 1-0, in Philadelphia.

The United States and Jamaica have met in the knockout stage of the previous four Gold Cups, including the 2017 final.

Two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Since 2002, the United States has reached every semifinal, won six titles and finished second three times.

Before the draw, the United States, 2021 runner-up Mexico, Costa Rica and Canada were given the group top seeds.

In Group B, Mexico will play Haiti, Honduras and Qatar, which, for the second consecutive tournament, will compete as an invited guest. (Qatar Airways is a tournament sponsor.) Two years ago, as part of its preparations to host the 2022 World Cup, Qatar reached the Gold Cup semifinals before losing to the United States, 1-0, on Gyasi Zardes’s 86th-minute goal.

In Group C, Costa Rica will be joined by Central American rivals Panama and El Salvador, as well as a qualifier among Martinique, Suriname, St. Lucia and Puerto Rico.

In Group D, Canada will face Guatemala, Cuba and a qualifier from Trinidad & Tobago, Guadeloupe, Grenada and Guyana.

The Gold Cup will begin just six days after another Concacaf competition, the Nations League, concludes in Las Vegas. In the June 15 semifinals, the reigning champion United States will clash with Mexico and Canada will face Panama. The final and third-place match are June 18.

Because of the heavy schedule, U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson is expected to use two different squads — just as Gregg Berhalter did in 2021 when the Americans defeated Mexico in both finals. Fresh off league seasons, European-based U.S. players are likely to play in the Nations League before going on summer break. An MLS-heavy roster would then compete in the Gold Cup.

“Overall, I’m pleased with the draw,” Hudson said in a statement. “I think Jamaica is a really tough team and our previous experience in this competition tells us that there are no easy opponents and every game is complicated. As we know, these teams are improving every year, and that’s good for everyone.”

